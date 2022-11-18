Black Friday laptop deals 2022: Early discounts on gaming laptops, Asus notebooks and more

Amazon is the latest retailer to kick off its early Black Friday sale, with laptop deals to be found on top brands. The shopping event of the year officially takes place from 25 November, with discounts expected across everything from TVs , gaming and tech gadgets to mattresses , fashion , toys and more.

Like every year, our team of tech experts at IndyBest will be on hand to guide you through the blizzard of discounts, weeding out the rubbish to bring you the Black Friday laptop deals that are actually worth your time and money.

Laptops are always a hot ticket item during the Black Friday sale. This year has seen most of the major brands refresh their range with the latest generation of chips, so we’re expecting to see decent savings on some of the best laptops from Dell, Microsoft, Huawei and Lenovo.

We’re not just focused on laptops this Black Friday, either. Our coverage of the annual sales event will include the top deals on gaming , tech , mattresses , home and kitchen appliances , beauty products , fashion and more.

Keep reading to find everything you need to know about the Black Friday laptop deals we’re expecting to see this year, as well as where to find any early discounts ahead of the sales event.

Best early Black Friday laptop deals 2022

Microsoft Surface laptop 4: Was £1,269, now £979, Amazon.co.uk

CPU : Intel Core i5

: Intel Core i5 GPU: Integrated

Integrated Display: 13.5in, Full HD

13.5in, Full HD RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 512GB

The Surface laptop is Microsoft’s answer to the MacBook, and with the recent launch of the Surface laptop 5 there are bargains to be had on the outgoing – but still fast and reliable – model. This lightweight and elegantly built laptop is a delight to work on thanks to its stylish design, premium finish and sharp display. In our round-up of the best laptops of 2022 , our tester described the device as being “as near-to-perfect a Windows experience as you can find”. Right now, the entry-level configuration of this top-rated laptop has 23 per cent off at Amazon’s Black Friday event.

Buy now

Acer swift 1 14in laptop: Was £379.99, now £269.99, Amazon.co.uk

CPU : Intel Pentium N6000

: Intel Pentium N6000 GPU: Integrated

Integrated Display: 14in, full HD

14in, full HD RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 128GB

There’s 29 per cent off this super-portable Windows laptop at Amazon. The Acer swift 1 has a large 14in display with slim bezels for a more immersive HD experience. The mid-range Pentium processor gives it an all-day battery life, and with 128GB of fast, solid-state storage, USB-C and HDMI connectivity for attaching to a TV or monitor, it makes the ideal device for students and hybrid workers. It’s also got a fingerprint scanner, a security feature not often seen on laptops in this price range.

Buy now

Asus 15.6in Chromebook CX1500CKA: Was £349.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

CPU : Intel Pentium N6000

: Intel Pentium N6000 GPU: Integrated

Integrated Display: 15.6in, full HD

15.6in, full HD RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB

If you do most of your work inside a web browser tab, then a Chromebook might be all you need in a laptop. Designed around Google’s lightweight and streamlined ChromeOS operating system, this 15.6in Asus Chromebook works more like a smartphone than a PC. It starts up instantly, stays updated in the background and is way less prone to bugs, viruses and other techy issues than a Windows device. It features a bright, full HD screen, and it has £120 off in the Black Friday sale.

Buy now

Razer book 13: Was £1,499.99, now £970.99, Amazon.co.uk

CPU : Intel Core i7 (11th gen)

: Intel Core i7 (11th gen) GPU: Integrated

Integrated Display: 13.4in, full HD

13.4in, full HD RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 512GB

Razer is best known as a gaming brand, but the Razer book range is all about work rather than play. This powerful and productivity-focused Windows 11 laptop is lightweight and runs on an 11th-generation Core i7 CPU, meaning it can tackle any processor-intensive tasks you throw its way, from juggling massive files in Adobe Creative Cloud to video-editing jobs. Intel Evo certification means it starts up in seconds, while the generous selection of ports – including a full-size HDMI port, microSD card slot and two Thunderbolt 4 ports – means less messing around with dongles.

Buy now

Asus zenbook flip S13 UX371EA: Was £1,599.99, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

CPU : Intel Core i7 (11th gen)

: Intel Core i7 (11th gen) GPU: Integrated

Integrated Display: 13.3in, 4K

13.3in, 4K RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 1TB

This is a super-slim and lightweight Windows laptop with a clever 360-degree folding design, allowing you to transform it into a tablet on a whim. Aimed at artists and other creative professionals, it comes with a stylus and features one of the best displays of any laptop on the market: a rich and vibrant 4K OLED screen with Pantone-validated colour accuracy.

Buy now

Lenovo ideapad 5: Was £649.99, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7

: AMD Ryzen 7 GPU: Integrated

Integrated Display: 15.6in, Full HD

15.6in, Full HD RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 512GB

There’s £150 off the Lenovo ideapad 5, an excellent mid-range Windows laptop running on the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor. The large 15.6in screen is geared for productivity, with the thin bezels and subtly protruding webcam bump giving you plenty of screen real estate to play around with. The larger chassis means a bigger battery life too, so there’s less battery anxiety should you accidentally leave your charger at home.

Buy now

Honor magicbook X14: Was £649.99, now £399.97, Box.co.uk

CPU: Intel Core i5

Intel Core i5 GPU: Integrated

Integrated Display: 14in, Full HD

14in, Full HD RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 512GB

There’s £250 off this powerful Honor laptop at electronics retailer Box. The spin-off sub-brand of Huawei was best known for developing smartphones, but in recent years has shifted its focus towards building smart, minimalist, Macbook-style portable PCs. This model runs on a 10th-generation Core i5 processor, striking a balance between performance and affordability. At £399, it’s a great deal.

Buy now

Asus vivobook 15: Was £449, now £349, Very.co.uk

CPU: Intel Pentium Gold 6805

Intel Pentium Gold 6805 GPU: Integrated

Integrated Display 15.6in, Full HD

15.6in, Full HD RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB

Asus is known for its excellent mid-range laptops and this bestselling 15in Asus vivobook is no exception. It’s a smart-looking machine with an HD screen that’s perfect for everyday professional tasks as well as entertainment. It would make the ideal companion device for students, remote workers or anyone who needs a no-frills laptop for bashing through emails on the train.

Buy now

Acer nitro 5 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £1,249, now £999, Currys.co.uk

CPU: Intel Core i7 (12th gen)

Intel Core i7 (12th gen) GPU: RTX 3060

RTX 3060 Display: 15.6in, Full HD, 144Hz

15.6in, Full HD, 144Hz RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 512GB

Another gaming laptop with a 6GB RTX 3060 – still one of the best laptop GPUs you can get – has dropped below £1,000. The Acer nitro 5 stands apart from the pack with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, giving it enormous performance capable of running every modern game release at silky smooth framerates.

Buy now

Lenovo ideapad gaming 3: Was £699, now £599, Currys.co.uk

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GPU: RTX 1650

RTX 1650 Display: 15.6in Full HD 120Hz

15.6in Full HD 120Hz RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 512GB

The Lenovo ideapad gaming 3 is an excellent gaming laptop. It comes in two main configurations, one powered by the premium RTX 3050 (£799, Box.co.uk ) and this one, powered by the less-advanced GTX 1650, a more budget-friendly Nvidia graphics card that still offers superb performance across most new games. When paired with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers next-generation console experience on the go.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

Black Friday falls on 25 November in 2022. The name is given to the day after Thanksgiving in the US, which always falls on the fourth Thursday of November.

Black Friday gained its reputation some time in the 1970s, when stores began to notice a sharp increase in customers immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday celebrations. Originally a one-day sale, Black Friday has since expanded to take over the entire weekend, ending in Cyber Monday . Some retailers, such as Very , offer Black Friday deals throughout the month of November.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday falls on 28 November in 2022. The goofy name made a lot more sense back when most shopping wasn’t done online. Whereas Black Friday was all about hunting for deals in physical shops (and was at one point notorious for unchecked high-street carnage), Cyber Monday was all about logging on to the information superhighway, pulling up Ask Jeeves and surfing the web for the best discounts.

Today, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two ends of the same weekend sale. Some retailers might change the name of their sale on Monday, and some might have a few unique deals.

When will Black Friday deals become available?

A few eager retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday laptop deals, including Very and Currys . Some sites, such as Argos and Amazon , will begin dropping their laptop deals in the week running up to Black Friday, with discounts appearing from 18 November until 28 November. We’ll be tracking the best offers between now and the end of the sale, to bring you the best bargains, no matter when they drop.

What were the best Black Friday laptop deals from last year?

Last year’s Black Friday included a series of excellent deals on top-end devices, such as the Dell G15 gaming laptop (£899, Dell.com ), which had £300 off during the sale. The Microsoft Surface laptop 4 (£829, Johnlewis.com ) also fell to £699 at John Lewis, which is cheaper than you can find this powerful Windows laptop today.

There were also bargains to be found at the more affordable end of the spectrum, such as the smart-looking Asus Chromebook CX1100 (£149.99, Argos.co.uk ), which had almost 50 per cent off.

What deals can we expect on laptops in this year’s sale?

Since last year’s Black Friday sale, Intel and AMD launched their latest generation of CPUs. That means most of the big laptop brands have refreshed their ranges with the new chips for 2022, so we should see some decent discounts on the outgoing models sporting older (but still fast) chips. Microsoft offered discounts of up to £200 on the Surface laptop 4, and with the Surface laptop 5 arriving on the shelves now, we wouldn’t be surprised to see even bigger savings to be had on the previous model this year.

