Perry County, IL

wevv.com

Police: Man found in Mt. Vernon home facing multiple drug charges

A man is facing felony drug charges after being found inside a home in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, according to police. Officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department were called to a home near the corner of East 5th Street and Wolflin Street on Thursday evening to investigate reports of people illegally living in the home.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
vincennespbs.org

Felony Drug Arrests in Dubois County

Two Dubois County men were arrested Monday for drug dealing and possession. A Dubois County Deputy stopped a truck on State Road 64 in Birdseye, Indiana for faulty brake lights. The deputy said the driver seemed nervous , another Deputy and a K9 arrived on the scene and the dog...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Glenwood police officers shot at in south suburbs, 1 in custody

GLENWOOD, Ill. - Glenwood police officers were shot at while pursuing a suspect in the south suburbs of Chicago Thursday night. A resident in the area near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue told police they'd been shot at around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they...
GLENWOOD, IL
wevv.com

Evansville school board member, restaurant owner arrested in drug investigation makes court appearance

Evansville restaurant/bar owner and school board member Amy Word appeared for a hearing in court on Thursday morning. Our 44News crew was there for Word's hearing Thursday. Court officials said that a progress hearing was held for Word Thursday, meaning the judge reviewed things like whether or not Word completed the conditions of her probation and any other aspects of progress on the case.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: ‘Reckless’ chase through Evansville ends in drug bust

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Henderson man is behind bars after authorities accuse him of drug dealing and evading police. In the early morning hours of November 3, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled over Antwon Gordon, 36, during a traffic stop. The deputy believed he could smell marijuana in the car, so […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Multiple Thefts

The White County Sheriff’s Department has had a lot going on the last couple of days…. Monday morning, Mike Rowe of J&B Sand and Gravel contacted Deputy Michael Brown by phone, saying he had some individuals that had broken some windows on his building located at 1724 County Road 1000 North in Maunie and had taken a fire extinguisher as well. Rowe said he had gone into the Sheriff’s Department after work that afternoon to file a report. Then around 1:30 PM Rowe called back and said he had a young man back on his property on a four-wheeler. Deputy Brown said he would go there and speak with him. Upon the Deputy’s arrival, Rowe showed him the damage to the window. Brown then photographed the windows and attached them to his report. Rowe also said the young man got in his dump truck and tried to drive off. No other details on the incident were made available.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Amy Word ordered back in court in January

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – EVSC School Board Member Amy Word appeared in court on Thursday. She was ordered back in court in January. Word was arrested in July after a lengthy narcotics investigation that took place on Franklin street. According to EPD, this investigation led to the arrest of 22 people, and the confiscation of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Bingham Arrested For Theft From Wal Mart

The Carmi Police Department booked two on Wednesday. Leaving the scene of an accident has resulted in the arrest of a Carmi woman. At around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning, 30 year old Cassidie R Brown of North Main Cross struck a parked GMC truck at 203 Cherry Street while she was Eastbound on Cherry. Brown arrived at the Carmi Police Department Wednesday afternoon to turn herself in. She was taken into custody and is being charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident and issued a citation for Improper Lane Usage. Brown paid $250 bond plus fees and was released a few hours later.
CARMI, IL
14news.com

Princeton crash causes car to flip

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton Fire Department responded to a car accident on Tuesday. Officials say their crews found a car on its side. Once officials got the car stabilized they began extrication. One person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cause revealed for Princeton home explosion

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — A day after a home explosion rocked a Princeton neighborhood, we now have a better understanding of what might have happened. The Princeton Fire Department tells us this explosion is natural gas related. Shortly after the explosion, CenterPoint conducted tests outside of the home and said pressure readins on their natural […]
PRINCETON, IN

