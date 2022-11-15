After the turkey and the football and the shopping . . . when everyone’s just about worn out, bring the family to relax at the movies, with free admission and free popcorn. Co-sponsored by the towns of Boothbay and Southport, the Harbor Theater’s Free Family Movies are making holiday activities just a bit more accessible and affordable for everyone in the community. In October, Halloween was marked by a free screening of “Ghostbusters” (1984). For Thanksgiving, the Harbor Theater presents “Babe” (1995), rated G, 1 hour, 31 minutes. The free movie (with free popcorn) screens once at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. There is plenty of time to enjoy the movie before you attend the Fire Truck parade and competition!

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO