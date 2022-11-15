Read full article on original website
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
No. 19 Mainland vs. Millville: South Group 4 football semifinal preview
It’s an old-school Cape-Atlantic League football battle as Millville and Mainland meet at Cherokee to cap off state semifinal weekend in the South Group 4 contest on Sunday. Both teams have lived up to the high expectations they had coming into the season, but now only one can take the next step.
Salem vs. Woodbury: South Group 1 state football semifinal preview
Salem (8-4) vs. Woodbury (9-2) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Who stole the show in 2022? BCSL girls soccer season stat leaders
Check out the lists below to see the top season-long Burlington County Scholastic League stat leaders in three statistical categories: points, goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
No. 5 Delsea vs. No. 9 Camden: South, Group 3 semifinal football preview
When the pairings came out for the state playoffs, it was the game a lot of people eventually wanted to see. Two of South Jersey’s elite teams, No. 5 Delsea and No. 9 Camden have been dominant all season. Delsea has been a statewide Top 10 team since the preseason, while Camden broke into the rankings after a win over Salem in the Rumble on the Raritan in early September.
No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner, 5-star Aaron Bradshaw celebrate signings along with Camden teammates (PHOTOS)
D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 recruit in the country, took part in Camden’s signing ceremony on Wednesday alongside 5-star Aaron Bradshaw as the Camden teammates celebrated commitments to Kentucky. Senior D1 signees Cian Medley and Cornelius Robinson also were featured in the ceremony.
Epic shootout decides Group 3 Girls Soccer State Title
The Ramapo Raiders (18-3-1) defeated the Cherry Hill West Lions (13-7-4) in a classic battle, 6-5 in penalty kicks, to win the Group 3 Girls Soccer State Title at Kean University in Union, New Jersey. Both teams were coming off close wins in the Group 3 Tournament Semifinals. Ramapo edged...
Holding the keys to the car, Best is driving force behind Willingboro’s success
Early in the season, Lamar Best was trying to do too much. The freshman was plugged in as the starting quarterback from the beginning, but showed signs of inconsistency. Six interceptions in the first five games wasn’t making life any easier.
Star-Studded Camden HS Basketball Team In Recruit Scandal: Report
Camden High School's basketball team is accused of recruiting non-city residents to play on its star-studded team, NJ Advance Media reports. The team could be stripped of its 2022 state title and banned from post-season play in 2023, if they're found guilty of any wrongdoing, the outlet said, quoting an anonymous source.
Scarlet Knights might be forever in the red
In the minutes before the Big Ten announced Rutgers as its 14th league member, university officials gathered in a tiny Hale Center office in Piscataway and wired the first of the school’s obligated payments to escape the American Athletic Conference. They all could agree: This was the best $2.5...
HS Volleyball Coach, Guidance Counselor Killed Along I-295 After SUV Broke Down: State Police
A popular Camden County high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was struck and killed along Interstate 295 after his SUV broke down, authorities said. William Scully, 49, of Stratford was hit on the southbound right shoulder at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 near milepost 39.2, New Jersey State Police said. He was taken to Jefferson Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Support Surges For Family After Loss Of Recent Hightstown HS Grad Julia McDaid, 18
Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of recent Hightstown High School graduate Julia McDaid, who was found deceased in East Windsor last week at age 18. McDaid’s body was found near Bear Brook off of Oak Creek Road around 9:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, DailyVoice.com previously reported.
Rutgers-Penn State picks, predictions: Will Scarlet Knights pull stunning upset, end multiple droughts?
Rutgers defeated Penn State in their first ever meeting, crushing the Nittany Lions by 23 points in November of the 1918 season. The Scarlet Knights have not done much winning against their neighboring state school since. Rutgers (4-6, 1-6) lost to Penn State (8-2, 5-2) in 30 of their next...
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to South Jersey to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey this week to talk about, well, the weather. But if you are expecting this to be a presentation at a big casino showroom or even at a large theater, think again.
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
Serious Crash Reported On Route 9 Central Jersey
There was a serious crash on Route 9 northbound in Middlesex County. The crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 south of Route 673 in Old Bridge Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries, 511nj.org reported. The severity of the injuries was...
Update on New Restaurant Louie’s by Chef Jason in Robbinsville, NJ
I've got some exciting news. The new restaurant taking over the old Shrimp King in Robbinsville, Louie's by Chef Jason, could be open as early as next week, fingers crossed. Two local guys, popular chef, Jason Dilts (from Robbinsville), and Dominic Maglione (from Hamilton), have joined together for this new venture and they couldn't be more pumped up about it.
Popular South Jersey BBQ restaurant goes dark this weekend
AUDUBON — Another South Jersey restaurant is shuttering its doors and blaming a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, price increases across the board, meat shortages, and labor challenges. Smoke BBQ, 34 W. Merchant St. in Audubon, opened five years ago to bring fresh daily BBQ to the people of...
Tuckerton Road in Medford, roads in Mount Laurel and Moorestown, to be repaved by county.
Several planned road resurfacing projects in Burlington County were disclosed today by the Burlington County Commission, including ones in Mount Laurel, Moorestown and Medford. A county announcement said work will begin soon and progress through the winter. Tom Pullion, a Burlington County commissioner and liaison for public works, said in...
Extravagant N.J. home with links to Macy’s parade, the Titanic on market for $1.88M
If you’re looking forward to next week’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, you should give a nod of thanks to onetime N.J. resident Herbert Nathan Straus. His family owned the department store in 1924 when the annual holiday spectacle made its debut. And if you’re looking for a...
