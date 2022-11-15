Winthrop at Auburn odds, picks and predictions

The Winthrop Eagles (2-1) and No. 15 Auburn Tigers (2-0) tangle Tuesday with the opening tip at Neville Arena at 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Winthrop vs. Auburn odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Winthrop continues what has been a busy start to the 2022-23 season. The Eagles went 2-1 in 3 games last week. In their last game on Saturday, they covered a 2.5-point line with a 76-68 home win over Middle Tennessee. WU held the Blue Raiders to a 37.5% mark from the field.

The Tigers are coming off solid defensive efforts in winning their 1st 2 games. Friday’s game against South Florida was a test. The Bulls led the game much of the way, but a 2nd-half surge by the host Tigers, a 19.5-point favorite, put them over the top 67-59. Auburn takes the floor Tuesday looking for its 21st consecutive victory on home hardwood.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Winthrop at Auburn odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:39 a.m. ET.

Moneyline: Winthrop +1300 (bet $100 to win $1,300) | Auburn -5000 (bet $5,000 to win $100)

Winthrop +1300 (bet $100 to win $1,300) | Auburn -5000 (bet $5,000 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Winthrop +18.5 (-112) | Auburn -18.5 (-108)

Winthrop +18.5 (-112) | Auburn -18.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 149.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Winthrop at Auburn picks and predictions

Prediction

Auburn 84, Winthrop 66

Peg the true odds being lost in between these prices. PASS.

The Eagles do have more of a history with big-conference foes than you might think. But Auburn isn’t just a top-75 squad. The Tigers have significant advantages in the key rebounding and turnover components of the game. But a 17-to-20-point range seems about right.

AVOID.

The Over is 5-1-1 in the Eagles’ last 7 games against teams with a winning percentage above-.600. Above and beyond that, Winthrop brings back much of a team that a year ago played a handful of games against top-100 types. The results of those games were overwhelmingly in the Over camp. Same thing when the Eagles met Penn State in their Nov. 7 opener: the Over cleared by 17.5 points.

The tempo of this game should be rabbit-vs.-rabbit. BACK THE OVER 146.5 (-112).

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News