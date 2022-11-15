ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Inside Yuta Watanabe's historic 3-point shooting: How Nets forward suddenly became NBA's most accurate shooter

With each passing game, Yuta Watanabe continues to prove that he belongs in the Nets' rotation. Though defense and energy have been his calling card thus far, the 28-year-old has unexpectedly emerged as Brooklyn's best 3-point shooter. In fact, he's shooting so well that after draining a career-high five 3s in a win over the Trail Blazers, Watanabe now leads the entire league in 3-point field goal percentage.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Raptors' Dalano Banton (ankle) ruled out for Saturday

Toronto Raptors point guard Dalano Banton (ankle) is out Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks. Banton will join Gary Trent Jr. (hip) on the sidelines Saturday. Malachi Flynn might join the starting lineup and Fred VanVleet will probably be asked to play extended minutes. Banton is averaging 1.15 FanDuel points per...
ESPN

Clippers rally to beat Pistons 96-91 in Leonard's return

LOS ANGELES -- — A month into the season, the Los Angeles Clippers are still trying to see the team they're hoping to be. They got a glimpse Thursday night, when Kawhi Leonard was in the starting lineup for the first time and helped stage a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting

DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Young and the Hawks face the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (9-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (9-6, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks square off against the Toronto Raptors. Young currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 26.9 points per game. The Hawks are 7-5 in Eastern Conference...
ATLANTA, GA
Sporting News

How to watch 76ers vs. Bucks: Start time, TV channel and live stream for Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo Friday NBA game

The version of Joel Embiid the Bucks will face on Friday is not the same Joel Embiid they faced a month ago. Following a slow start to the season, by his standards, it's safe to say the five-time All-Star has found his groove again. In a win against the Hawks over the weekend, Embiid erupted for a 42-point, 10-rebound double-double.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sporting News

Kawhi Leonard knee injury analysis: Doctor explains potential causes, concerns and why Clippers are being extra cautious

The recent setback facing Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard during his road to recovery from a torn ACL grows more concerning with time. Leonard, who suffered the injury in June of 2021 and underwent reconstructive surgery a month later, missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season before returning to the floor this October. As exciting as Leonard's return to action was, it was short-lived, as he appeared in just two of LA's first three games before being sidelined with knee stiffness."Leonard last played on Oct. 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Ben Simmons finding his groove with Nets and Kevin Durant is excited

The Ben Simmons the Nets got in their win over the Trail Blazers is more like the three-time All-Star they hoped for when they acquired him at last season's trade deadline. In 32 minutes off the bench, Simmons flirted with a triple-double by posting season-highs of 15 points and 13 rebounds to go along with seven assists. The Nets outscored the Trail Blazers by 13 points with him in the game, giving him the second-best plus-minus on the team.
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Anunoby has season-high 32 points, Raptors beat Heat 112-104

TORONTO -- — O.G. Anunoby scored a season-high 32 points and matched his season high with 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors used a 21-0 run in the third quarter to beat Miami 112-104 on Wednesday night, ending the Heat’s winning streak at three. Fred VanVleet returned from...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sporting News

Why is Bills vs. Browns being played in Detroit? Buffalo weather forces NFL to move Week 11 game to Ford Field

NFL fans will be disappointed to learn that the league's first potential "snow game" of the season won't occur after all. The Bills vs. Browns game, which was originally expected to be played in Buffalo, won't be held there after all. This comes as Buffalo and the surrounding areas are set to be rocked by a snowstorm in the days leading up to the contest.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy