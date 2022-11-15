ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Township, NJ

NJ.com

No. 5 Delsea vs. No. 9 Camden: South, Group 3 semifinal football preview

When the pairings came out for the state playoffs, it was the game a lot of people eventually wanted to see. Two of South Jersey’s elite teams, No. 5 Delsea and No. 9 Camden have been dominant all season. Delsea has been a statewide Top 10 team since the preseason, while Camden broke into the rankings after a win over Salem in the Rumble on the Raritan in early September.
CAMDEN, NJ
jerseysportingnews.com

Epic shootout decides Group 3 Girls Soccer State Title

The Ramapo Raiders (18-3-1) defeated the Cherry Hill West Lions (13-7-4) in a classic battle, 6-5 in penalty kicks, to win the Group 3 Girls Soccer State Title at Kean University in Union, New Jersey. Both teams were coming off close wins in the Group 3 Tournament Semifinals. Ramapo edged...
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Scarlet Knights might be forever in the red

In the minutes before the Big Ten announced Rutgers as its 14th league member, university officials gathered in a tiny Hale Center office in Piscataway and wired the first of the school’s obligated payments to escape the American Athletic Conference. They all could agree: This was the best $2.5...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

HS Volleyball Coach, Guidance Counselor Killed Along I-295 After SUV Broke Down: State Police

A popular Camden County high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was struck and killed along Interstate 295 after his SUV broke down, authorities said. William Scully, 49, of Stratford was hit on the southbound right shoulder at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 near milepost 39.2, New Jersey State Police said. He was taken to Jefferson Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 9 Central Jersey

There was a serious crash on Route 9 northbound in Middlesex County. The crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 south of Route 673 in Old Bridge Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries, 511nj.org reported. The severity of the injuries was...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Update on New Restaurant Louie’s by Chef Jason in Robbinsville, NJ

I've got some exciting news. The new restaurant taking over the old Shrimp King in Robbinsville, Louie's by Chef Jason, could be open as early as next week, fingers crossed. Two local guys, popular chef, Jason Dilts (from Robbinsville), and Dominic Maglione (from Hamilton), have joined together for this new venture and they couldn't be more pumped up about it.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

