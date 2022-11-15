“I am not going for the okay doke!” Board chair Torey Alston had had enough of what he considered to be playing politics. As I sat in the audience at the Broward Schools Board meeting on yesterday as they discussed the approved termination of superintendent Vicky Cartwright, at one time I thought that I was at a dress rehearsal of a stage play called “what went wrong with the attorney.” If you have been following the news and the saga surrounding the BROWARD COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD, you know that the superintendent has been criticized and rightfully so for her incompetency in her leadership ability as overseen in managing herself and others.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO