Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year
In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder’s most likely destination finally revealed
Recent NBA trade rumors revealed the most likely fate for Jae Crowder, who has been on the trade block for several weeks now. The first meaningful trade of the NBA season often doesn’t happen until January, and that trade has an avalanche-inducing effect leading up to the trade deadline in February. This year, it seems as though the first trade of thew season will come before the end of November, and with that, we could see a dramatically different arms race in the trade acquisition space than we normally do.
Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
Detroit Pistons: Pros and cons of this 3-way trade with Bucks and Suns
We are only 15 games into the season but things are looking grim for the Detroit Pistons. They have only won three games, Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart are both hurt, and they are hitting the road for a six-game trip that starts with a back-to-back. Things might be ugly...
Breakout Nets role player is another colossal miss by Rob Pelinka, Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off of the most disappointing season in franchise history and had to improve the team this summer in order to make sure that didn’t happen. While the team did not have a lot of financial flexibility, there were options to be pursued. Thus...
5 players the Los Angeles Lakers should have never given up on
Rob Pelinka has made a lot of mistakes with the Los Angeles Lakers. There is a reason why the Lakers went from winning the 2020 NBA Championship to being one of the worst teams in the entire league two years later. Pelinka has made ill-advised moves to bring in players...
