wlrn.org
Broward school board candidate files lawsuit challenging her opponent's eligibility to hold office
A Broward County School Board candidate has filed a lawsuit challenging her opponent’s eligibility to hold elected office because of a felony conviction — urging a judge to step in to ensure that the voters’ representative is legally able to carry out his duties. In a petition...
Broward’s 911 system still needs critical fixes, panel warns — nearly 5 years after Parkland shooting
Nearly five years after the Parkland school massacre, the county’s 911 emergency system still faces some of the same problems that could cause delays in the police response, a state school safety panel warned Wednesday. That’s unacceptable, says Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the chairman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, the panel created to ...
Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm
Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
thewestsidegazette.com
Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright has to go
“I am not going for the okay doke!” Board chair Torey Alston had had enough of what he considered to be playing politics. As I sat in the audience at the Broward Schools Board meeting on yesterday as they discussed the approved termination of superintendent Vicky Cartwright, at one time I thought that I was at a dress rehearsal of a stage play called “what went wrong with the attorney.” If you have been following the news and the saga surrounding the BROWARD COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, you know that the superintendent has been criticized and rightfully so for her incompetency in her leadership ability as overseen in managing herself and others.
‘My wife could have been here today.’ Florida man says wife died after 911 calls went unanswered
The phone rang. And rang. And rang. Delroy Burgess’ wife was having trouble breathing. He was getting desperate. But nobody was answering the 911 call to get help to their Hollywood home. Burgess, a Miami Gardens Police sergeant, had a work-around when nobody answered the Broward County 911 number: He called the dispatch center for Miami Gardens, and they summoned Hollywood Fire-Rescue. While ...
Which Palm Beach County choice program schools are most competitive? A look at the numbers
As thousands of Palm Beach County families submit applications for their children to attend one of the school district’s choice programs next year, many will be vying for a select number of seats in highly competitive programs that are housed in just 15 schools. There are 330 choice programs...
Millions in Broward tax dollars to shift from public schools to charter schools
The Broward School Board voted Tuesday to give additional tax dollars to charter schools — even as some opposed the idea when public schools are in need. Broward School Board member Kevin Tynan made the proposal to consider using discretionary tax dollars — generally earmarked for construction, maintenance, technology such as tablets and software, and school buses — to help fund charter schools. ...
miamitimesonline.com
Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87
Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured out for Poitier, who the Sun-Sentinel also credited with being...
WPBF News 25
Subculture Restaurant Group owner Rodney Mayo files to run for mayor of West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One day before Tuesday's filing deadline, restauranteur Rodney Mayo filed to run for mayor of West Palm Beach, challenging incumbent Keith James. "We want more transparency in government and this is the action plan to get it done," said Mayo from the courtyard of Subculture Coffee, one of the 18 restaurants and bars he owns in South Florida.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach elementary school students unearth time capsule
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Golden Grove Elementary School celebrated its silver anniversary on Wednesday. During a special ceremony, school leaders gathered with students and faculty, revealing a 25-year-old time capsule with treasures from previous students. A moment of joy: News We Love. All four former principals and the...
ABC Action News
Miami Dade County commissioners approve second units for some homeowners
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Commissioner Regalado said that while the commission’s administration is creating the application, the board will be hosting informational meetings, so the public can hear from code enforcement and zoning directors to ask any questions. Last week, Miami Dade County Commissioners approved a new piece...
Click10.com
FDLE: Miami woman stole over $185,000 of victim’s retirement payments
MIAMI – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service arrested a Miami woman for her role in redirecting payments from the Florida Retirement System and sending them to her own personal bank account, authorities announced Friday. Investigators identified the woman as 48-year-old...
Judge wants to question two jurors about alleged misconduct in Broward death penalty case
Broward Circuit Judge Martin Fein wants to have a word with two jurors accused of conducting research on their own before convicting a man of double murder this summer and recommending a death sentence. The jurors found Peter Avsenew, 37, guilty in June of the 2010 murders of Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell, a Wilton Manors couple. Last month, they unanimously recommended the death penalty for ...
cw34.com
Social media model charged with murder made $1.8M last year
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge will decide whether a social media star charged with killing her boyfriend will be able to bond out of jail. Courtney Clenney, 26, is the OnlyFans and Instagram model accused of killing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, at their condo at One Paraiso in April.
galencollege.edu
Pembroke Pines Receives Programmatic Accreditation by ACEN for the ADN Program
Galen College of Nursing is proud to announce the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) has granted initial accreditation to its Associate Degree in Nursing program at the Miami Campus in Pembroke Pines. ACEN programmatic accreditation is specific to nursing and affirms that the program is committed to quality...
Sylvia Poitier funeral expected to draw who’s who of political leaders, past and present
The outspoken child who worked the field picking beans and peppers went on to blaze a trail in the world of local politics, making history as Broward’s first Black county commissioner. Sylvia Poitier, a Deerfield Beach native and former mayor of the city, will be laid to rest Friday after a 5 p.m. funeral on Thursday. Thursday’s ceremony is expected to draw a who’s who of political leaders to ...
WSVN-TV
BSO raise reward to find suspect who spray-painted antisemitic messages in Broward
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Detectives are raising the reward for information on the person who left menacing messages in Weston. The Broward’s Sheriff’s Office is offering up to $15,000 for help finding the person responsible for spray-painting antisemitic and racist messages. Last month, swastikas were scrawled on...
17-year-old bicyclist killed after riding into path of car, deputies say
A 17-year-old boy died Thursday evening after deputies said he rode his bicycle into the path of an oncoming car on State Road 7. The boy, of West Boca, attempted to cross from the west side of South State Road 7 to the east on his bicycle outside of the crosswalk shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2015 Kia Optima, driving north in the ...
Palm Beach County officials say scam costing seniors big money
State officials are warning people in Palm Beach County that crooks are out to get people's money through what they call a scam targeting the elderly.
This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where
CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
