First look: Washington Commanders at Houston Texans odds and lines

By Kevin Erickson
 3 days ago
The Washington Commanders (5-5) face the Houston Texans (1-7-1) in a Week 11 matchup at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Commanders vs. Texans odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Commanders picked up a 32-21 win in Philadelphia on Monday night against the previously unbeaten Eagles. Washington is now 4-1 SU and 4-0-1 ATS in the last 5 games, and the Under is 6-2 in the last 8 games.

The Texans have lost to NFC East teams in each of the last 2 games, and now face a 3rd at home. Houston has lost 4 consecutive games overall, going 1-3 ATS. The Over and Under has alternated in each of the last 6 games.

Commanders at Texans odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 12:02 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Commanders -170 (bet $170 to win $100 | Texans +145 (bet $100 to win $145)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Commanders -3 (-119) | Texans +3 (-101)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 40 (O: -113 | U: -107)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Commanders 5-5 | Texans 1-7-1
  • ATS: Commanders 5-4-1 | Texans 4-4-1
  • O/U: Commanders 4-6 | Texans 4-5

Commanders at Texans head-to-head

These teams last met in Washington on Nov. 18, 2018, with the Texans winning 23-21. Houston has won 3 straight meetings in the series, with Washington’s last win coming Sept. 24, 2006, in Houston. The Over is 3-1 in the last 4 meetings.

