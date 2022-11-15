ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ye aka Kanye West Blasts Minister Louis Farrakhan

By Christopher Smith
 3 days ago
Source: MEGA / Getty

Minister Louis Farrakhan’s show of support for Ye aka Kanye West didn’t go over well, as the rapper blasted him in a video that has gone viral.

The leader of the Nation of Islam released a video last Thursday (Nov. 10) speaking out against the backlash that West has been receiving after making a series of antisemitic comments. In the midst of that defense, however, the minister touched upon the rapper’s financial troubles in passing.

“Ye lost $2 billion in a few days,” Farrakhan said in the video. “You might wonder, did he really have it? He lost that much that soon?” It wasn’t the first time that he defended the YEEZUS rapper – he had done so in a video in October. “Kanye West don’t bow to the pressure to apologize to anybody,” he stated then. “You said nothing wrong.”

Apparently, that rubbed Ye the wrong way, and he stated as much in an interview caught on video shortly after Minister Farrakhan’s video aired. “Minister Farrakhan, I love you, but the way you read that, I took that as a slight,” West said to the reporter. “I don’t take no disrespect from nobody so let’s get on the phone and let’s talk that out. I don’t care who you are. I ain’t taking no slights from nobody.”

Ye would then go on to talk about other celebrities and how they lost their loved ones, saying that his mother Dr. Donda West “was sacrificed.”

“In Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing,” he said. “Feels like there might be a lot of that in order to control, traumatize. They want to monetize and traumatize. And God loves me. They hit me — GAP, Adidas, all of that away… Jesus is king.” He would then go on to mention LeBron James, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal, stating that they were being controlled.

Comments / 224

Roland Laster
3d ago

The N.O.I. was his last hope of explaining this insanity with some itellligence.THE HONORABEL MINISTER LOUIS FRAAKAHN DOES NOT INSULT HIS PEOPLE.(YOU CAN WALK AND HOLD HANDS WITH YOUR ENEMY BUT NOT ONE ANOTHER HOW SICK CAN YOU BE);quote by The HONORABEL MINISTER.

Reply(27)
36
Penny Jarmon
3d ago

Ye or whatever his name is these day is messing with the wrong man now. Ye has no intelligence and ignorant of understanding.

Reply(2)
30
shonda crumble
3d ago

Kanye speaks truth. He's in Hollyweird, so apparently he knows what he's talking about. When you speak out about certain things, the powers that be don't like it because they know that it's true. Kanye is sick of it all & just wants out of the Illuminati. I'm all for him speaking out. LET THE TRUTH RING!!!!

Reply(13)
21
