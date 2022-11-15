The Ben Simmons the Nets got in their win over the Trail Blazers is more like the three-time All-Star they hoped for when they acquired him at last season's trade deadline. In 32 minutes off the bench, Simmons flirted with a triple-double by posting season-highs of 15 points and 13 rebounds to go along with seven assists. The Nets outscored the Trail Blazers by 13 points with him in the game, giving him the second-best plus-minus on the team.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO