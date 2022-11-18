ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Black Friday laptop deals 2022: Early discounts on gaming laptops, Asus notebooks and more

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srDBR_0jBfxq1X00

Amazon is the latest retailer to kick off its early Black Friday sale, with laptop deals to be found on top brands. The shopping event of the year officially takes place from 25 November, with discounts expected across everything from TVs , gaming and tech gadgets to mattresses , fashion , toys and more.

Like every year, our team of tech experts at IndyBest will be on hand to guide you through the blizzard of discounts, weeding out the rubbish to bring you the Black Friday laptop deals that are actually worth your time and money.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

Laptops are always a hot ticket item during the Black Friday sale. This year has seen most of the major brands refresh their range with the latest generation of chips, so we’re expecting to see decent savings on some of the best laptops from Dell, Microsoft, Huawei and Lenovo.

We’re not just focused on laptops this Black Friday, either. Our coverage of the annual sales event will include the top deals on gaming , tech , mattresses , home and kitchen appliances , beauty products , fashion and more.

Keep reading to find everything you need to know about the Black Friday laptop deals we’re expecting to see this year, as well as where to find any early discounts ahead of the sales event.

Read more:

Best early Black Friday laptop deals 2022

Microsoft Surface laptop 4: Was £1,269, now £979, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309mOw_0jBfxq1X00
  • CPU : Intel Core i5
  • GPU: Integrated
  • Display: 13.5in, Full HD
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 512GB

The Surface laptop is Microsoft’s answer to the MacBook, and with the recent launch of the Surface laptop 5 there are bargains to be had on the outgoing – but still fast and reliable – model. This lightweight and elegantly built laptop is a delight to work on thanks to its stylish design, premium finish and sharp display. In our round-up of the best laptops of 2022 , our tester described the device as being “as near-to-perfect a Windows experience as you can find”. Right now, the entry-level configuration of this top-rated laptop has 23 per cent off at Amazon’s Black Friday event.

Buy now

Acer swift 1 14in laptop: Was £379.99, now £269.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hFF7_0jBfxq1X00
  • CPU : Intel Pentium N6000
  • GPU: Integrated
  • Display: 14in, full HD
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 128GB

There’s 29 per cent off this super-portable Windows laptop at Amazon. The Acer swift 1 has a large 14in display with slim bezels for a more immersive HD experience. The mid-range Pentium processor gives it an all-day battery life, and with 128GB of fast, solid-state storage, USB-C and HDMI connectivity for attaching to a TV or monitor, it makes the ideal device for students and hybrid workers. It’s also got a fingerprint scanner, a security feature not often seen on laptops in this price range.

Buy now

Asus 15.6in Chromebook CX1500CKA: Was £349.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a84j8_0jBfxq1X00
  • CPU : Intel Pentium N6000
  • GPU: Integrated
  • Display: 15.6in, full HD
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB

If you do most of your work inside a web browser tab, then a Chromebook might be all you need in a laptop. Designed around Google’s lightweight and streamlined ChromeOS operating system, this 15.6in Asus Chromebook works more like a smartphone than a PC. It starts up instantly, stays updated in the background and is way less prone to bugs, viruses and other techy issues than a Windows device. It features a bright, full HD screen, and it has £120 off in the Black Friday sale.

Buy now

Razer book 13: Was £1,499.99, now £970.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwGYd_0jBfxq1X00
  • CPU : Intel Core i7 (11th gen)
  • GPU: Integrated
  • Display: 13.4in, full HD
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 512GB

Razer is best known as a gaming brand, but the Razer book range is all about work rather than play. This powerful and productivity-focused Windows 11 laptop is lightweight and runs on an 11th-generation Core i7 CPU, meaning it can tackle any processor-intensive tasks you throw its way, from juggling massive files in Adobe Creative Cloud to video-editing jobs. Intel Evo certification means it starts up in seconds, while the generous selection of ports – including a full-size HDMI port, microSD card slot and two Thunderbolt 4 ports – means less messing around with dongles.

Buy now

Asus zenbook flip S13 UX371EA: Was £1,599.99, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjwIO_0jBfxq1X00
  • CPU : Intel Core i7 (11th gen)
  • GPU: Integrated
  • Display: 13.3in, 4K
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 1TB

This is a super-slim and lightweight Windows laptop with a clever 360-degree folding design, allowing you to transform it into a tablet on a whim. Aimed at artists and other creative professionals, it comes with a stylus and features one of the best displays of any laptop on the market: a rich and vibrant 4K OLED screen with Pantone-validated colour accuracy.

Buy now

Lenovo ideapad 5: Was £649.99, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODNn7_0jBfxq1X00
  • CPU : AMD Ryzen 7
  • GPU: Integrated
  • Display: 15.6in, Full HD
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 512GB

There’s £150 off the Lenovo ideapad 5, an excellent mid-range Windows laptop running on the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor. The large 15.6in screen is geared for productivity, with the thin bezels and subtly protruding webcam bump giving you plenty of screen real estate to play around with. The larger chassis means a bigger battery life too, so there’s less battery anxiety should you accidentally leave your charger at home.

Buy now

Honor magicbook X14: Was £649.99, now £399.97, Box.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxEwf_0jBfxq1X00
  • CPU: Intel Core i5
  • GPU: Integrated
  • Display: 14in, Full HD
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 512GB

There’s £250 off this powerful Honor laptop at electronics retailer Box. The spin-off sub-brand of Huawei was best known for developing smartphones, but in recent years has shifted its focus towards building smart, minimalist, Macbook-style portable PCs. This model runs on a 10th-generation Core i5 processor, striking a balance between performance and affordability. At £399, it’s a great deal.

Buy now

Asus vivobook 15: Was £449, now £349, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e575T_0jBfxq1X00
  • CPU: Intel Pentium Gold 6805
  • GPU: Integrated
  • Display 15.6in, Full HD
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB

Asus is known for its excellent mid-range laptops and this bestselling 15in Asus vivobook is no exception. It’s a smart-looking machine with an HD screen that’s perfect for everyday professional tasks as well as entertainment. It would make the ideal companion device for students, remote workers or anyone who needs a no-frills laptop for bashing through emails on the train.

Buy now

Acer nitro 5 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £1,249, now £999, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48k0xO_0jBfxq1X00
  • CPU: Intel Core i7 (12th gen)
  • GPU: RTX 3060
  • Display: 15.6in, Full HD, 144Hz
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 512GB

Another gaming laptop with a 6GB RTX 3060 – still one of the best laptop GPUs you can get – has dropped below £1,000. The Acer nitro 5 stands apart from the pack with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, giving it enormous performance capable of running every modern game release at silky smooth framerates.

Buy now

Lenovo ideapad gaming 3: Was £699, now £599, Currys.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qyset_0jBfxq1X00
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • GPU: RTX 1650
  • Display: 15.6in Full HD 120Hz
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 512GB

The Lenovo ideapad gaming 3 is an excellent gaming laptop. It comes in two main configurations, one powered by the premium RTX 3050 (£799, Box.co.uk ) and this one, powered by the less-advanced GTX 1650, a more budget-friendly Nvidia graphics card that still offers superb performance across most new games. When paired with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers next-generation console experience on the go.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday falls on 25 November in 2022. The name is given to the day after Thanksgiving in the US, which always falls on the fourth Thursday of November.

Black Friday gained its reputation some time in the 1970s, when stores began to notice a sharp increase in customers immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday celebrations. Originally a one-day sale, Black Friday has since expanded to take over the entire weekend, ending in Cyber Monday . Some retailers, such as Very , offer Black Friday deals throughout the month of November.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday falls on 28 November in 2022. The goofy name made a lot more sense back when most shopping wasn’t done online. Whereas Black Friday was all about hunting for deals in physical shops (and was at one point notorious for unchecked high-street carnage), Cyber Monday was all about logging on to the information superhighway, pulling up Ask Jeeves and surfing the web for the best discounts.

Today, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two ends of the same weekend sale. Some retailers might change the name of their sale on Monday, and some might have a few unique deals.

When will Black Friday deals become available?

A few eager retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday laptop deals, including Very and Currys . Some sites, such as Argos and Amazon , will begin dropping their laptop deals in the week running up to Black Friday, with discounts appearing from 18 November until 28 November. We’ll be tracking the best offers between now and the end of the sale, to bring you the best bargains, no matter when they drop.

What were the best Black Friday laptop deals from last year?

Last year’s Black Friday included a series of excellent deals on top-end devices, such as the Dell G15 gaming laptop (£899, Dell.com ), which had £300 off during the sale. The Microsoft Surface laptop 4 (£829, Johnlewis.com ) also fell to £699 at John Lewis, which is cheaper than you can find this powerful Windows laptop today.

There were also bargains to be found at the more affordable end of the spectrum, such as the smart-looking Asus Chromebook CX1100 (£149.99, Argos.co.uk ), which had almost 50 per cent off.

What deals can we expect on laptops in this year’s sale?

Since last year’s Black Friday sale, Intel and AMD launched their latest generation of CPUs. That means most of the big laptop brands have refreshed their ranges with the new chips for 2022, so we should see some decent discounts on the outgoing models sporting older (but still fast) chips. Microsoft offered discounts of up to £200 on the Surface laptop 4, and with the Surface laptop 5 arriving on the shelves now, we wouldn’t be surprised to see even bigger savings to be had on the previous model this year.

Voucher codes

For the latest home discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Looking to benefit from a huge range of discounts? Head to the IndyBest deals section

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Digital Trends

Dell’s XPS 17 laptop with an RTX 3050 just got a $500 price cut

If you were planning to purchase an upgrade from Black Friday laptop deals, the good news is that you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday as this year’s Dell Black Friday deals are already online. Here’s an offer that you won’t want to miss — a $500 discount for the Dell XPS 17, which brings the device’s price down to $2,049 from its original price of $2,549. You can’t go wrong with this laptop if you need a powerful companion, and if you buy it now, you won’t have to deal with the chaos on Black Friday itself.
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
Digital Trends

Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179

Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.
disneyfoodblog.com

Your Guide to Costco Black Friday Deals

If you’re looking for Black Friday deals, you’re in the right place!. All kinds of Black Friday deals have already arrived or special early deals are now available. That’s right folks, the time to shop (or at least prepare those shopping lists) is NOW. We’ve got a running list of Black Friday toy deals and a page full of information about EVERY Disney Black Friday deal, covering everything from Target to Amazon. But now we’re taking a special look at the deals you can score at Costco!
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Phone Arena

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal

Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best early discounts on iPads, iPhones and more

Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, with discounts to be had on top tech likeTVs, laptops and gaming. This year, some retailers have kicked things off earlier than ever, stretching what used to be a one-day event across the entire month of November. And, while Apple itself tends not to take part in Black Friday, there are already deals to be had on its products from other retailers.For 2022, several shops have already cut hundreds of prices. In fact, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO have all launched early Black Friday deals. Soon enough, we’ll be...
Phone Arena

The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an absolute Black Friday steal right now

Deeply and somewhat randomly discounted for a limited time in a single variant last week, the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger is now on sale at an even more attractive price in another model from a different retailer. We're talking about an entry-level 32GB storage configuration this time around, available...
IGN

Best Xbox Black Friday Deals: Games, Xbox Consoles, Game Pass and More

With Black Friday just around the corner, we're already seeing some Xbox deals rolling in. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and GameStop will be repping Black Friday pretty hard, and with Xbox coming in second place for October 2022 sales, there are more and more Xbox consoles in peoples' homes than ever before.
Digital Trends

Hurry — this crazy AirPods Pro Black Friday deal is selling fast

Walmart Black Friday deals have started early this year, giving shoppers the chance to buy now and beat the rush, all while still getting the products they want at Black Friday prices. That means now is the perfect opportunity to buy some Apple AirPods Pro for only $159, saving you $21 off the usual price of $180. These are the older 1st-generation AirPods Pro but they’re still excellent. A very popular seller, buy them now before you miss out or read on to see why they’re worth it.
CNET

Early Black Friday Sales: Best Deals Available Ahead of Black Friday

We are officially one week away from Black Friday and there are TONS of great deals to be had. With a week to go until Black Friday is officially here, the deals are really starting to heat up. We've seen great Black Friday deals for a few weeks already and there's no shortage of early Black Friday deals available right now. Instead of sending you looking for all the best Black Friday deals, we've rounded up all of our favorites in one place.
The Independent

The Independent

923K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy