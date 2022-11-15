ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘Magic Mike 3’ Is Coming! Everything to Know So Far About Channing Tatum’s ‘Last Dance’ Movie

He’s back! Channing Tatum will return for the third Magic Mike movie, and he revealed a few details about the latest installment in the franchise. The actor, 41, announced Magic Mike’s Last Dance in November 2021, sharing an image of the script’s first page via Twitter. “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Tatum wrote alongside the image.
ALABAMA STATE
Parade

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up After Almost 2 Years Together

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have broken up. After almost two years of dating, the celebrity couple has called it quits–at least for now. The award-winning singer and filmmaker began dating in January of 2021, when Wilde, 38, cast Styles as a lead in her thriller Don't Worry Darling opposite Florence Pugh. But according to a recent Us Weekly report, the relationship has been put on pause.
SFGate

Dear Jane’s Seafood Sails Into Marina Del Rey; The Butcher’s Daughter Adds a Sunny Melrose Location

For an ocean-hugging city like Los Angeles, there are surprisingly few fun, relaxed seafood-focused restaurants. The recent Marina del Rey opening of Dear Jane’s, the pescatarian counterpart of industry favorite Dear John’s in Culver City, has vastly improved the situation. From Jamie Lee Curtis’ voice on the answering machine to regulars like Jodie Foster and Sharon Stone, it’s clear this spot from chefs Josiah Citrin and Hans Röckenwagner, along with Patti Röckenwagner, former marketing exec at STX and Paramount, will draw the same in-crowd as its beefier brother. “It has a sweeping view of the marina, and it’s a midcentury original building from the 1960s,” says Patti Röckenwagner of the old Chart House space, noting that the area has changed quite a bit in recent years. “It’s not your father’s Marina anymore.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy