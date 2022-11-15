Prince William presents each England player their World Cup shirt

The Prince of Wales has presented England football players with their World Cup shirts ahead of the tournament in Qatar .

Squad numbers were confirmed on Monday (14 November) and William made a surprise visit to St George’s Park to meet with the team.

“What you and Gareth [Southgate] have built here is something special, that’s clear to see,” he told the group.

“Play for each other, support each other, enjoy it.”

Each player was presented with their shirt, as well as a box commemorating every England player that has worn the number before them.

