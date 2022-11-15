ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Slice of cake from wedding of the King and Queen Consort is up for auction

By Sam Russell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zqzV_0jBfyNu100
A piece of cake from the wedding of the King and Queen Consort is to be sold at auction and comes in a souvenir tin (Newman Associates PR/PA)

A 17-year-old slice of wedding cake from the marriage of the King and Queen Consort is to be sold at auction, along with an 11-year-old slice from the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The two historic dessert portions come in souvenir tins, complete with royal cypher, and each have pre-auction estimates of £400 to £600.

They will go under the hammer at Keys auctioneers in Aylsham in Norfolk, as part of the three-day Fine Sale which begins on November 23.

The King, who was the Prince of Wales at the time, married Camilla Parker-Bowles at Windsor on April 9 2005.

The dedication service took place in St George’s Chapel and the reception was in Windsor Castle’s state apartments.

The wedding cake was made by Mrs Blunden, owner of the ‘Sophisticake’ cake shop in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.

Prince William married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, with the reception taking place at Buckingham Palace.

The cake, an eight-tier fruit cake decorated with Lambeth-piped sugar paste flowers, was made by designer Fiona Cairns, based in Fleckney, Leicestershire.

Tim Blyth, director at Keys, said: “With the accession of a new King, and with Prince William subsequently becoming the new Prince of Wales, interest in Royal memorabilia is very high at the moment, and we expect there to be brisk bidding for these two slices of history.”

Other lots on sale at the auction include a Christmas card from Charles and Diana, signed by them both as well as the young Princes William and Harry, which has a pre-auction estimate of £200 to £300.

There is also a photo album with pictures of the late Queen Elizabeth, Duke of Edinburgh and members of the Royal Family, mainly taken on board HM Yacht Britannia during royal visits, with a pre-auction estimate of £300 to £400.

A signed photo of the late Queen and Philip dating from 1980 and a boxed Fortnum and Mason Christmas pudding from 2002, complete with a Christmas card from the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, are also up for auction.

The royal lots will go under the hammer during the first day of the three-day sale on Wednesday November 23.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

King Charles Gifts Himself A Prince Harry Snub For His Birthday

November 14 marked the birthday of King Charles III, reports CNN, and this year was his first birthday as the newly appointed monarch, following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. In honor of his special day, the 74-year-old was officially granted the role of Ranger of Windsor Great Park after his father, Prince Philip, who held the title for almost 70 years until his death in 2021 (per Daily Mail).
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
OK! Magazine

King Charles Announces He's Replacing Prince Harry As Captain General Of The Royal Marines

Making a statement? On Friday, October 28, King Charles announced he would be replacing Prince Harry as the Captain General. “It is the greatest possible pleasure to assume the role of your Captain General,” the 73-year-old said in a statement. “I am exceptionally proud to follow in the footsteps of so many members of my family over the last three and a half centuries, all of whom held the role with a deep sense of admiration.
netflixjunkie.com

How Was Lilibet “a secret key” For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle To Return to The Firm?

As if the slamming the Sussexes alone was not enough already, news media and publishing houses have dragged their children into a similar quagmire. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bringing their son into showbiz had become a subject of criticism for the experts, they have finally turned their heads toward 1-year-old Lilibet. As reported by sources, experts now believe baby Lilibet might play an important role in the future. But what would it be?
Cheryl E Preston

The people of Sussex may vote Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out

According to Her the people of Sussex will vote on October 24 to reject Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their Duke and Duchess. There are reportedly over 2,000 signatures on a petition to oust the son of King Charles III and his wife. Since stepping back from their royal duties there have been no indications that Harry or Meghan have done anything that would honor the people for whom they gained their titles.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew's Remembrance Day wreaths have been removed

Have Prince Andrew and Prince Harry been cut off again?. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have been dealt another blow from the Royal family. Their gestures of goodwill for Remembrance Day have been removed according to The Mirror. The two "spares" were not allowed to wear their military uniforms to various events that were related to the death of Queen Elizabeth II and now it seems they are continuing to be shunned.
The Independent

Tyler Perry reveals Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for family amid national shortage

Tyler Perry revealed that close friend Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for a family in need amid the national formula shortage in the US. The 53-year-old actor discussed how the duchess tried to help during the shortage while speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala last week. According to Vanity Fair, Perry told the 800 guests that one of his employees had reached out to him for help, as their child needed formula.
CALIFORNIA STATE
housebeautiful.com

Princess Diana's Older Sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale Once Dated Prince Charles

Catching up on previous seasons of The Crown before diving into season five? If you're curious about Princess Diana's real life sister, read on for our story from 2020:. In the two decades since the tragic death of Princess Diana, her older sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes have largely avoided public life, though they have remained close with their nephews William and Harry and recently made appearances at Harry and Meghan's wedding and Archie's christening.
Fox News

King Charles felt his mother Queen Elizabeth ‘was cold and aloof’ during ‘lonely’ childhood, author claims

Christopher Andersen believes there’s a reason why King Charles is "one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had." The author has written a new book about the monarch, titled "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous palace insiders who have made shocking revelations about the 73-year-old.
HOLAUSA

New photo of Meghan Markle released on Election Day

Meghan Markle has cast her ballot in the 2022 midterm elections! Archewell shared a new photo of the Duchess of Sussex on Election Day. The mom of two, wearing an Archewell baseball cap and a blue jacket over a beige sweater, was pictured sporting an “I Voted” sticker as she smiled for the camera.
The Independent

The Independent

924K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy