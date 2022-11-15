ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 29

C. Vanessa
3d ago

Hahaha that was funny! I can't believe the teachers thought first off that the video was racist, whaaat? Im thinking most parents are not prepared to home school their kids and would have those same issues, where the hell is it racist. I can't believe they were angry and the principal was placed on administrative leave, why, over humor?

Reply
7
James Hood
4d ago

the world we live in.. always gonna be ignorant people making situations about racism when it clearly isn't.. 😢

Reply
9
One who knows
4d ago

Teachers are waaaay too sensitive. No wonder the kids dictate the curriculum. "I identify as a Unicorn!!!"

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

Two Somerset County attorneys indicted for visa fraud

MONTGOMERY TONWSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Two Somerset County attorneys were indicted Friday for making false statements under penalty of perjury in visa applications, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Steven G. Thomas, 52, and Maria Thomas, 81, both of Montgomery Township were indicted for conspiring to prepare...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

Union County NJ Bans Guns

Union County, NJ bans guns.(@Nirian/iStock) Union County introduces a controversial amendment to its county code this week. Firearms will be banned on all public property owned and operated by Union County.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Three killed in house fire in Passaic County

Three people were killed in a fire Friday night in Clifton, police said Saturday morning. The fire broke out in a home on Ladwik Lane home around 7:30 p.m., police said. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, whose office is investigating, identified the victims as Steven Warga, 65, Elaine Warga, 71, and Helen Popovich, 95. A fourth individual was transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson and was in stable condition.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars

A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

5-term incumbent county exec might be challenged by former N.J. mayor

Doug Palmer is 71 years old, works as a consultant and has a significant, legacy-defining block on his resume: the 20-year, five-term tenure he spent as mayor of Trenton. So why is he contemplating a run for Mercer County executive? It’s a job held by a fellow, five-term Democrat, Brian Hughes, who on Monday announced he was seeking a sixth term.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
thesetonian.com

Seton Hall Law dean stepping down amid embezzlement investigation

The dean of Seton Hall Law will step down on Jan. 1, 2023, the University announced last week. Dr. Kathleen Boozang will return to a faculty position after more than seven years in charge of the law school. The resignation comes amid an ongoing investigation into embezzlement at the school.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy