New York City, NY

NJ.com

Yankees’ Brian Cashman signals plan for Aaron Hicks

The New York Yankees outfielder struggled in 2022, hitting .216 in 130 games and losing his spot among the regular outfield rotation. His inconsistency at the plate had many fans calling for a replacement. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However, it looks like Yankees fans will need...
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Yankees lose righty pitching prospect to Mets

NEW YORK — The Mets stole some talent from the Yankees — and, no, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. On Tuesday, the Mets claimed right-handed pitching prospect Stephen Ridings off waivers from the Yankees. Want to bet on MLB?. The oft-injured, hard-throwing Ridings was taken off the 40-man...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks

Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
The Spun

Mets Claimed Former Yankees Pitcher On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, a pitcher in Major League Baseball was claimed off of waivers by another team - but might not have to move. Right-handed pitcher Stephen Ridings was claimed off of waivers by the New York Mets this afternoon. The former New York Yankees pitcher moves from the AL to the NL.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Giants have ‘potential option’ to reunite Aaron Judge with ex-Yankees teammate

The Giants are expected to chase New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in free agency. But he’s not the only player with ties to the Bronx that could be heading west. The San Francisco Chronicle reports “One wild card with a sparkling resume who might be looking to rejuvenate his career and who walks few batters: Corey Kluber, a potential option on a relatively low-cost one-year deal.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Yankees re-sign lefty slugger | What it means

NEW YORK — The Yankees have re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Tuesday. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported news of the agreement. The deal is worth between $34 million and $35 million with a third-year...
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu latest injury update

NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu was a shell of a himself at the plate in the second half of the season and unable to suit up for the Yankees in the playoffs. The culprit: An injury to a ligament on the underside of his second right toe that may have been the result of a pre-existing injury to his right big toe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Mets considering Cy Young contender, big-ticket import, report says

The New York Mets are looking for some pitching. With many of their starters off exploring free agency, the Mets and general manager Billy Eppler are looking at who they can grab off the market. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY’s Andy Martino reported: “With the Mets...
NJ.com

Pirates designate ex-Yankees prospect for assignment

You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the Pirates designated former New York Yankees prospect Manny Banuelos for assignment Tuesday to clear space on the 40-man roster ahead of December’s Rule 5 Draft. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Yankees protect 1 prospect from other teams stealing him

NEW YORK — The Yankees protected a valuable prospect from the grubby hands of their foes. The team added righties Randy Vasquez to the 40-man roster on Tuesday, it said in a tweet. The Rule 5 Draft is set for Dec. 7 at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings in...
The Spun

Giants Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

The New York Giants could soon receive a major boost to their offensive line. After missing the last two games with a knee injury, offensive tackle Evan Neal was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. The rookie's status remains unclear for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. A major part...
NEW YORK STATE
Big Blue View

Odell Beckham rumors: New York Giants remain at forefront of Beckham sweepstakes

Could the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes be a “coin flip” between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. A Beckham confidante thinks so. “If I’m a betting man right now,” (Nelson) Stewart told The Post, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York.
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

MLB insider: Mets must sign 2 of the top free-agent starters to contend in 2023

What will the New York Mets rotation look like next year?. As offseason negotiations begin to heat up, the answer to that will become increasingly clear. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden says that starting pitching will be essential for the Mets: “Pitching, pitching...
Pinstripe Alley

Weighing the Yankees Pursuits to Bring Back Three Critical Position Players

This article is a writing sample as part of consideration for a writing position at Pinstripe Alley. As much as you would love to hear more about Josh Donaldson and IKF, instead I'm going to talk about three of our star players from the 2022 season who became free agents, free agency buzz that would affect them, and what the Yankees might look like with or without them.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Michael Kay forecasts Yankees’ shortstop battle: Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera, Isiah Kiner-Falefa

The New York Yankees have a lot of options when it comes to that shortstop spot for the 2023 season. Shortstop became a sensitive topic, specifically towards the end of the Yankees’ season, so it’ll be interesting to see what manager Aaron Boone decides to do next year after athletes get the chance to prove themselves during Spring Training.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

