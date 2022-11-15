ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland optimistic Richie Gray will be cleared to face Argentina

By Anthony Brown
 3 days ago

Assistant coach Pieter de Villiers is confident Scotland lock Richie Gray will escape sanction after he was cited for foul play in Sunday’s agonising defeat by New Zealand.

The 33-year has been accused of breaching Law 9.20(a) which states that a player must not charge into a ruck or maul.

He will attend an independent disciplinary hearing via video conference on Wednesday, but the Scotland camp are optimistic that he will be cleared to face Argentina in this Saturday’s fourth and final autumn Test at BT Murrayfield.

“We’ll have a result tomorrow around about lunchtime,” De Villiers said on Tuesday afternoon. “Richie has always been an example of discipline on and off the field.

“There was absolutely no malicious intention in his gesture there so we’ve got a confidence that the process will go well. Obviously it is not in our hands, but Richie has always been a brilliant example in terms of discipline.”

Gray made his first Scotland start in five years against Fiji earlier this month and then continued his international renaissance by retaining his place for the visit of the All Blacks on Sunday.

De Villiers has been impressed with the Glasgow veteran’s contribution.

“His leadership and his experience set-piece-wise has been massive for us and his work outside set-piece as well is really good,” he said. “He has brought a lot to the table for us and it’s been great to see him in such good form.”

Finn Russell’s partner is due to give birth imminently, but De Villiers explained that Scotland are preparing as if the Racing 92 fly-half will be available for the Argentina game.

“Still no news with regard to baby so Finn is still with us and we are planning as if he is still here,” he said. “We’ll manage things as they appear.”

Scotland are familiar with Argentina after narrowly losing a three-Test series against the Pumas in July. The Scots blew a 15-point lead in the closing stages of the decisive Test.

“Both teams know each other well,” said De Villiers. “It was quite a physical affair against Argentina, they normally play that way, so we know we will have to do well in that area.

“We were frustrated to lose in the summer. Things got away from us in the second half so it’s important to be present for all 80 minutes and make sure we finish off this campaign well.”

De Villiers revealed that Sale hooker Ewan Ashman, who has “a slight shoulder niggle”, is the only injury concern Scotland have ahead of the clash with the Pumas.

Related
Edinburgh underwater as floods sweep parts of Scotland

Edinburgh streets and homes suffered heavy flooding as amber weather warnings in eastern Scotland were extended.Substantial rain left several streets and crossroads blocked infuriating commuters trying to cross the city. The amber “heavy rain” alert, which has been extended until midnight, covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth, and Kinross.Authorities have warned that fast-flowing or deep floodwater could likely “causing danger to life”.The flooding has lead widespread school closures and disruption on roads and railways.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Roundabout flooded after torrential rain hits south HampshireMoment roaring water spills over dam after heavy rainfall in New South WalesPassenger verbally abuses Singapore Airlines crew member
England crowned Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup champions after late Tom Halliwell try

Tom Halliwell scored a late try to snatch a comeback victory as England were crowned Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup champions for the second time with a 28-24 triumph over France in a pulsating encounter in Manchester.After a tight opening to proceedings, France took the lead with Nicolas Clausells’ penalty conversion and further tries from Lionel Alazard and Mostefa Abassi but England struck back twice as Halliwell and Jack Brown wheeled over, while France held a narrow advantage heading into the break.England shifted the momentum in the second period and turned the game around with efforts from Lewis King and...
Callum Robinson wants Republic of Ireland to finish the year with victory

Callum Robinson has challenged the Republic of Ireland to ensure they head into their daunting Euro 2024 qualifier against France on the back of a victory.Ireland had hoped to emerge from their friendly double-header against Norway and Malta with two wins in their final games before competitive fixtures resume in March, but suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Norwegians in Dublin on Thursday evening.It was the manner, rather than the fact of that setback, which gave cause for concern as Stephen Kenny’s men turned in a toothless first-half display and, although they improved significantly, were made to pay for two...
Today at the World Cup: Alcohol ban at stadiums as England wait on Maddison

A last-minute stadium alcohol ban has denied fans the chance of a beer at all World Cup games.Fifa confirmed it is removing sales points for sponsor beer company Budweiser within all stadium perimeters “following discussions with host country authorities”.Sources close to the organising committee insisted the concern surrounding alcohol was for the impact on fans in stadiums from Qatar, the Middle East and the wider Asian continent, for whom drinking is not part of the culture.Meanwhile, England playmaker James Maddison’s fitness continues to be a subject for debate and Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli has his sights set on World Cup...
Conor Gallagher keen to capitalise on surprise England World Cup call

Conor Gallagher wants to make the most of his surprise spot in England’s World Cup squad after admitting he is fortunate to be in Qatar.A product of the Chelsea youth system, the talented 22-year-old was farmed out to Charlton, Swansea and West Brom before joining Crystal Palace on loan last season.Gallagher flourished in south London and was named the Eagles’ player of the year by supporters, but life since returning to Chelsea has been less straightforward for the four-cap midfielder.Your #ThreeLions midfielders: @BellinghamJude, Conor Gallagher, @JHenderson, @MasonMount, @Kalvinphillips and @_DeclanRice! 👊 pic.twitter.com/JhMQOxz1Yh— England (@England) November 15, 2022A lack of minutes...
‘Danger to life’ floods overwhelm homes, railways and roads in Scotland after 140mm of rain falls overnight

People have been stranded in their homes and forced to abandon their submerged cars, as “danger to life” flood warnings were extended in Scotland. Rail travel across much of Scotland was brought to a standstill as officials braced for river levels to reach record highs on Friday, with schools closed and “rest centres” set up for those in hard-hit Aberdeenshire who had been unable to return to their flooded homes.Police Scotland said on Friday evening that the emergency services were in attendance at the River Don, where it is believed a person may have got into difficulty while trying...
Indigenous artist to sing 'O Canada' in Cree at Grey Cup

When Teagan Littlechief sings in front of thousands of fans at Sunday’s Grey Cup game, she will be thinking about Canada’s Indigenous youth.Littlechief, who is from White Bear First Nation in southeastern Saskatchewan, says she was often the only Indigenous person on stage when she first started performing.“My thing is being able to show society that First Nations people are just as talented as any other race. I’ve always wanted our First Nations people out there to flaunt what we’ve got and show society what we have to offer,” the 35-year-old said in an interview with The Canadian Press....
The Independent

Person swept into water in Aberdeenshire as heavy rain continues

A person was swept into the River Don near Inverurie in Aberdeenshire on Friday as heavy rain continued to batter much of eastern Scotland.The PA news agency understands they were attempting to rescue a dog near Monymusk at around 3pm.Police Scotland confirmed emergency services were on the scene after a report of concern for a person in the water.Rest centres have been opened in some parts of Aberdeenshire after flood warnings were escalated to severe.The north east of Scotland has been battered by heavy rain and flooding, with the council warning residents to take steps to protect their properties.Road maps...
The Independent

