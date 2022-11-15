Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boothbayregister.com
Hope for the Holidays: Holiday Shopping
New Hope Midcoast. Midcoast Maine’s only domestic violence resource center, is holding a sale of Maine-made items to benefit their work with individuals affected by domestic abuse. Choose from a variety of items for everyone on your list including: tea towels by jennie blue, savory spices and hand-crafted chocolates from Sugar and Spice Farms, Maine Gold syrups, and our own blend of Rock City Coffee, “There’s Grounds for Hope.”
Here is How Real Mainers Prepare for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and in the past week or so we've seen so many organizations come together exuding a sense of community and thinking of others as they gathered food to share with those who might not have a Thanksgiving without the help of the community. We've...
Take The Ultimate Family Photo Inside This Huge Maine Snow Globe
No matter where you live, the Holidays are a magical time. However, here in New England, these seem even more magic! A chill in the air, freshly fallen snow on pine trees, kids sledding down a hill... you get the idea!. One of the most Christmas-y places in the State...
boothbayregister.com
Set your alarm clocks ... Early Bird Sale & Pajama Party is Saturday!
It’s that time of year, time to rise and shine, grab a cup of coffee, throw on your best robe and join your friends and family and flock together in Boothbay Harbor for the Early Bird Sale & Pajama Party! It is this Saturday, Nov. 19. If it is not on your home or smart phone calendar, best get it on there. Sales begin at 6 a.m.
WMTW
Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in Maine
Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner, Nov. 24, noon, Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland St. Thanksgiving Meal Kits: Mid Coast Hunger Prevention, Nov. 10 and 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pick up groceries and a gift card for a turkey, 12 Tenney Way, FMI: 207-725-2716 ext. 311; Email: dsantora@mchpp.org. Houlton. St....
boothbayregister.com
Free family movies at Harbor Theater
After the turkey and the football and the shopping . . . when everyone’s just about worn out, bring the family to relax at the movies, with free admission and free popcorn. Co-sponsored by the towns of Boothbay and Southport, the Harbor Theater’s Free Family Movies are making holiday activities just a bit more accessible and affordable for everyone in the community. In October, Halloween was marked by a free screening of “Ghostbusters” (1984). For Thanksgiving, the Harbor Theater presents “Babe” (1995), rated G, 1 hour, 31 minutes. The free movie (with free popcorn) screens once at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. There is plenty of time to enjoy the movie before you attend the Fire Truck parade and competition!
boothbayregister.com
Area’s ‘social fabric’ needs more fabric!
Tucked into a quiet spot on Southport is “the Nest” where a group of local women come together each week to give their time, their work and their hearts to create beautiful quilts which, like fabric hugs, are given to “anyone who needs one,” explained quilter Angel Ames.
mainebiz.biz
Boutique hotel to open next summer in Portland’s West End
A wellness-themed boutique hotel that’s under construction in Portland’s West End neighborhood is expected to open next summer with 48 guest rooms, a spa, cafe, bar and gym. The interior of the five-story Longfellow Hotel, at 754 Congress St., was designed by Post Co., of Brooklyn, N.Y., as...
boothbayregister.com
One2One Care at The Lincoln Home is Grateful for the Clamshell Quilters’ Donations
Deb Boucher, the Charity Co-ordinator for the Clamshell Quilters contacted Roxanne Andrews, Director of One2One Care, to offer a donation of handquilted placemats for the new “Meals at Home” program. With each new delivery of a home cooked, nutritous meal, the recipient will receive a beautiful, two- sided placemat to keep. “We are delighted and grateful to receive such a lovely gift from this talented group of quilters.”
Maine musicians taking center stage in upcoming concerts
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti is the music writer for the Portland Press Herald. She joined us to share some upcoming concerts across the state, including some local musicians taking the stage. SHOW: Love By Numb3rs with King Kyote. WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 19 @ Portland House of...
This Maine Restaurant’s Funny Sign About the Temperature Dropping Is So True
You probably know the old saying: "If you don't like the weather in Maine, wait minute." It's so true, especially this fall season. We had temperatures in the 70s during the first week of November. Then they dropped like a rock into the 30s for the second week of November.
Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America
Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
boothbayregister.com
Pictures, please and thanks
Isn’t it nice to share? A lot of readers take pretty scenics, or photos of fun, local outings with family, friends, or both. We see some on Facebook and ask if we can be emailed them, in their original, pre-Facebook size to help ensure they are their sharpest for print or online use, or both.
newscentermaine.com
Maine Things To Do | L.L. Bean Northern Lights and tree lighting, Cranksgiving Ride, holiday craft fair
Looking for something to do this week? There are a whole bunch of events happening around the state the week of Nov. 15 through Nov. 21.
What Do You Actually Call These Mystical Orbs On Lawns Across Maine?
Do young people put these weird balls on their lawn?. I remember my grandparents on my dad's side lived in Holden when I was little. They had an out of control yard as far as decorations. Gnomes, a wishing well... you name it. And yes, one of those weird mirror balls on a stand in the middle of a bunch of other crap. My cousin and I would treat it more like a carnival mirror than anything else.
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
boothbayregister.com
Beyond grateful
I just was hoping to offer a quick update, and offer some thanks to the region. Things have been quieting down a bit since the fire, and I'm settling in a teeny bit. Until I figure out next steps, I'll be living in Yarmouth, but will still be in Boothbay regularly.
Drive Thru Over 1 Million LED Lights at Maine Celebration of Lights in Cumberland
One thing that I look forward to every holiday season is the lights. There is just something about Christmas lights and decorations that bring a smile to my face. Many houses go all out during the winter months, but there are also places in which you can choose to drive thru or walk thru that shine bright with thousands of Christmas lights.
boothbayregister.com
‘Fill cruiser’ for Toys for Tots Dec. 3
Lincoln County Toys for Tots Coordinator Lisa Marr has announced a “fill the cruiser” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Ames True Value Supply, Route 1, Wiscasset. Lincoln County Toys for Tots is taking applications until Dec. 15; for more information or for...
Comments / 0