Yankees ‘have interest’ in All-Star left fielder
Will the New York Yankees re-sign Andrew Benintendi?. It would make sense for the Yankees to look to keep an outfield bat. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports, “The Yankees have interest in Andrew Benintendi. But one person questioned whether he’d want to stay in New York.”
Yankees great has warning for Aaron Judge — if he leaves
That would seem to be David Cone’s advice to free agent Aaron Judge, who’s a free agent and could bolt this offseason. Cone, a Yankees great and YES Network analyst, said one of the greatest days in his career was when he was traded to the Yankees, landing him back in New York City, which he missed so much.
Yankees among 3 teams interested in slugging free-agent outfielder
Brian Cashman has his work cut out for him. The New York Yankees general manager has a pair of starting outfielders on the open market: Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi. The Yankees will go to great lengths to re-sign Judge but their interest in Benintendi remains unknown. And that makes this report from MLB Trade Rumors that much more compelling:
Ex-Yankees third baseman traded again (fan favorite, too)
Gio Urshela is on the move again. Except this time he’ll get to enjoy sunnier climes. The Twins traded Urshela — a former Yankees fan favorite — to the Angels on Friday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Want to bet on MLB?. Urshela was sent to...
Possible Yankees trade target expected to be ‘in play’
One-time New York Yankees trade target Pablo Lopez is back on the market. Per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson:. I would expect Pablo Lopez and Trevor Rogers to be in play. The sense here is the Marlins might be more open to dealing Rogers, who has attracted interest. Lopez, who is under team control for two more years, is very close with Marlins ace and Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara.
Yankees re-sign veteran shortstop | What it means
To little surprise around the Yankees, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa wasn’t released by Friday’s non-tender deadline. Instead, the Yankees and Kiner-Falefa agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million for 2023. The mark was just under the $6.5 million that MLB Trade Rumors had projected for the 27-year-old. Of...
Ex-NFL head coach warns Giants could be better next year but have worse record
The New York Giants are looking good at 7-2 right now. But forget the rest of the 2022 season. What will next year look like?. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former NFL offensive coach Marty Mornhinweg looks ahead to the Giants next season, via The 33rd Team:
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo moving fast in free agency
Brandon Nimmo is the guy to get. The New York Mets center fielder is reportedly getting a lot of attention as a free agent. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY’s Andy Martino reports that Nimmo is meeting personally with teams and that several teams have expressed that...
Yankees have several trade candidates, MLB insider says
Brian Cashman is ready to wheel and deal. Of course, the No. 1 item on the New York Yankees general manager’s to-do list is to re-sign newly-minted American League MVP Aaron Judge. Cashman also will scour the open market for pitching help, with needs in the starting rotation and...
Early signs bode well for Yankees re-signing Aaron Judge, MLB insider says
So far, so good for the New York Yankees. General manager Brian Cashman crossed one thing off his offseason to-do list this week by re-signing first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who got a deal which can max out at three years and $51 million. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Yankees steal Pirates’ hard-throwing righty — again
The Yankees nabbed yet another hard-throwing Pirates right-hander. The team claimed Junior Fernandez — and his sinker that averaged 98.7 mph last year — off waivers on Friday. Want to bet on MLB?. Fernandez, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 16 games between the Cardinals (13) and the...
Mets trade with division rival for pair of pitchers, report says
The New York Mets made a deal with the Miami Marlins on Friday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reported that the Mets are acquiring right-hander Elieser Hernandez and reliever Jeff Brigham from the Marlins for minor-league pitcher Franklin Sanchez. The...
Yankees bust getting ‘good interest’ as free agent
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Joey Gallo allegedly is getting ‘good interest.’ Not from NY presumably.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees traded the two-time All-Star outfielder to the Los...
Yankees target Aaron Judge breaks silence on free agency
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge didn’t get long to bask in his American League MVP win before he was answering questions about his future. Judge, a free agent, is atop the Yankees’ priority list. They want him back, and before the end of the season, he said he’d like to return. On Thursday night, he said that he’ll value winning over everything when it comes to picking his next team.
Mets meet with 1 of the top free-agent pitchers
Billy Eppler is taking a look at his rotation. The New York Mets will look to add some starting pitching this offseason, and they have continued that process by meeting with Kodai Senga. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Will Sammon reports that the Mets recently...
Mets’ Jacob deGrom has near-historic price tag, MLB insider says
Jacob deGrom is looking for the big bucks. That’s why he opted out of his contract with the New York Mets after the world series to test free agency. So how much is the ace looking to get paid?. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New...
Eagles might sign former All-Pro defensive tackle, report says
More help could be on the way for the Philadelphia Eagles. FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reports “Linval Joseph isn’t the only DT the @Eagles talked to this week, they are also have been in talks with Ndamukong Suh this week about potentially signing in Philly.”. On...
Chiefs star slams Giants front office for Kadarius Toney trade
One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. No one knows that better than the Chiefs, who continue to revel in their trade for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The former New York Giants first-round pick found the end zone for the first time in his brief NFL career on Sunday, helping Kansas City beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-17.
How a meeting ex-Eagles’ o-line coach set up with Colts’ Jeff Saturday helped Jason Kelce’s career
PHILADELPHIA – Jeff Saturday sat at his house, relaxing during the offseason, having just completed another season as the Colts center, when he received a phone call from his former offensive line coach Howard Mudd. Mudd, who was serving in the same capacity with the Eagles, had reached out...
NFL insider makes bold Odell Beckham Jr. prediction
That’s what plenty of NFL fans must be thinking about Odell Beckham Jr., who appears close to putting his name on the dotted line after recovering from a torn ACL. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But where will the former New York Giants wide receiver go?...
