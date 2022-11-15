Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
desotocountynews.com
Buy a Tree, Change a Life fundraiser starts at Silo Square
The second annual effort in DeSoto County for the national project called Buy a Tree, Change a Life, has started with a ribbon cutting event near the Silo Square clock tower Friday afternoon. Buy a Tree, Change a Life drives take place across the country each holiday season. Those who...
desotocountynews.com
New wheelchair gives hospice patient more mobility
Photo: The battery-powered wheelchair that was given to Rita Frazier of Hernando. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A Hernando woman has received more mobility as she traverses her days thanks to the generosity of others. Rita Frazier of Hernando is a patient of Specialty Hospice in Olive Branch and she is able to...
City removes massive trash pile from Grahamwood neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nearly seven foot tall, rat-infested pile of garbage has now been removed from the front of a Grahamwood home following reports from FOX13. A construction crew arrived Wednesday afternoon and hauled the trash away in trailers. A spokesperson for the city initially told FOX13 it...
Cupid the Chihuahua mauled to death by 4 other dogs, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh family pet is dead after a brutal attack by a neighbor’s dogs. The owners of the dog killed said the loss has left the family struggling. Cupid’s family told FOX13 that they are now considering suing. According to Cupid’s owner, Cupid was...
DeSoto Times Today
Specialty Hospice makes client’s dream come true with motorized wheelchair
Rita Frasier was feeling very discouraged a few months ago. She was badly in need of an electric wheelchair to help her move around her house and to be able to enjoy her life without having somebody around to push her all the time. But every time she would ask...
Owner of The Arcade Restaurant, Harry Zepatos, passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The long-time owner of Memphis’ oldest cafe has died. The family confirmed on the restaurant’s Facebook page that Harry Zepatos, owner of The Arcade Restaurant died Wednesday morning. Zepatos was a third-generation owner of the restaurant located on Main Street in Memphis. It opened in 1919. His family says a visitation will […]
MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
actionnews5.com
MLGW offers free space heaters and electric blankets to Shelby County residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis, Light Gas and Water has partnered with Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc., to distribute 100 space heaters and electric blankets―low-income seniors and disabled residents may qualify. Only online applications will be accepted through Nov. 30 or until all units have been committed. Qualified applications will...
It’s DD Day! Student campaign to woo Dunkin’ Donuts to Mississippi college town becomes reality with opening
The long-awaited Dunkin’ Donuts will soft open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, near the corner of University Ave and Bramlett before a grand opening on Saturday. The space was formerly occupied by The UPS Store, which moved to a space in the same shopping center earlier this year. The Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Friday.
actionnews5.com
South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
mississippifreepress.org
‘Under the Shelter Tree’: Marshall County Crayon Artist Preserves Heritage and Cultural Pride
It began with a request for crayons. In the midst of recovery from a traumatic head injury that abruptly changed the course of Gloria Gipson Suggs’ life and career as an educator, the Marshall County, Miss., native found a new way forward. Crayons became the tools that helped draw the way.
millington-news.com
Jenkins to serve her last supper
Today, the Soul Out Ministries 10th Anniversary Community Thanksgiving Dinner is scheduled to be held at the Baker Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7942 Church Street in Millington. The creator of the event and founder of Soul Out Ministries Carol Jenkins said this year’s meal has...
DeSoto, Tate County events to help people file for unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them and DeSoto County is working with the State Treasury to help them claim that money. Staff from the State Treasurer's office will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, November 29,...
Daily Mississippian
Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria brings a slice of Mexico to Oxford
Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria is quickly growing in popularity after opening an authentic Mexican food truck serving fresh, slow cooked tacos, quesadillas and more. Tucked between an auto shop and a gravel road on 266 County Road 101 in Oxford, patrons driving into the parking lot are greeted with the smell of fresh tacos. You can stop by the food truck and sit outside to grab some quesabirria tacos and then walk through the front doors of Karlee’s ice cream and popsicle shop to snag a cup of tres leches homemade ice cream for dessert.
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
Parents terrified to send kids to daycare after man threatens to 'line up and shoot' kids
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gun violence and mental health are two issues coming up time and time again, this time in the face of threats to Memphis day care centers. Parents in the midtown area have been made aware of threats made by a person police have not identified as a suspect. One parent we spoke with is hoping for more transparency from local officials.
livability.com
Why Oxford, MS is a Great Place to Live
A young professional shares why Oxford will always be special. Oxford and Lafayette County, Mississippi, are unique among the cities of the South for many reasons — an award-winning combination of forward-thinking creativity, Southern culture and business innovation that put this micropolitan on the map as an ideal place to call home.
Collierville mom hit and killed on Highway 385
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed on Highway 385 over the weekend. Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit when she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning. According to her family, Ashley’s sister […]
DeSoto Times Today
Lendmark opens office in Olive Branch
Lendmark Financial Services, a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, has opened a new location in Olive Branch,expanding its presence throughout the Magnolia State. The office is located at 5036 Goodman Rd., Suite 120. The Olive Branch location marks Lendmark’s ninth branch in Mississippi. Lendmark anticipates serving...
Comments / 0