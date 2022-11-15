Read full article on original website
New Hampshire officials seek more funding for rental assistance over winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With federal funds about to run out for rental assistance, New Hampshire officials are trying to get help for more people over the winter. In the past year and a half, 25,000 people in New Hampshire requested rental assistance, but federal funds in that program run out next month. The state office that handles the emergency relief funding said it's concerned for the hundreds of people who are using those funds to live in hotels and motels.
Homelessness expected to rise in New Hampshire over winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As temperatures drop, New Hampshire advocacy groups say homelessness may rise as a result of the high cost of rent, fuel and gas. Nonprofit organization Waypoint provides a variety of resources to families in New Hampshire. Caseworker Lisa Anderson said that this year, she's hearing more concerns from the families she works with about rising prices.
(Opinion) The quiet struggles of New Hampshire nursing homes
With the midterm election behind us, more than $17 billion will have been spent on state and federal campaigns, creating deafening noise alongside obsessive media coverage. Lost in this uproar of political divisiveness were quieter facts, such as a healthcare system still reeling from Covid-19. In the short window of...
Additional Federal Rental Assistance For NH
New Hampshire is getting additional federal funding through the Emergency Rental Assistance program. Over two-million-dollars was authorized for the rental program through the American Rescue Plan Act. The intent of the funding is to help Granite Staters pay housing expenses including rent, energy and utility costs.
With N.H.'s rental market red hot, state gives developers $50M to build ‘our way out of this crisis’
Real estate often involves imagination. For example, right now, a six-and-a-half-acre lot sitting across from the Sam’s Club on Sheep Davis Road in Concord doesn’t look like much. “It’s simply a raw piece of land that is heavily wooded,” Thomas Furtado, the CEO of CATCH Neighborhood Housing, a...
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
New Hampshire financial expert says consumers should prepare for possible recession, interest rate hikes
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Investors and consumers are bracing for another interest rate hike — one that may be even higher than initially expected. The move would make borrowing money for car loans and mortgages and using credit cards more expensive. A financial expert told WMUR to prepare for...
Low vacancy rates mark New Hampshire’s market for industrial space
The meager amount of available industrial space in New Hampshire has pinched vacancy rates, but that’s not the case for office properties, although the rates in that market appear to be stabilizing. The statewide vacancy rate for industrial space — which includes manufacturing, flex/research and development, and warehouse/distribution —...
'It is a significant increase:' Mainers worried about rising electric bills, fuel costs
PORTLAND (WGME) – Many Maine electric bills will be going up next year due to high fuel prices. The supply portion of a CMP bill will go up nearly 50 percent starting January 1, but for the first time in a long time, Maine is expected to have the lowest price of electricity in New England.
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
The H.L. Turner Group Inc., Concord, was a subconsultant on the Breakwater North Harbor project in Lynn, Mass., providing flood mitigation and floodproofing recommendations, design details, and technical and product/material specs for the site and two buildings to meet FEMA and Mass Building Code flood requirements. Metro Walls, a Manchester-based...
New Hampshire pharmacies struggle with shortages of Adderall, amoxicillin
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Pharmacies in New Hampshire are struggling to fill some prescriptions, particularly for Adderall and amoxicillin. Manufacturing issues are causing the shortages, and pharmacists said there's little they can do about it. Ken Gillis, owner of Ken's Pharmacy in Manchester, said patients have been calling for weeks,...
Vt. ramps up new version of relocation incentives
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont for the past four years has offered incentive grants in an effort to attract out-of-staters to move here. The program was launched in 2018 and was the first of its kind in the nation. Since then, around 435 new workers have made use of the grants.
Ballot counting will continue for two N.H. House seats narrowly held by Democrats
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. More ballots need to be counted before finalizing the recount result of Manchester Ward 6, a seat that flipped from Republican to Democratic control Monday, Secretary of State Dave Scanlan announced Thursday.
Maine backtracks on guidance for medical cannabis sales
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is backing down from some of its guidance for the medical marijuana industry by allowing the sale of pre-rolled products to resume. The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy last month banned medical marijuana caregivers without a storefront from providing pre-rolled products and increased the age limit for pre-rolled products sold in stores from 18 to 21, the same as the age limit for recreational marijuana purchase. The guidance at the time suggested that a tobacco license was needed.
New Hampshire House Democrats elect new leader
CONCORD, N.H. — There will be a new generation of leadership for New Hampshire House Democrats in Concord this session. State Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, was elected House Democratic Leader on Thursday, defeating former Speaker Steve Shurtleff. "I think it's very clear that Democrats are going to be taken...
Central Maine Power Customers To See Mammoth Rate Increase
For the second year in a row, most CMP customers will be facing a very noticeable rate increase. According to the KJ, the new Central Maine Power “standard offer” supply rates for residential and for small business customers will increase by just under 50%. The new rates, which will go into effect on January 1st, 2023, will increase the rate from just under 12 cents per kilowatt hour to a whopping 17.6 cents per kilowatt hour!
New Hampshire Headlines: Annmarie Timmins
Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead to discuss the possible NH Statehouse culture after the election, the insurance ‘family glitch,’ and the new forensic hospital. More at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/11/16/family-glitch-fix-makes-thousands-of-granite-staters-newly-qualified-for-cheaper-insurance/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/forensic-hospital-on-track-but-over-budget/
Candidates call for recounts in 3 Vermont House races
Results of the recounts in the Rutland-2, Bennington-1 and Grand Isle-Chittenden districts are expected at the end of the month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Candidates call for recounts in 3 Vermont House races.
Industries with the most workplace injuries in New Hampshire
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in New Hampshire using data from OSHA.
Sununu tells fellow Republican governors to abandon 'big government' approach
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told fellow Republican governors Tuesday that the party needs to abandon its "big government" approach if it wants to be successful. Sununu joined other governors at the Republican Governors Association annual meeting in Florida for a panel discussion on the midterm...
