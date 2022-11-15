The Queen and King of the 2022 Taylorville High School Madrigal Dinners have been chosen! The Royal Couple will reign over the 40th Anniversary performances of this annual event produced by the Taylorville High School Music Department. Superintendent Chris Dougherty and her husband Shaun will serve as this year’s Queen and King. For many years, THS has observed the unique tradition of having prominent citizens of Taylorville host the Madrigal Dinners as the Royal Couple. The Dougherty's now join a long list of distinguished couples who have served in this capacity. Congratulations to the Dougherty's!

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO