Jana Kramer says brief relationship with Chris Evans ended after ‘mortifying’ bathroom incident

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
Jana Kramer has spoken candidly about her dating history with Chris Evans, and the “embarrassing” bathroom-related reason she thinks their romance ended.

The country music singer, 38, opened up about her experience casually dating the Captain America star, who was recently named People’s sexiest man alive, during Monday’s episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast.

According to Kramer, she and Evans, 41, “went on a few dates” more than a decade ago, before the creation of Instagram and before he’d been cast as Captain America.

“He wasn’t Captain America yet, but he was a heartthrob cutie,” she recalled, adding: “I can’t remember how many dates it was, I just remember the last date.”

Kramer then admitted that she’s “still mortified” by the story “to this day,” with the One Tree Hill actor recalling that their last date took place when Evans invited her over to his home, where he was hosting friends from Boston.

“This is an embarrassing thing. This is so embarrassing,” she prefaced the story, before noting that the date was going to be a sleepover. “And he had all of his friends there, and we were all hanging out, it was a fun time,” she continued. “It was a fun time, but I was getting a little sleepy.”

According to Kramer, at this point she informed the group that she was going to go to bed. However, before she went to bed, she used Evans’ bathroom, which she said ended up being an issue because she’d eaten asparagus earlier in the day and had “asparagus pee”.

As noted by Healthline, consuming asparagusic acid, a sulfur-containing compound, that is in asparagus produces “many sulfurous byproducts that give your pee a rotten-like smell”.

“I had asparagus for dinner that night. And so I went to the bathroom, and he immediately went after me,” she recalled. “And so, that’s the last interaction that I remember, is him going to the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with this asparagus pee. And never hearing from him again from the morning.”

Kramer then revealed that she and Evans did not “hook up” that night, and that in the morning, she did the “asparagus walk of shame out of his house”.

“I never heard from him again,” she concluded, before admitting that the story is “always in the back of [her] mind” when she thinks or hears about Evans.

However, despite the “embarrassing” interaction, Kramer said that she still thinks Evans is “super sexy,” and revealed that she direct-messaged the actor “probably like a year ago”.

Kramer’s admission comes after Evans appeared to confirm his relationship with 25-year-old actor Alba Baptista earlier this week, when the pair were photographed holding hands in New York City.

In the People interview that accompanied his sexiest man alive title, Evans also discussed his romantic life, with the actor revealing that marriage and fatherhood are “absolutely” things he wants.

However, he noted that he will likely keep it private when it does happen, as he said: “Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends.”

In addition to allegedly dating Kramer, Evans has also previously dated Minka Kelly, Jessica Biel and Jenny Slate.

Randy Saschuk
3d ago

The real story is she dropped a deuce and left a skid mark on the inside of the bowl. Asparagus pee. Cmon man

shark fear
2d ago

Let's be honest, this girl is a clingy victim. she's already been married about ten times already. You know & I know she left a massive corn and peanut laden dump in that toilet & he smelled it. 💩💩💩

cameronk714
3d ago

so in other words she let her insecurities get best of her we men don't care about you embarrassing yourselves we embrace it

