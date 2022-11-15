Read full article on original website
Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 20 cars and a semi-truck were involved in a crash on US-131 that closed its southbound lanes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Several people were injured, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Northbound lanes opened around 3 p.m., but southbound lanes remained closed.
Multiple cars, semi truck slide off I-94 during winter storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Near white-out conditions on I-94 contributed to several vehicle slide offs Friday morning. Traffic was moving slow in both directions near Kalamazoo and Mattawan around 10 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. Drive Safe: Michigan State Police issue winter safety tips for drivers. Kalamazoo County Road...
Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash
HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
Slippery roads cause Thursday morning semi-truck crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — An Amazon semi-truck slid off the road due to slippery weather conditions Thursday, according to Van Buren County deputies. The crash happened near eastbound I-94 at M-51 near exit 56 in Van Buren County, according to Michigan Department of Transportation. Weather: Heavy lake effect...
At least 17 vehicles damaged in pileup near Marshall
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI — At least 17 vehicles were damaged in a crash Wednesday around 6:27 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened on Verona Road overpass on I-94 in Marshall Township, troopers said. Kalamazoo: Kalamazoo's Girls on the Run opens registration for Spring 2023. Icy road...
Kalamazoo Public Safety investigates after train hits pedestrian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — UPDATE:. At 1:30 a.m. Friday, the train was been cleared from the Pitcher and Edwards area, and the roads opened back up, according to Kalamazoo County Dispatch. The accident resulted in the death of a 44-year-old Kalamazoo resident, the Kalamazoo Department of Public safety said. KDPS...
Busy Kalamazoo County intersection to be closed Wednesday morning
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A busy Kalamazoo County intersection is scheduled to be closed starting 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. All directions of the intersection of W Main Street and N 9th Street is expected to be closed for about 10 minutes, deputies said.
Teen taken into custody on felony charge after shooting in Holland
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Nov. 10. Detectives tracked down a 15-year-old boy from Holland Thursday in connection to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. The teenage suspect was taken to Ottawa County Youth...
Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of traffic camera scam, targeting emails
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety encouraged residents to beware of a recent scam that targets emails. The scam asks residents to pay their parking ticket, saying a traffic violation was recorded on a traffic light, police said Wednesday. Drive safe: Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in...
Man facing up to life in prison for fatal shooting of WMU student, unborn child
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man accused of killing a Western Michigan University student and shooting two others near a I-94 park-and-ride appeared in court Friday. Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, was arraigned on 17 counts in the fatal shooting, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.
Grand Rapids police K-9 Eli to continue recovery at home, days after being stabbed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department K-9 Eli is making a recovery. Eli had been stabbed during a six-hour standoff Sunday, and was released from the hospital Thursday after undergoing surgery for multiple stab wounds and a punctured lung, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Although...
Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority warns against space heater & power strip use
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority has a cold weather reminder for residents. Residents should not plug space heaters into power strips or extension cords, the dispatch announced Thursday. Space heaters should directly be plugged into a wall outlet, the dispatch said. Power strips are...
Battle Creek Christmas Parade postponed due to winter storm
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After a Winter Storm Warning extended through the weekend, the Battle Creek Christmas Parade coordinators announced they are postponing the annual event. Saturday parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the Christmas Parade is expected to be rescheduled...
Tornado sirens go off in Portage by mistake
PORTAGE, Mich. — False alarm!. Tornado sirens went off in Portage Thursday because of a problem with the system, according to the Kalamazoo County Dispatch Authority. What's the weather? Check out News Channel 3's weather page for the latest forecast. No tornado has been reported, dispatch said. The city...
Man faces felony charges for stabbing Grand Rapids K-9 Eli in 6-hour standoff
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 24-year-old was arraigned on multiple felony charges for a six-hour standoff that ended with a police K-9 in emergency surgery, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Terry Junior Warren was a suspect in an assault Saturday that led to the standoff Sunday where...
Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repavement project
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of the Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to be closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closure is due to the MDOT repaving project on M-37 in Battle Creek and Springfield in Calhoun County. Battle Creek: NAACP says complaints about...
"A Challenging Time:" Dozens of plow driver jobs still need to be filled in W. Mich area
PAW PAW, Mich. — There are dozens of plow driver positions open in the West Michigan area. “The skilled professionals labor market is certainly a challenging time right now for road commissions,” said Sarah Phillips, communications administrator for the Kalamazoo County Road Commission. “Obviously, it would be ideal to be fully staffed.”
Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies seek man suspected of fondling several women
WEST MICHIGAN — The Ottawa County Sheriff's office is attempting to locate a man who approached women in shopping areas, and inappropriately touched them. Investigators say in late October 38-year-old Nicholas Linderman recently approached a 41-year-old female and her 18-year-old daughter and made inappropriate physical contact with both. Assault:...
Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grab the hot cocoa - the Maple Hill Holiday Parade returns to downtown Kalamazoo Saturday. Nearly 100 parade units are expected to line up, starting at the intersection of Lovell and Jasper streets. Roads will close for the parade at 10:30 a.m., according to event organizers.
