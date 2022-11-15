Read full article on original website
Police asking for help identifying East Texas man accused of stealing from business
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are asking people to help them identify a man accused of stealing money from a business. The Atlanta Police Department said the burglary happened in the city at the Potato Patch in the 700 block of Loop 59 on the morning of Nov. 13. Authorities also said, […]
ktalnews.com
CPSO seizes thousands in drugs, cash after searching parolee’s home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that tens of thousands of dollars in drugs were seized from a Shreveport home, and one man was arrested. According to CPSO reports, narcotics agents served a search warrant on a house located at 4914 Haywood Place. 51-year-old...
hopeprescott.com
Ivory Conway Charged With Rape
On November 12, 2022 at approximately 2:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Ivory Conway, 58, of Hope, AR. Mr. Conway was arrested and charged with rape. The arrest occurred in the 2600 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Conway was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
East Texas law enforcement looking for woman accused of spending $4,000 on stolen credit cards
TEXARAKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are looking for a woman who is wanted on a felony warrant for credit card abuse. The Texarkana Texas Police Department said Jennifer Sines is accused of stealing $4,000 from the cards. A local company saw they had strange charges on their credit cards in October, and […]
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
On November 8, 2022 at approximately 8:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Pedro Luna, 22, of Hope, AR. Mr. Luna was arrested and charged with possession with purpose to deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and 4 counts of delivery of methamphetamine. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of West Ave. B Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Luna was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
ktoy1047.com
Marshall suspect takes own life
A bond forfeiture warrant was served against Montrel Hatton for failure to appear at a pretrial hearing on Wednesday. Hatton was required to wear an ankle monitor upon his release. At 10:30 a.m. yesterday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a notification that Hatton had disabled the ankle monitor. Hatton...
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
Loaded handgun found inside student’s locked car, Hughes Springs ISD says
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A loaded handgun was found inside a locked vehicle belonging to a Hughes Springs High School student on Thursday morning. The gun was found as a result of a random search by a contracted drug dog and handler around 8:55 a.m. The dog handler and an officer “took immediate possession […]
ktalnews.com
Student arrested after gun found at ETX high school
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers arrested a student at Hughes Springs High School in Cass County after a loaded gun was found on campus. According to a release from Hughes Springs ISD, a drug dog and handler were conducting a random search around 8:55 a.m. Thursday morning when they found a loaded gun inside a student’s car. The dog handler and Officer Mosley immediately took possession of the handgun.
ktoy1047.com
Investigators arrest officer after phone search
25-year-old Ki-Jona Wells of Idabel, Oklahoma, is a former correctional officer employed with the Telford Unit in New Boston. The Texas Office of the Inspector General sent investigators with a search warrant to the prison on September 14 to search Wells’ pickup. During the search, investigators recovered a cellular...
ktalnews.com
Missing Benton teen found safe
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish say a Benton teenager, missing since Tuesday night, is now home safe. The teen was last seen asleep in his bed at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials believe he took his grandfather’s car and crashed a short time later on Hwy 162.
KSLA
Coroner names man struck, killed in motel parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man that was struck and killed in the early morning on Friday, Nov. 11. Officals say Markeil G. Tyson was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in a motel parking lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Couple indicted for kidnapping and murdering pregnant Arkansas woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo. Today’s indictment replaces […]
KLTV
Cass County Jail back in state compliance
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - The Cass County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, escaped from the jail on Aug. 29. He was apprehended on Aug. 31. It is customary for the Texas Commissioner on Jail Standards to inspect jails...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. According to the coroner, at least two tractor-trailer rigs struck Markeil G. Tyson before dawn in a parking lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive. He died on the scene.
KSLA
Miller County’s courthouse office mainframe attacked by ransomware
Miller County, Ark. (KSLA) - According to Miller County Judge, Cathy Hardin Harrison, the county’s mainframe was attacked by ransomware, affecting about 55 counties. On Nov. 15, Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison made a post on Facebook regarding the ransomware attack on Miller County’s mainframe. Accordingly, 55 counties have been affected by the attack. Harrison says the Arkansas Information Systems (AIS) came in and wiped two computers in the county treasury, county clerk, and county judges’ office.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
KLTV
Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a man missing since Nov. 5 has been found approximately one-half mile from where he was las reported seen. William Chad Martin, 38 years of age, of Ore City, was found Wednesday in the Latch...
KSLA
Man accused of raping preteen pleads guilty
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 40-year-old man has pleaded guilty to raping a preteen girl, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports. Chad Lamar Dorsey, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 15 just before his trial was set to begin. Dorsey was about to be sworn in for testimony when he offered to plead guilty to second-degree rape, the DA’s office says. He faces a 40-year sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
69 Arrests In Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Nov 7 – 13
Arrests in Bowie County backed off slightly from the previous total of 73 down 4 to a total of 69 this last week. There were 21 people arrested by Sheriff's Deputies last week, while 48 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 7 - 13, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
