NEW YORK — Aaron Judge didn’t get long to bask in his American League MVP win before he was answering questions about his future. Judge, a free agent, is atop the Yankees’ priority list. They want him back, and before the end of the season, he said he’d like to return. On Thursday night, he said that he’ll value winning over everything when it comes to picking his next team.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO