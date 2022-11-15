Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California COVID-19 numbers spiking at rate similar to summer surge, latest data show
Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have climbed quickly in California in recent weeks, likely fueled at least in part by new, contagious COVID-19 subvariants overtaking older strains, as well the arrival of colder weather. The statewide daily case rate jumped to 8.8 per 100,000 residents, the California Department of Public Health...
California election results: The most interesting numbers
After a flurry of called races, victories proclaimed and concessions offered across 52 congressional districts, 100 state Assembly and Senate contests, nine statewide races for constitutional offices and seven propositions on the California ballot, it can be hard to wrap your head around what exactly happened. Fortunately, we’ve boiled it down to a few pictures […]
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lights
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching and photographing a silent, low-flying, rectangle-shaped object at about 4:39 a.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
Nurse practitioner requirements are changing, allowing them to practice without physician supervision
The new rules will improve access to health care in many communities where it is lacking, supporters say. Some physicians are concerned the rules will expand the scope of services nurse practitioners provide.
Like a spoiled child, Big Tobacco is ignoring a ‘no’ from California voters
”If you’re one of that 62% who voted in favor of the ban and you feel like something’s rotten, you’re 100% right,” writes the SLO Tribune Editorial Board.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in California that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Child under 5 years of age dies due to Flu/RSV in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — State health officials Monday confirmed California's first death of a child under age five stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing the patient's privacy. "Our hearts...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom promises to protect wildfire, homelessness resources amid budget problems
NAPA, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday said investments in firefighting, drought response and homelessness initiatives are firm, even as the state faces a projected $25 billion budget deficit. "Our priorities are our priorities," Newsom said at a news conference in Napa. "While we’ve made record investments, I’m...
KTLA.com
The 10 best dive bars in California, according to Yelp
(NEXSTAR) – If you are like most Californians that enjoy a night out, you’ve probably had your fill of $18 cocktail menus and pricy craft “bar bites.” Sometimes you just want a casual, cheap drink. Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name (is that copyright infringement?).
California's Vaping Flavor Ban Could Be Lethal
The campaign for Proposition 31, a ballot initiative that Californians approved by a wide margin last week, urged voters to "protect kids from candy-flavored tobacco." That slogan packed an impressive amount of dishonesty into five words. The initiative's main target was nicotine vaping products, which do not contain tobacco and...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom holds intervention with local leaders on homelessness after blocking funds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Local leaders from across California met with Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, two weeks after he rejected their proposed plans to address homelessness andblocked $1 billion in state funds because, he said, the proposals weren’t aggressive enough. Newsom’s office said the purpose of Friday’s meeting...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: AirDrop threat at Yuba City school, Newsom promises wildfire resources, first look at new Sacramento Zoo
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
California witness describes rectangle-shaped object with brilliant white lights
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a square or rectangle-shaped object with “brilliant white” lights at about 1:11 p.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KCRA.com
California faces $25 billion budget deficit, the state's legislative analyst projects
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Anew report from the California Legislative Analyst Office on Wednesday warned the state faces a $25 billion budget shortfall next year and said with the threat of a recession, revenue estimates represent the weakest performance California has experienced since the Great Recession. "It's not insignificant, but...
KCRA.com
Napa winery still rebuilding from fire as governor reaffirms wildfire prevention goals
NAPA, Calif. — For more than 45 years, Signorello Estate has been a Napa Valley staple, but that almost ended five years ago when a wildfire almost completely tore it down. Signorello's Sales Director John Mangano said the 2017 Atlas Fire, which burned more than 51,000 acres in Napa County, destroyed the tasting room and ruined most of the crop. He described the night the fire burned through the area as windy.
kubaradio.com
CA Included In Starbucks Strike During Red Cup Day
(San Francisco, CA) — This is a big day for Starbucks fans as they begin to wait in long lines. The coffee giant is giving away free reusable red cups to those who buy a holiday drink, for the 25th year in a row. But beware, California is one of 25 states taking part in a strike. Workers at six stores plan to walk out, demanding better pay, schedules, and more staffing.
Starbucks workers at 10 California locations participate in ‘Red Cup Rebellion’ strike
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Workers at 10 Starbucks stores in California went on strike Thursday, joining workers from at least 90 other locations across the country in protest of their employer’s response to unionization efforts, the union organizing the action said. Starbucks Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, calls the strikes the […]
These are the driest reservoirs in California
Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
Comments / 1