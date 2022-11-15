Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
Packers fans boo Aaron Rodgers off the field in loss to Titans: Best memes and tweets
Packers fans were not happy with Aaron Rodgers, their offense or their season after losing to the Titans on Thursday Night Football. Sunday’s win over the Cowboys was supposed to be the turning point for the Packers. The offense looked lively. The team looked ready to make a push for the playoffs.
Ron Rivera gives surprising answer on Commanders’ QB dilemma
The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid a a perfect season with their upset win on Monday night. The win propelled Ron Rivera’s group to just a half-game out of a playoff spot, and gives Rivera a decision to make about the QB position with Carson Wentz eligible to come off injured reserve.
Eagles thin out Chiefs’ free agent options for defensive line help
The Kansas City Chiefs showed an interest in adding talent to the defensive line, but the Philadelphia Eagles have been thinning their choices. There’s no way of knowing if the Kansas City Chiefs were ever going to come around to shopping in the defensive line aisle of the NFL free agency store (we had to carry that analogy all the way through). What is known at this point is that the pickings are even slimmer than they were a week ago thanks to the recent signings by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lars Nootbaar is a prime Cardinals trade candidate
The St. Louis Cardinals would be wise to flip Lars Nootbaar to the Toronto Blue Jays for a catcher. The St. Louis Cardinals have a gaping hole at catcher for the first time in nearly two decades after Yadier Molina’s retirement, and the Toronto Blue Jays possess a glut of talent behind the plate. The Cardinals have been linked to Blue Jays backstops Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen, and if St. Louis elects to take the trade route, Lars Nootbaar should be a piece to go back to Toronto.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Twitter activity will have Giants fans thinking reunion
If you are one to read tea leaves on Twitter, Odell Beckham Jr’s recent activity on the app might have you thinking about a reunion with the Giants. Looking to Twitter for information on what will happen with trade targets and free agents needs to be done with great care. Seldom are there any clear-cut takeaways to be made, but rather, tea leaves to be read and dots to be connected to make well-educated guesses about what’s to come.
Newly formed tackle football team wins first state football championship
A small Phoenix school is celebrating a huge win! Maryvale Preparatory Academy recently won the CAA State Football Championship.
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes lose major offensive weapon for 4 games
The Kansas City Chiefs face a significant setback with the news that wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on injured reserve. Kansas City Chiefs fans and players alike have been celebrating the recent arrival of Kadarius Toney, a former New York Giants wide receiver sent to KC in a trade that Travis Kelce is still trying to wrap his mind around.
Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation
NBA teams reportedly have monitored the ongoing situation with Miles Bridges. Bridges, a former standout at Michigan State, has been in the news for insidious reasons. The Charlotte Hornets forward was charged with three felony charges, including domestic violence in the summer. His wife, Mychelle Johnson, accused him of allegedly attacking her in front of her Read more... The post Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alabama Football: Gameday viewing, betting and score prediction
Saturday will be breakfast in T-Town as Alabama Football gets an early start in its next-to-last home game of the season. The 8-2, Crimson Tide will face the 7-3, ASUN, Austin Peay Governors. The SEC Network has the game, with its broadcast team of Mike Morgan, Dave Steckel and Lauren...
