WLTX.com
Frank's Back - Former South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin returns to the Palmetto State with UMASS
CONWAY, S.C. — It didn't take long for Frank Martin to return to the Palmetto State. The former South Carolina head basketball coach is in Conway where UMASS is competing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Martin was in charge of the South Carolina program for 10 years, leading the...
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies head to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with No. 24 ranking in hand
As the Texas A&M men’s basketball team heads to Myrtle Beach, S.C., to take part in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, it will do so with a feeling it hasn’t experienced since the 2017-18 season. For the first time in five years, the Aggies find themselves ranked within the...
Conway High School football coach out after 6 seasons
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway High School football coach Carlton Terry is out after six season as head coach, he confirmed to News13 on Friday. Terry told News13 he is no longer the head coach and will remain a teacher at the high school. Terry is a Conway grad and was a long time assistant […]
Coastal Carolina football game against Virginia canceled
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina’s football game Saturday against Virginia has been canceled, according to the university. The Virginia athletics department made the decision after three football players were killed in a shooting Sunday night. “As much as we love gameday and the spirit it brings, there is a time when the sanctity of […]
NBC 29 News
UVA football game Saturday canceled, no decision on VT game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s football game scheduled for Saturday against Coastal Carolina has been canceled in the wake of a shooting that killed three UVA football players and injured another. UVA Director of Athletics Carla Williams had said Tuesday that a decision on Saturday’s game would be made...
Virginia Announces Decision On Saturday's Game vs. Coastal Carolina
The Virginia football team was rocked over the weekend when three players were killed in a shooting. Three members were killed after returning from a school field trip on Sunday. Police identified, former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. as the suspect. In the wake of the shooting, the...
sportstalksc.com
Chadwell: “We’re 100% behind their decision not to play the game” (AUDIO) #CCU
Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell says trying to prepare for this week’s game against Virginia was extremely difficult in the wake of Sunday night’s shooting on the UVA campus that claimed the lives of three current football players. “Were we locked in during practice? No, we...
Smith inks with UNC Pembroke Mounce signs with Averett University Sports Calendar F...
KING – West Stokes’ Jacob Smith fulfilled a life-long dream of playing college baseball by signing his national letter-of-intent to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke last week. Smith considered a few more schools, but the Braves wanted Smith as a rare two-way player, as a pitcher and to play a position. […]WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ Sydney Mounce knew from her first visit to Averett University that she would be there for the next four years. The volleyball star was seen at a tournament in Roanoke, Virginia by the Cougars coach, invited to attend a camp, and then...
Carolina Country Music Fest sells out, announces Bret Michaels
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina Country Music Fest has sold out, the festival announced on Friday. CCMF organizers said it’s the fastest sell out in history. Bret Michaels was also announced Friday morning as another artist that will be performing this year. He joins Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn and many other […]
Myrtle Beach man to compete on Wheel of Fortune
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man will compete on Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, according to an announcement. Local contestant Mark McGowan’s episode will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 13. “Hi, I’m Mark from Myrtle Beach. Watch me play Wheel of Fortune on WBTW Channel 13,” McGowan said in […]
Darlington Raceway to install new seats in the Pearson Tower
DARLINGTON (WBTW) – On Thursday, Darlington Raceway announced that the Pearson Tower (turn 4) will have new modern seats installed prior to NASCAR’s return for the spring race weekend. Pearson Tower’s new larger, more comfortable stadium-style chairback seats with cup holders will enhance the look of the historic track for fans. The new modern seats will replace […]
Woman shot at junior high school football game in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot outside the stadium of a junior high school football game at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lumberton in eastern North Carolina, ABC affiliate WPDE reported. The 41-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital. Witnesses at Lumberton Senior...
WMBF
CCMF adds Bret Michaels to sold out 2023 lineup
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced one more act performing on the main stage for its 2023 festival in Myrtle Beach. The four-day musical festival announced music icon and reality TV superstar, Bret Michaels will be on the main stage alongside North Carolina native Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen.
Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”
Two cities in South Carolina were listed as the most expensive cities to rent in America.SC Picture Project. Although the state of South Carolina is known as a place that is very affordable for people to settle down, raise a family, and even retire - two cities in the state made a list highlighting "The Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America". In this article, we will take a look at which two cities in SC made the list and what makes them so expensive.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach hires first coordinator to tackle city’s opioid crisis
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has its first Opioid Program Coordinator to help tackle the opioid crisis in the city. Michelle Smith is the City of Myrtle Beach’s first Opioid Program Coordinator. Originally from Bethel, Connecticut, Smith moved to the area in 2004 and...
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Students get an edge up on barbering
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - From shearing to fading, students can learn it all at the Academy for Technology and Academics. The barbering class made the cut this year as a new two-year program for students aspiring to be barbers, like 16-year-old Ray Carmichael. “When I saw there was an opportunity...
WMBF
South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue was part of a scene in the Conway area on Thursday. A spokesperson from the agency confirmed to WMBF News that the SCDOR was at a location in the area of Cates Bay Highway. No further information was immediately available.
WMBF
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community. The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of...
Beach Bites: Maggi D’s
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s a Grand Strand staple that’s serving up a taste of old Italy in a new location. “We bring people in through the door, and I am constantly saying hello, thanking them for coming to eat at Maggi D’s,” said John Magliato, owner of Maggi D’s. “Without customers we wouldn’t […]
Myrtle Beach author publishes novel inspired by Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Kelly Burton is a mother of five, a marathon runner and an author. Her fourth book, “Run This Way,” just hit the shelves, and the people and places in the book are inspired by none other than the Grand Strand. “Run This Way” is the third book in a series […]
