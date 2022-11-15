ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Battalion Texas AM

Aggies head to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with No. 24 ranking in hand

As the Texas A&M men’s basketball team heads to Myrtle Beach, S.C., to take part in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, it will do so with a feeling it hasn’t experienced since the 2017-18 season. For the first time in five years, the Aggies find themselves ranked within the...
WBTW News13

Conway High School football coach out after 6 seasons

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway High School football coach Carlton Terry is out after six season as head coach, he confirmed to News13 on Friday. Terry told News13 he is no longer the head coach and will remain a teacher at the high school. Terry is a Conway grad and was a long time assistant […]
WBTW News13

Coastal Carolina football game against Virginia canceled

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina’s football game Saturday against Virginia has been canceled, according to the university. The Virginia athletics department made the decision after three football players were killed in a shooting Sunday night. “As much as we love gameday and the spirit it brings, there is a time when the sanctity of […]
NBC 29 News

UVA football game Saturday canceled, no decision on VT game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s football game scheduled for Saturday against Coastal Carolina has been canceled in the wake of a shooting that killed three UVA football players and injured another. UVA Director of Athletics Carla Williams had said Tuesday that a decision on Saturday’s game would be made...
The Stokes News

Smith inks with UNC Pembroke Mounce signs with Averett University Sports Calendar F...

KING – West Stokes’ Jacob Smith fulfilled a life-long dream of playing college baseball by signing his national letter-of-intent to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke last week. Smith considered a few more schools, but the Braves wanted Smith as a rare two-way player, as a pitcher and to play a position. […]WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ Sydney Mounce knew from her first visit to Averett University that she would be there for the next four years. The volleyball star was seen at a tournament in Roanoke, Virginia by the Cougars coach, invited to attend a camp, and then...
WBTW News13

Carolina Country Music Fest sells out, announces Bret Michaels

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina Country Music Fest has sold out, the festival announced on Friday. CCMF organizers said it’s the fastest sell out in history. Bret Michaels was also announced Friday morning as another artist that will be performing this year. He joins Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn and many other […]
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach man to compete on Wheel of Fortune

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man will compete on Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, according to an announcement. Local contestant Mark McGowan’s episode will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 13. “Hi, I’m Mark from Myrtle Beach. Watch me play Wheel of Fortune on WBTW Channel 13,” McGowan said in […]
WBTW News13

Darlington Raceway to install new seats in the Pearson Tower

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – On Thursday, Darlington Raceway announced that the Pearson Tower (turn 4) will have new modern seats installed prior to NASCAR’s return for the spring race weekend. Pearson Tower’s new larger, more comfortable stadium-style chairback seats with cup holders will enhance the look of the historic track for fans. The new modern seats will replace […]
WMBF

CCMF adds Bret Michaels to sold out 2023 lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced one more act performing on the main stage for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced music icon and reality TV superstar, Bret Michaels will be on the main stage alongside North Carolina native Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen.
Kennardo G. James

Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”

Two cities in South Carolina were listed as the most expensive cities to rent in America.SC Picture Project. Although the state of South Carolina is known as a place that is very affordable for people to settle down, raise a family, and even retire - two cities in the state made a list highlighting "The Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America". In this article, we will take a look at which two cities in SC made the list and what makes them so expensive.
WMBF

This Is Carolina: Students get an edge up on barbering

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - From shearing to fading, students can learn it all at the Academy for Technology and Academics. The barbering class made the cut this year as a new two-year program for students aspiring to be barbers, like 16-year-old Ray Carmichael. “When I saw there was an opportunity...
WBTW News13

Beach Bites: Maggi D’s

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s a Grand Strand staple that’s serving up a taste of old Italy in a new location. “We bring people in through the door, and I am constantly saying hello, thanking them for coming to eat at Maggi D’s,” said John Magliato, owner of Maggi D’s. “Without customers we wouldn’t […]
