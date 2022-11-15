ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainwell, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 20 cars and a semi-truck were involved in a crash on US-131 that closed its southbound lanes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Several people were injured, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Northbound lanes opened around 3 p.m., but southbound lanes remained closed.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Multiple cars, semi truck slide off I-94 during winter storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Near white-out conditions on I-94 contributed to several vehicle slide offs Friday morning. Traffic was moving slow in both directions near Kalamazoo and Mattawan around 10 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. Drive Safe: Michigan State Police issue winter safety tips for drivers. Kalamazoo County Road...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash

HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Slippery roads cause Thursday morning semi-truck crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — An Amazon semi-truck slid off the road due to slippery weather conditions Thursday, according to Van Buren County deputies. The crash happened near eastbound I-94 at M-51 near exit 56 in Van Buren County, according to Michigan Department of Transportation. Weather: Heavy lake effect...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

At least 17 vehicles damaged in pileup near Marshall

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI — At least 17 vehicles were damaged in a crash Wednesday around 6:27 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened on Verona Road overpass on I-94 in Marshall Township, troopers said. Kalamazoo: Kalamazoo's Girls on the Run opens registration for Spring 2023. Icy road...
MARSHALL, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety investigates after train hits pedestrian

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — UPDATE:. At 1:30 a.m. Friday, the train was been cleared from the Pitcher and Edwards area, and the roads opened back up, according to Kalamazoo County Dispatch. The accident resulted in the death of a 44-year-old Kalamazoo resident, the Kalamazoo Department of Public safety said. KDPS...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Teen taken into custody on felony charge after shooting in Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Nov. 10. Detectives tracked down a 15-year-old boy from Holland Thursday in connection to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. The teenage suspect was taken to Ottawa County Youth...
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of traffic camera scam, targeting emails

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety encouraged residents to beware of a recent scam that targets emails. The scam asks residents to pay their parking ticket, saying a traffic violation was recorded on a traffic light, police said Wednesday. Drive safe: Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man facing up to life in prison for fatal shooting of WMU student, unborn child

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man accused of killing a Western Michigan University student and shooting two others near a I-94 park-and-ride appeared in court Friday. Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, was arraigned on 17 counts in the fatal shooting, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek Christmas Parade postponed due to winter storm

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After a Winter Storm Warning extended through the weekend, the Battle Creek Christmas Parade coordinators announced they are postponing the annual event. Saturday parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the Christmas Parade is expected to be rescheduled...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Tornado sirens go off in Portage by mistake

PORTAGE, Mich. — False alarm!. Tornado sirens went off in Portage Thursday because of a problem with the system, according to the Kalamazoo County Dispatch Authority. What's the weather? Check out News Channel 3's weather page for the latest forecast. No tornado has been reported, dispatch said. The city...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repavement project

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of the Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to be closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closure is due to the MDOT repaving project on M-37 in Battle Creek and Springfield in Calhoun County. Battle Creek: NAACP says complaints about...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies seek man suspected of fondling several women

WEST MICHIGAN — The Ottawa County Sheriff's office is attempting to locate a man who approached women in shopping areas, and inappropriately touched them. Investigators say in late October 38-year-old Nicholas Linderman recently approached a 41-year-old female and her 18-year-old daughter and made inappropriate physical contact with both. Assault:...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grab the hot cocoa - the Maple Hill Holiday Parade returns to downtown Kalamazoo Saturday. Nearly 100 parade units are expected to line up, starting at the intersection of Lovell and Jasper streets. Roads will close for the parade at 10:30 a.m., according to event organizers.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy