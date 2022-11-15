ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees ‘have interest’ in All-Star left fielder

Will the New York Yankees re-sign Andrew Benintendi?. It would make sense for the Yankees to look to keep an outfield bat. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports, “The Yankees have interest in Andrew Benintendi. But one person questioned whether he’d want to stay in New York.”
Yankees great has warning for Aaron Judge — if he leaves

That would seem to be David Cone’s advice to free agent Aaron Judge, who’s a free agent and could bolt this offseason. Cone, a Yankees great and YES Network analyst, said one of the greatest days in his career was when he was traded to the Yankees, landing him back in New York City, which he missed so much.
Yankees among 3 teams interested in slugging free-agent outfielder

Brian Cashman has his work cut out for him. The New York Yankees general manager has a pair of starting outfielders on the open market: Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi. The Yankees will go to great lengths to re-sign Judge but their interest in Benintendi remains unknown. And that makes this report from MLB Trade Rumors that much more compelling:
Possible Yankees trade target expected to be ‘in play’

One-time New York Yankees trade target Pablo Lopez is back on the market. Per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson:. I would expect Pablo Lopez and Trevor Rogers to be in play. The sense here is the Marlins might be more open to dealing Rogers, who has attracted interest. Lopez, who is under team control for two more years, is very close with Marlins ace and Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.
Yankees re-sign veteran shortstop | What it means

To little surprise around the Yankees, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa wasn’t released by Friday’s non-tender deadline. Instead, the Yankees and Kiner-Falefa agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million for 2023. The mark was just under the $6.5 million that MLB Trade Rumors had projected for the 27-year-old. Of...
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo moving fast in free agency

Brandon Nimmo is the guy to get. The New York Mets center fielder is reportedly getting a lot of attention as a free agent. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY’s Andy Martino reports that Nimmo is meeting personally with teams and that several teams have expressed that...
Yankees steal Pirates’ hard-throwing righty — again

The Yankees nabbed yet another hard-throwing Pirates right-hander. The team claimed Junior Fernandez — and his sinker that averaged 98.7 mph last year — off waivers on Friday. Want to bet on MLB?. Fernandez, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 16 games between the Cardinals (13) and the...
Mets trade with division rival for pair of pitchers, report says

The New York Mets made a deal with the Miami Marlins on Friday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reported that the Mets are acquiring right-hander Elieser Hernandez and reliever Jeff Brigham from the Marlins for minor-league pitcher Franklin Sanchez. The...
Yankees bust getting ‘good interest’ as free agent

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Joey Gallo allegedly is getting ‘good interest.’ Not from NY presumably.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees traded the two-time All-Star outfielder to the Los...
Yankees target Aaron Judge breaks silence on free agency

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge didn’t get long to bask in his American League MVP win before he was answering questions about his future. Judge, a free agent, is atop the Yankees’ priority list. They want him back, and before the end of the season, he said he’d like to return. On Thursday night, he said that he’ll value winning over everything when it comes to picking his next team.
Mets meet with 1 of the top free-agent pitchers

Billy Eppler is taking a look at his rotation. The New York Mets will look to add some starting pitching this offseason, and they have continued that process by meeting with Kodai Senga. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Will Sammon reports that the Mets recently...
Chiefs star slams Giants front office for Kadarius Toney trade

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. No one knows that better than the Chiefs, who continue to revel in their trade for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The former New York Giants first-round pick found the end zone for the first time in his brief NFL career on Sunday, helping Kansas City beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-17.
NFL insider makes bold Odell Beckham Jr. prediction

That’s what plenty of NFL fans must be thinking about Odell Beckham Jr., who appears close to putting his name on the dotted line after recovering from a torn ACL. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But where will the former New York Giants wide receiver go?...
