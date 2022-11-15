Read full article on original website
wglt.org
Overnight fire damages ISU's University Farm in Lexington
A cow barn at Illinois State University's farm in Lexington was damaged in an overnight fire, authorities said. A McLean County sheriff's deputy spotted the 700-foot-long cow barn on fire at around 12:40 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Lexington Fire Department. The north half the building...
WAND TV
Preliminary plans released for new STEM school building in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Tuesday night, BLDD Architects presented their first look at preliminary plans for the new STEM school building to the DPS Board of Education. A new school will be built on the site of the former Oak Grove Elementary School, at 2160 West Center Street, adjacent to Oak Grove Park. Construction is expected to start next fall.
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
UPDATE: Urbana High School to have e-learning Thursday
Update 5:52 p.m. Urbana School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum announced earlier today that school on Thursday will not be held in person and will instead take place remotely. Students will work on course assignments from home at their own time and pace. They are advised not to come to the school building during regular […]
Police: Another threat made toward Urbana High School
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department announced on Friday that another threat has been directed toward Urbana High School. In response, the school district will move learning for Monday and Tuesday of next week online ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break. The threat made on Friday is the latest in a string of […]
nowdecatur.com
Tickets to Soon Close for Tuesday’s Community Thanksgiving Luncheon
November 17, 2022 – The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its 69th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon on Tuesday, November 22, starting at 12:00 p.m. The event is being held at the Decatur Civic Center. Tickets are going for $25 per person with tables of up to eight...
Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end. She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
chambanamoms.com
Candlestick Lane: The Urbana Christmas Tradition Continues
The tradition of Candlestick Lane in Urbana will continue this December. Urbana’s Candlestick Lane will again bring Christmas cheer to fans all over the area. It is set to illuminate for the first night on Saturday, Dec. 10. The annual tradition has stayed strong for the last 59 years...
Champaign man receives ‘Heart in a Box’
Doctors at Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Heart Hospital performed a first of its kind transplant in Illinois called "Heart in a Box."
nowdecatur.com
Cocoa Santa Visiting Salvation Army in Decatur
November 16, 2022 – The Salvation Army will host a Meet and Greet with Santa on Saturday, November 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on West Main Street. This special event will feature Salvation Army’s Cocoa Santa. The first 250 children to visit Santa will receive a...
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
Champaign Co. State’s Attorney responds to school threats
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana High School students will learn from home tomorrow after their third lockdown in just over a week. Police say the school got two threats: the first one last night and the second one this morning while students were in class. The school district says the threats came in emails from […]
newschannel20.com
City council raises more safety concerns about MacArthur Boulevard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s City Council discussed dangerous areas on MacArthur Boulevard at Tuesday night’s meeting. This comes after a pedestrian was hit crossing MacArthur Boulevard near Washington Park. Macarthur Boulevard has been a hotspot for collisions and accidents. The city has made some changes to...
Native American residents have voices heard during Springfield summit
Discussions included the use of school mascots, Native American history taught in public schools, and the rights to wear culturally significant items.
taylorvilledailynews.com
2022 THS Madrigal King & Queen Selected
The Queen and King of the 2022 Taylorville High School Madrigal Dinners have been chosen! The Royal Couple will reign over the 40th Anniversary performances of this annual event produced by the Taylorville High School Music Department. Superintendent Chris Dougherty and her husband Shaun will serve as this year’s Queen and King. For many years, THS has observed the unique tradition of having prominent citizens of Taylorville host the Madrigal Dinners as the Royal Couple. The Dougherty's now join a long list of distinguished couples who have served in this capacity. Congratulations to the Dougherty's!
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
City of Champaign offering free parking in December
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is encouraging people to visit the downtown area this holiday season. As part of that encouragement, they’re making it a little easier for people to park their cars. For the entire month of December, the city will be offering up to two hours of free parking in […]
Nine-vehicle crash shuts down major road in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department said a stretch of Veterans Parkway is shut down Wednesday evening due to a nine-vehicle crash, amidst several other crashes on that road. The crash that has the road shut down happened near the Bunn Street overpass. The closure affects both north and southbound Veterans Parkway between […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
chambanamoms.com
Top 10 Things to Know: Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul
A Visit to Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul – Pumpkins, Corn Mazes, Hayrides, Christmas Trees and Reindeer, of course. When we hear reindeer, we usually think about Christmas… but if you overlook Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch, located in Rantoul, during the fall season, you’d be missing out on all kinds of fall fun. Here are ten things to know about Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch as you plan your short trip from Champaign-Urbana to the ranch with your kids!
