ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
CalMatters

California election results: The most interesting numbers

After a flurry of called races, victories proclaimed and concessions offered across 52 congressional districts, 100 state Assembly and Senate contests, nine statewide races for constitutional offices and seven propositions on the California ballot, it can be hard to wrap your head around what exactly happened. Fortunately, we’ve boiled it down to a few pictures […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

Child under 5 years of age dies due to Flu/RSV in California

CALIFORNIA, USA — State health officials Monday confirmed California's first death of a child under age five stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing the patient's privacy. "Our hearts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

The 10 best dive bars in California, according to Yelp

(NEXSTAR) – If you are like most Californians that enjoy a night out, you’ve probably had your fill of $18 cocktail menus and pricy craft “bar bites.” Sometimes you just want a casual, cheap drink. Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name (is that copyright infringement?).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

California's Vaping Flavor Ban Could Be Lethal

The campaign for Proposition 31, a ballot initiative that Californians approved by a wide margin last week, urged voters to "protect kids from candy-flavored tobacco." That slogan packed an impressive amount of dishonesty into five words. The initiative's main target was nicotine vaping products, which do not contain tobacco and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Napa winery still rebuilding from fire as governor reaffirms wildfire prevention goals

NAPA, Calif. — For more than 45 years, Signorello Estate has been a Napa Valley staple, but that almost ended five years ago when a wildfire almost completely tore it down. Signorello's Sales Director John Mangano said the 2017 Atlas Fire, which burned more than 51,000 acres in Napa County, destroyed the tasting room and ruined most of the crop. He described the night the fire burned through the area as windy.
NAPA, CA
kubaradio.com

CA Included In Starbucks Strike During Red Cup Day

(San Francisco, CA) — This is a big day for Starbucks fans as they begin to wait in long lines. The coffee giant is giving away free reusable red cups to those who buy a holiday drink, for the 25th year in a row. But beware, California is one of 25 states taking part in a strike. Workers at six stores plan to walk out, demanding better pay, schedules, and more staffing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Starbucks workers at 10 California locations participate in ‘Red Cup Rebellion’ strike

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Workers at 10 Starbucks stores in California went on strike Thursday, joining workers from at least 90 other locations across the country in protest of their employer’s response to unionization efforts, the union organizing the action said. Starbucks Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, calls the strikes the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy