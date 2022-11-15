Read full article on original website
Brother provides details about victim of fatal Gibson County crash
(WEHT) - Family members say the victim of a recent deadly accident in Gibson County left behind a wife and twin boys.
wevv.com
Police: Man found in Mt. Vernon home facing multiple drug charges
A man is facing felony drug charges after being found inside a home in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, according to police. Officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department were called to a home near the corner of East 5th Street and Wolflin Street on Thursday evening to investigate reports of people illegally living in the home.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with active shooter investigation in Harrisburg, Ill.
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation into the threat of an active shooter leads to the arrest of a 19-year-old Norris City, Illinois man. According to Harrisburg Police, their investigations into the threat of an active shooter began late Monday night, November 14. On Tuesday, officers arrested Hunter D. Gross...
Accused Evansville diamond thief cuts a deal
A man accused of stealing tens of thousands of diamonds, might have a chance to get the charges against him dropped and not spend any more time in jail.
vincennespbs.org
Felony Drug Arrests in Dubois County
Two Dubois County men were arrested Monday for drug dealing and possession. A Dubois County Deputy stopped a truck on State Road 64 in Birdseye, Indiana for faulty brake lights. The deputy said the driver seemed nervous , another Deputy and a K9 arrived on the scene and the dog...
fox32chicago.com
Glenwood police officers shot at in south suburbs, 1 in custody
GLENWOOD, Ill. - Glenwood police officers were shot at while pursuing a suspect in the south suburbs of Chicago Thursday night. A resident in the area near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue told police they'd been shot at around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they...
Distracted driver detained after flipping car in possible DUI
Evansville Central Dispatch says it dispatched police, fire and AMR units to reports of a flipped car off I-69 on the exit to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Highway 41 on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m.
wevv.com
Evansville school board member, restaurant owner arrested in drug investigation makes court appearance
Evansville restaurant/bar owner and school board member Amy Word appeared for a hearing in court on Thursday morning. Our 44News crew was there for Word's hearing Thursday. Court officials said that a progress hearing was held for Word Thursday, meaning the judge reviewed things like whether or not Word completed the conditions of her probation and any other aspects of progress on the case.
VCSO: ‘Reckless’ chase through Evansville ends in drug bust
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Henderson man is behind bars after authorities accuse him of drug dealing and evading police. In the early morning hours of November 3, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled over Antwon Gordon, 36, during a traffic stop. The deputy believed he could smell marijuana in the car, so […]
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Multiple Thefts
The White County Sheriff’s Department has had a lot going on the last couple of days…. Monday morning, Mike Rowe of J&B Sand and Gravel contacted Deputy Michael Brown by phone, saying he had some individuals that had broken some windows on his building located at 1724 County Road 1000 North in Maunie and had taken a fire extinguisher as well. Rowe said he had gone into the Sheriff’s Department after work that afternoon to file a report. Then around 1:30 PM Rowe called back and said he had a young man back on his property on a four-wheeler. Deputy Brown said he would go there and speak with him. Upon the Deputy’s arrival, Rowe showed him the damage to the window. Brown then photographed the windows and attached them to his report. Rowe also said the young man got in his dump truck and tried to drive off. No other details on the incident were made available.
Is Turning Your Car Around to Avoid a DUI Checkpoint Illegal in Illinois?
Thanksgiving, and more importantly, Black Wednesday, the biggest bar night of the year, are almost here and local enforcement will be hitting the streets soon to hunt for impaired drivers. I'm assuming most of us will be partaking in holiday spirits with family and friends over the next week and...
Amy Word ordered back in court in January
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – EVSC School Board Member Amy Word appeared in court on Thursday. She was ordered back in court in January. Word was arrested in July after a lengthy narcotics investigation that took place on Franklin street. According to EPD, this investigation led to the arrest of 22 people, and the confiscation of […]
Indiana man on the hook for 2,600 pounds of imported catfish, pleads guilty
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced on Tuesday that an Indiana man pleaded guilty to importing more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois without a permit.
wrul.com
Bingham Arrested For Theft From Wal Mart
The Carmi Police Department booked two on Wednesday. Leaving the scene of an accident has resulted in the arrest of a Carmi woman. At around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning, 30 year old Cassidie R Brown of North Main Cross struck a parked GMC truck at 203 Cherry Street while she was Eastbound on Cherry. Brown arrived at the Carmi Police Department Wednesday afternoon to turn herself in. She was taken into custody and is being charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident and issued a citation for Improper Lane Usage. Brown paid $250 bond plus fees and was released a few hours later.
104.1 WIKY
Investigators Now Know What Caused The Home Explosion In Gibson County
Emergency crews in Princeton responded within minutes after a call was made of a structure fire with explosion. This happened on Clark and Hart Streets around 11:30 Tuesday morning. Most of the damage was done to the upstairs. Four people were able to get out of the building with the...
Evansville man sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for dealing meth
(WEHT) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
You Won’t Believe How These Illinois Thieves Broke Into Gun Store
These thieves in Illinois used a very unique method to break into a gun shop to steal weapons. Nearly two dozen guns were stolen from an Oak Forest gun shop. Oak Forest police released surveillance photos showing the suspects wearing stocking caps and masks. Illinois Thieves Use Unusual Method To...
wevv.com
Juvenile hospitalized after suffering apparent accidental gunshot wound in Evansville, police say
A juvenile is in the hospital after being shot in Evansville on Thursday afternoon. The Evansville Police Department says the shooting happened in the area of Oregon Street and Garvin Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. While detectives are still investigating the incident, police say the shooting appears as if it...
14news.com
Princeton crash causes car to flip
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton Fire Department responded to a car accident on Tuesday. Officials say their crews found a car on its side. Once officials got the car stabilized they began extrication. One person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
Cause revealed for Princeton home explosion
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — A day after a home explosion rocked a Princeton neighborhood, we now have a better understanding of what might have happened. The Princeton Fire Department tells us this explosion is natural gas related. Shortly after the explosion, CenterPoint conducted tests outside of the home and said pressure readins on their natural […]
