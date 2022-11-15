Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees’ Brian Cashman signals plan for Aaron Hicks
The New York Yankees outfielder struggled in 2022, hitting .216 in 130 games and losing his spot among the regular outfield rotation. His inconsistency at the plate had many fans calling for a replacement. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However, it looks like Yankees fans will need...
Yankees lose righty pitching prospect to Mets
NEW YORK — The Mets stole some talent from the Yankees — and, no, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. On Tuesday, the Mets claimed right-handed pitching prospect Stephen Ridings off waivers from the Yankees. Want to bet on MLB?. The oft-injured, hard-throwing Ridings was taken off the 40-man...
Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks
Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
Mets Claimed Former Yankees Pitcher On Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon, a pitcher in Major League Baseball was claimed off of waivers by another team - but might not have to move. Right-handed pitcher Stephen Ridings was claimed off of waivers by the New York Mets this afternoon. The former New York Yankees pitcher moves from the AL to the NL.
Giants have ‘potential option’ to reunite Aaron Judge with ex-Yankees teammate
The Giants are expected to chase New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in free agency. But he’s not the only player with ties to the Bronx that could be heading west. The San Francisco Chronicle reports “One wild card with a sparkling resume who might be looking to rejuvenate his career and who walks few batters: Corey Kluber, a potential option on a relatively low-cost one-year deal.”
Mets will look to make a trade Tuesday | Will they add a pitcher?
Time to get your teams in order. There will be a slew of trades in Major League Baseball on Tuesday as the 6 p.m. ET deadline to set reserve lists for the Rule 5 Draft looms. And the New York Mets look to be one of those teams making a move. SNY’s Andy Martino reports:
Yankees re-sign lefty slugger | What it means
NEW YORK — The Yankees have re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Tuesday. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported news of the agreement. The deal is worth between $34 million and $35 million with a third-year...
Giants would have ‘formidable’ outfield by pairing Yankees’ Aaron Judge with Mets slugger
Talk about a dynamic duo. The San Francisco Giants are set to chase Bay Area native Aaron Judge as the New York Yankees outfielder explores his free agency options. But why stop there? The Giants are set on spending big this offseason, and the San Francisco Chronicle reports the club could poach a pair of Big Apple bats.
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu latest injury update
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu was a shell of a himself at the plate in the second half of the season and unable to suit up for the Yankees in the playoffs. The culprit: An injury to a ligament on the underside of his second right toe that may have been the result of a pre-existing injury to his right big toe.
Mets considering Cy Young contender, big-ticket import, report says
The New York Mets are looking for some pitching. With many of their starters off exploring free agency, the Mets and general manager Billy Eppler are looking at who they can grab off the market. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY’s Andy Martino reported: “With the Mets...
Pirates designate ex-Yankees prospect for assignment
You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the Pirates designated former New York Yankees prospect Manny Banuelos for assignment Tuesday to clear space on the 40-man roster ahead of December’s Rule 5 Draft. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Mets ‘talking’ with Jacob deGrom but Cy Young contender makes sense as backup
The New York Mets are looking for some pitching. General manager Billy Eppler is looking to re-sign Jacob deGrom, who opted out of his contract last week, and consider back-up plans if the ace decides to go elsewhere. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Mets reportedly are...
Yankees protect 1 prospect from other teams stealing him
NEW YORK — The Yankees protected a valuable prospect from the grubby hands of their foes. The team added righties Randy Vasquez to the 40-man roster on Tuesday, it said in a tweet. The Rule 5 Draft is set for Dec. 7 at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings in...
Giants Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday
The New York Giants could soon receive a major boost to their offensive line. After missing the last two games with a knee injury, offensive tackle Evan Neal was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. The rookie's status remains unclear for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. A major part...
Big Blue View
Odell Beckham rumors: New York Giants remain at forefront of Beckham sweepstakes
Could the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes be a “coin flip” between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. A Beckham confidante thinks so. “If I’m a betting man right now,” (Nelson) Stewart told The Post, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York.
AL East contender showing interest in Mets’ Brandon Nimmo, report says
The market for Brandon Nimmo is hot right now. Most recently, it seems to Toronto Blue Jays are getting in the mix. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Blue Jays are showing interest in the free-agent center fielder, sources tell MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Nimmo could be...
MLB insider: Mets must sign 2 of the top free-agent starters to contend in 2023
What will the New York Mets rotation look like next year?. As offseason negotiations begin to heat up, the answer to that will become increasingly clear. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden says that starting pitching will be essential for the Mets: “Pitching, pitching...
Pinstripe Alley
Weighing the Yankees Pursuits to Bring Back Three Critical Position Players
This article is a writing sample as part of consideration for a writing position at Pinstripe Alley. As much as you would love to hear more about Josh Donaldson and IKF, instead I'm going to talk about three of our star players from the 2022 season who became free agents, free agency buzz that would affect them, and what the Yankees might look like with or without them.
Ex-Mets GM predicts record-setting contract for Astros’ Justin Verlander
That’s what MLB clubs have to decide when it comes to Justin Verlander. The Houston Astros ace is on the open market after opting out of his contract following the World Series. Verlander’s price no doubt went up Wednesday when he won the American League Cy Young Award after leading the league with 18 wins and a career-best 1.75 ERA.
Michael Kay forecasts Yankees’ shortstop battle: Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera, Isiah Kiner-Falefa
The New York Yankees have a lot of options when it comes to that shortstop spot for the 2023 season. Shortstop became a sensitive topic, specifically towards the end of the Yankees’ season, so it’ll be interesting to see what manager Aaron Boone decides to do next year after athletes get the chance to prove themselves during Spring Training.
NJ.com
NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0