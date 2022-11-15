ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington City Council seeking more diversity in Fire Department leadership

Diversity continues to be top of mind of many Wilmington City Council members as they questioned promotional practices in the Wilmington Fire Department. The 42nd Wilmington Fire Department Academy began this week, with 19 students, including 9 Blacks, 2 Hispanics, and 8 Whites. According to the 2020 Census, Wilmington's population...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington City Councilwoman dies after short illness

For the third time in three months, Wilmington city officials are mourning the death of a person with ties to Wilmington City Council. Mayor Mike Purzycki announced on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, that First District Councilwoman Linda Gray had died. According to the Mayor's Office, Gray's death was announced by...
WILMINGTON, DE
Gothamist

Ballots from more NJ towns turned up in voting machines. No one's explained how they went missing.

Ballots from at least four Mercer County, New Jersey communities that were cast on Election Day were missing when vote tallies started. Ballots from three towns were found in voting machines. Ballots from a fourth were at the county Board of Elections office. In one case, ballots were found in a Mercer County Board of Elections office. Town officials haven't gotten answers about how they went missing or how they turned up. [ more › ]
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
VISTA.Today

John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County

John Fetterman celebrates his win.Screenshot via John Fetterman Twitter. John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBOC

Housing Alliance Reports Increased Homelessness in Delaware

DELAWARE- The latest view of homelessness is a grim one as an annual report from Housing Alliance Delaware (HAD) says more people than ever are falling on hard times. According to HAD, homelessness has more than doubled in Delaware since 2019. Officials at HAD said the major increase is partly...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy