ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What a housing market correction could mean

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Adam Barnes
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Br7AK_0jBfxQGl00

(The Hill) — The U.S. housing market could be heading toward a correction after more than two years of massive price growth that has more recently been offset by the Federal Reserve’s attempt to curb inflation by raising interest rates.

The central bank’s effort has led to a sharp rise in mortgage rates, a decline in the number of homes under contract and a record monthly price growth slowdown in September of 2.6%.

A correction would allow buyers to spend more time on the market and possibly have less competition for homes, but experts say the recent price drops may not be enough to offset high mortgage rates combined with historic price increases during the pandemic.

National housing market corrections are rare, economists told The Hill. Though there is no set definition, the experts said the market is in a correction when changing conditions cause home prices to drop.

“We are seeing that now as home values at the national level have fallen a bit from their June peak, part of a rebalancing of the housing market as prospective buyers are pulling back because of soaring costs and sellers are reacting by lowering their list price or accepting a lower offer on their home,” Zillow senior economist Jeff Tucker told The Hill in an email.

“But home values are nowhere near a 10% decline from peak levels nationally,” Tucker said, noting that a correction in the stock market refers to a decline of 10% or more from peak levels.

Average home prices fell by 0.4% in September to $358,283 from their June peak at $359,719, according to Zillow data.

Yelena Maleyev, an economist with KPMG Economics, told The Hill in an email that the recent price declines can be viewed in the context of the unusually fast price growth over the last two years.

“Due to pandemic-related distortions, home prices grew at a historically fast pace over the last few years. This has led to many markets around the country to be considered overvalued,” Maleyev said.

“According to Moody’s research, over half of the country’s housing markets are overvalued as of the middle of this year. This leaves a lot of room for those markets specifically to see their home prices come back down to Earth,” she added.

Some of these price declines have been seen in metros where prices soared during the pandemic, and especially those to which remote workers flocked for lower costs of living.

Data released last week by the National Association of Realtors showed home prices increased in most U.S. metros last quarter. Seven of the top 10 metros experiencing the biggest price gains were in Florida, where the typical price jump was more than 18%, and half of the nation’s most expensive markets were in California.

Nationwide, prices for an existing, median-priced single-family home rose by 8.6% from last year to $398,500, despite the current price slowdown.

Even as buyers are seeing some relief from slight price declines, soaring mortgage rates continue to push homeownership out of reach for many Americans.

Since the Federal Reserve began its series of aggressive interest rate hikes, mortgage rates have more than doubled. The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose above 7% again last week after falling slightly a week earlier.

These rates are driving up payments, and recent data shows that average monthly mortgage payments have risen by nearly 50% from pre-pandemic levels.

Average monthly payments have increased by more than $600, bringing the monthly payment on a typical single-family home to $1,840 after a 20% down payment.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters following the central bank’s latest interest rate hike earlier this month that the agency is aware of the negative impact the Fed’s activity is having on the housing market.

“Housing is significantly affected by these higher rates, which are really back where they were before the global financial crisis. They’re not historically high, but they’re much higher than they’ve been,” Powell said. “We do understand that that’s really where a very big effect of our policies is.”

High rates also mean that a price correction may not be a major benefit to buyers for two main reasons, Taylor Marr, deputy chief economist for the real estate company Redfin, told The Hill.

“The first is that any drop in home prices so far has yet to fully offset the rise in mortgage rates, leaving homebuyers monthly mortgage payment still much higher than when rates were lower at the start of the year,” Marr said in an email.

“If home values do begin to fall enough to offset the rise in rates, buyers will also be dissuaded from buying a home that is falling in value — no one wants to catch a falling knife and risk being the greater fool,” he added.

Still, there could be a bright spot for buyers even if high mortgage rates counteract some of the positive impacts of price declines.

“This small price dip isn’t helping buyers break through. The impact of higher mortgage rates far outweighs the impact of slightly lower prices,” Tucker said.

“The silver lining for buyers is the reduced competition rather than anything related to the cost of a home,” Tucker added. “Buyers who can overcome affordability hurdles and remain in the market will have less competition and more time to consider their options, which is a stark change from last year when bidding wars were the norm.”

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Deputies search for man in Screven County

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Deputies in Screven County are searching for a man who has active warrants. The Screven County Sheriff’s Office dispatched a helicopter and canines to find Ralph Futch, who is wanted on a burglary warrant. Police are searching South Fork and Arnett School to find the man. This is a developing […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah man carjacked at gunpoint by teens, 1 arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint by teens at a Savannah gym Wednesday evening. According to police, a 17-year-old has been arrested after officers believed he was one of a group of three teens who carjacked a 23-year-old victim at gunpoint. Police arrested Malik Shawn Mike, 17, and charged him with […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Toombs County inmate dies in custody, investigation underway

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An investigation has been launched into the in-custody death of an inmate at the Toombs County Detention Center. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Susan Diaz. Police say that Diaz, 54, was found unresponsive at around 5:26 p.m. on […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Skeletal remains recovered in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says that skeletal remains were recovered from the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve area in greater Bluffton. BCSO worked with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroners Office to collect the remains. Police say that the cause, manner of death, sex, […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Effingham church sustains serious damage in fire

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An Effingham County church sustained serious damage in a fire overnight. The Baptist Church at Ebenezer (BCE) is recovering after a fire broke out in the interior of the church in Rincon Friday morning around 12:30 a.m. Rincon Fire Department, Effingham County Fire Rescue, Effingham County EMS, and Effingham County […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Lowcountry town wants large hole digging to end

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — Over the last six months, there have been major problems at Sands Beach in Port Royal. Officials say large holes are becoming a constant issue and they want it to come to an end. The main reason folks are packing the beach to dig is because they want to find […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah, Rincon man sentenced in killing of whistleblower who revealed illegal hiring scheme

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Two local men were sentenced to serve several decades in prison for killing a whistleblower who revealed an illegal hiring scheme, according to the Southern District of Georgia. Pablo Rangel-Rubio, 53, of Rincon was sentenced to 584 months. He previously pleaded guilty to charges including aiding and abetting the retaliation against […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Crash with semi on Hwy 80 traps woman in car

POOLER, Ga (WSAV) — A serious accident on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to the hospital after an 18-wheeler rolled over on her car shortly after noon on Friday. According to the fire chief, a roofing company and a nearby construction worker rushed to the scene of the accident to help lift […]
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

Child drowns over weekend in Beaufort hotel pool

Editor’s note: The name of the hotel has been corrected. BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A child drowned over the weekend in a pool at a Beaufort hotel. The Beaufort Police Department (BPD) said officers found the child at the bottom of an indoor pool at the Country Inn & Suites on Saturday around 3:53 p.m. […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Marjorie Taylor Greene unveils resolution to audit Ukraine aid funds

House Republicans critical of U.S. assistance to Ukraine during its war with Russia introduced a privileged resolution on Thursday to audit the funds allocated by Congress.  The resolution is being led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and backed by a group of GOP lawmakers. House and Senate lawmakers from both sides of the aisle […]
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy