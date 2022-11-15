ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Citrus County Chronicle

Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101

ATLANTA (AP) — The Boston Celtics were missing two key members of their rotation. There was no shortage of players to fill the void. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
BOSTON, MA
Citrus County Chronicle

Lopez scores 29, Bucks deal Cavs 5th straight loss 113-98

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez understands that playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to create plenty of open looks. His improved 3-point shooting is helping the Milwaukee Bucks' 7-foot center capitalize more than ever.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

Knicks rally, end skid against Jokic-less Nuggets, 106-103

DENVER (AP) — Julius Randle scored a season-high 34 points and the New York Knicks took advantage of Nikola Jokic's absence to win in Denver for the first time in 16 years, rallying past the Nuggets 106-103 on Wednesday night. Randle hit 1 of 2 free throws to snap...
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry's 50-point night

PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Payne scored a career-high 29 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Phoenix Suns easily overcame Stephen Curry’s 50-point night to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-119 on Wednesday. The Suns controlled most of the game despite Curry’s scoring. The eight-time All-Star made 17...
PHOENIX, AZ
Citrus County Chronicle

Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists.
PORTLAND, OR

