WDEL 1150AM
Update: 16 candidates apply to fill vacancy on Wilmington City Council
Wilmington City Council is moving closer to finding someone to fill the remainder of the late Loretta Walsh's term. Walsh died a few weeks after resigning from her at-large position. A total of 16 candidates will be evaluated and interviewed before a selection is voted on. They include six people...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington City Council seeking more diversity in Fire Department leadership
Diversity continues to be top of mind of many Wilmington City Council members as they questioned promotional practices in the Wilmington Fire Department. The 42nd Wilmington Fire Department Academy began this week, with 19 students, including 9 Blacks, 2 Hispanics, and 8 Whites. According to the 2020 Census, Wilmington's population...
Delaware County mayor charged with assaulting council member
Mayor Darren Burrell of Darby Borough faces assault charges after he allegedly punched a borough council member at a meeting two weeks ago.
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington Public Safety Committee rejects proposed Community Complaint Review Board changes
Wilmington’s Public Safety Committee tables an ordinance that would give more power to the city’s Citizen Complaint Review Board. Sponsored by 2nd District Councilwoman Shané Darby, the ordinance would eliminate a clause allowing the mayor’s office representative to be a Wilmington Police Department member. The proposed...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington City Councilwoman dies after short illness
For the third time in three months, Wilmington city officials are mourning the death of a person with ties to Wilmington City Council. Mayor Mike Purzycki announced on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, that First District Councilwoman Linda Gray had died. According to the Mayor's Office, Gray's death was announced by...
delawarepublic.org
Dover City Council zoning debate highlights tensions over homeless services near downtown
A Monday night Dover City Council rezoning vote highlighted simmering tensions over an effort by the city’s largest homeless services provider to expand its presence west of downtown. The rezoning request came from Silver Linings Holdings: a company that holds property titles for a local nondenominational church. The company...
Philadelphia grocer, businessman Jeff Brown announces run for mayor
Jeff Brown is the founder and previously served as Chairman, and CEO of Brown's Super Stores, Inc., a twelve-store supermarket chain trading under the ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer supermarket brands.
delawarepublic.org
Kent County leaders hope to preserve history of Delaware's Underground Railroad with new museum
Kent County could soon get a new museum to preserve Delaware’s Underground Railroad history - as well as hundreds of artifacts and books by African Americans. The museum would be at the historic farmhouse known as the Goggin Manor at Brecknock Park in Camden. Kent County Levy Court commissioner...
Atlantic County Board of Elections needs more time to Count Votes
The Atlantic County Board of Elections needs more time to count certain ballots. A meeting that was originally scheduled for yesterday, has been moved to tomorrow, Thursday, November 17, 2022. Multiple well placed sources have confirmed that they needed more time to finalize the count of the Vote by Mail...
New Jersey Globe
In an ‘abundance of caution,’ Cumberland gets court order to open machines
Superior Court Judge Benjamin Telsey signed an order today permitting the Cumberland County Board of Elections to open voting machines to retrieve emergency ballots that had been cast but might not have been recorded. Deputy Attorney General Levi Klinger-Christiansen said the election board sought the order “under an abundance of...
Ballots from more NJ towns turned up in voting machines. No one's explained how they went missing.
Ballots from at least four Mercer County, New Jersey communities that were cast on Election Day were missing when vote tallies started. Ballots from three towns were found in voting machines. Ballots from a fourth were at the county Board of Elections office. In one case, ballots were found in a Mercer County Board of Elections office. Town officials haven't gotten answers about how they went missing or how they turned up. [ more › ]
Philadelphia Democrat leadership slammed after city lands in Mexico anti-drug campaign: 'Shame of the nation'
Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Jennifer Stefano joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Mexican anti-drug PSAs featuring open drug use on the streets of Philadelphia.
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania lawmakers in GOP-led effort: 'Crisis of crime'
Pennsylvania lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, largely along party lines.
Action News Anchor Rick Williams honored with PABJ's 2022 Journalist of the Year award
Congratulations to anchor Rick Williams who received the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists' 2022 Journalist of the Year award!
Josh Shapiro Adds Attorney General Petition to DCMH Dispute
Josh ShapiroImage via attorneygeneral.gov. Pennsylvania’s governor-elect and Attorney General Josh Shapiro has entered the fray over Delaware County Memorial Hospital, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Atlantic County, NJ Democrats Failed To Field Candidates
This has not been reported until now. Upon looking at the tabulars from the November 8, 2022 General Election, it was fascinating and disturbing to see that the Atlantic County, New Jersey Democratic Party failed to field candidates at the rate of 51 percent of the time. Democrats did not...
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman celebrates his win.Screenshot via John Fetterman Twitter. John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WBOC
Housing Alliance Reports Increased Homelessness in Delaware
DELAWARE- The latest view of homelessness is a grim one as an annual report from Housing Alliance Delaware (HAD) says more people than ever are falling on hard times. According to HAD, homelessness has more than doubled in Delaware since 2019. Officials at HAD said the major increase is partly...
State lawmakers vote to move forward with impeachment of Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner
The articles of impeachment accuse Larry Krasner of putting policies into place that fueled a spike in violent crime in Philadelphia.
watchthetramcarplease.com
A film crew from PEOPLE Magazine Investigates will begin filming in Cape May County TODAY!
Today begins a new chapter in the Mark Himebaugh story. A film crew from PEOPLE Magazine Investigates will begin filming in Cape May County as part of their recreation of events on November 25th, 1991. The crew will also begin interviewing some of the people involved during the time that Mark disappeared.
