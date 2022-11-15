Read full article on original website
Related
NBA roundup: Royce O'Neale, Nets tip Blazers at buzzer
November 18 - Royce O'Neale capped his first career triple-double by converting the tiebreaking tip-in with 0.7 second remaining as the visiting Brooklyn Nets earned a 109-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Sporting News
Charles Barkley slams Nets, says franchise featuring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, has 'wasted four years'
Charles Barkley is rarely one to mince his words and today his target was the Brooklyn Nets. Discussing their fortunes on Inside the NBA, Barkley slammed the Nets, saying they "ain't even close" to winning a championship and that their title window is "almost over." "This team's been together for...
Sporting News
Steve Kerr rips Warriors after lackluster road loss vs. Suns: 'It's a pick-up game out there'
Warriors coach Steve Kerr offered a blunt assessment of his team's performance after yet another road loss, calling out his squad for lacking competitiveness, joy and "collective grit." Golden State dropped to 0-8 in road games and 6-9 overall this season after falling to Phoenix on Wednesday night. Despite Stephen...
Sporting News
Ja Morant switched hands mid-air on a dunk, one-upped Michael Jordan and sent Twitter into a frenzy during Grizzlies vs. Pelicans game
Welcome to the Vinsanity Scale! In honor of one of the greatest in-game dunkers in NBA history, the Vinsanity Scale rates dunks on a scale of 1-4. Similar to the Horry Scale, the dunk in question is graded on the game situation, difficulty and celebration to answer one question: Would it make Half Man, Half Amazing proud?
Sporting News
Inside Yuta Watanabe's historic 3-point shooting: How Nets forward suddenly became NBA's most accurate shooter
With each passing game, Yuta Watanabe continues to prove that he belongs in the Nets' rotation. Though defense and energy have been his calling card thus far, the 28-year-old has unexpectedly emerged as Brooklyn's best 3-point shooter. In fact, he's shooting so well that after draining a career-high five 3s in a win over the Trail Blazers, Watanabe now leads the entire league in 3-point field goal percentage.
Sporting News
On-brand John Tortorella gives brutally honest bench interview about Flyers’ poor start: ‘We suck’
You want honesty? Flyers coach John Tortorella will give you honesty. The notoriously straight shooting bench boss didn’t mince his words during his first period interview with ESPN's Brian Boucher for the Flyers’ Tuesday night contest against the Blue Jackets, criticizing the forecheck and overall play from his team.
Lakers getting much-needed Dennis Schroder, Thomas Bryant boost vs. Pistons
Reinforcements are on the way for the Los Angeles Lakers. According to head coach Darvin Ham — confirming expectations over the past week — point guard Dennis Schroder and center Thomas Bryant will make their 2022-23 debuts on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena. Schroder...
numberfire.com
Raptors' Dalano Banton (ankle) ruled out for Saturday
Toronto Raptors point guard Dalano Banton (ankle) is out Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks. Banton will join Gary Trent Jr. (hip) on the sidelines Saturday. Malachi Flynn might join the starting lineup and Fred VanVleet will probably be asked to play extended minutes. Banton is averaging 1.15 FanDuel points per...
ESPN
Clippers rally to beat Pistons 96-91 in Leonard's return
LOS ANGELES -- — A month into the season, the Los Angeles Clippers are still trying to see the team they're hoping to be. They got a glimpse Thursday night, when Kawhi Leonard was in the starting lineup for the first time and helped stage a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91.
ESPN
Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting
DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
ESPN
Young and the Hawks face the Raptors
Toronto Raptors (9-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (9-6, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks square off against the Toronto Raptors. Young currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 26.9 points per game. The Hawks are 7-5 in Eastern Conference...
Fred VanVleet’s Kyle Lowry revelation will give Raptors fans all the feels
The Toronto Raptors pulled off a big win on Wednesday night as they took down Eastern Conference rivals Miami Heat, 112-104. For Heat veteran Kyle Lowry, it was an opportunity to rekindle an old flame as he returned to his former stomping ground in Toronto. After the game, Raptors star...
Sporting News
How to watch 76ers vs. Bucks: Start time, TV channel and live stream for Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo Friday NBA game
The version of Joel Embiid the Bucks will face on Friday is not the same Joel Embiid they faced a month ago. Following a slow start to the season, by his standards, it's safe to say the five-time All-Star has found his groove again. In a win against the Hawks over the weekend, Embiid erupted for a 42-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Sporting News
Kawhi Leonard knee injury analysis: Doctor explains potential causes, concerns and why Clippers are being extra cautious
The recent setback facing Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard during his road to recovery from a torn ACL grows more concerning with time. Leonard, who suffered the injury in June of 2021 and underwent reconstructive surgery a month later, missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season before returning to the floor this October. As exciting as Leonard's return to action was, it was short-lived, as he appeared in just two of LA's first three games before being sidelined with knee stiffness."Leonard last played on Oct. 23.
Luka Doncic helps Mavs hold off furious Clippers rally
Luka Doncic scored 35 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Dorian Finney-Smith hit seven 3-pointers en route to 21 points, and
Sporting News
Ben Simmons finding his groove with Nets and Kevin Durant is excited
The Ben Simmons the Nets got in their win over the Trail Blazers is more like the three-time All-Star they hoped for when they acquired him at last season's trade deadline. In 32 minutes off the bench, Simmons flirted with a triple-double by posting season-highs of 15 points and 13 rebounds to go along with seven assists. The Nets outscored the Trail Blazers by 13 points with him in the game, giving him the second-best plus-minus on the team.
Yardbarker
Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko on Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin: 'I just feel like he can do everything'
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin and Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko are both rookies in the NBA, and they got to face off for the first time this past Saturday. Their connection predates that game, though. The two were teammates for two years at The University of Arizona — they...
Sporting News
How long is LaMelo Ball out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates for Hornets star
After missing the first 13 games of the season due to an ankle injury, LaMelo Ball caught an unlucky break in a loss to the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 16. Ball exited the game in the final two minutes after rolling his ankle when he accidentally stepped on the foot of a courtside fan as he attempted a steal.
ESPN
Anunoby has season-high 32 points, Raptors beat Heat 112-104
TORONTO -- — O.G. Anunoby scored a season-high 32 points and matched his season high with 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors used a 21-0 run in the third quarter to beat Miami 112-104 on Wednesday night, ending the Heat’s winning streak at three. Fred VanVleet returned from...
Sporting News
Why is Bills vs. Browns being played in Detroit? Buffalo weather forces NFL to move Week 11 game to Ford Field
NFL fans will be disappointed to learn that the league's first potential "snow game" of the season won't occur after all. The Bills vs. Browns game, which was originally expected to be played in Buffalo, won't be held there after all. This comes as Buffalo and the surrounding areas are set to be rocked by a snowstorm in the days leading up to the contest.
