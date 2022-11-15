ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nitro, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Homes deteriorating in a Kanawha County neighborhood due to constant flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood in Kanawha County floods every time it rains, causing major infrastructure problems for both roads and houses. Brenda Carter has lived on Virginia Avenue just outside St. Albans city limits for nearly 30 years. "I'm getting holes and ditches and cracks in...
wchstv.com

Funding approved for the demolition of nine Kanawha County properties

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Officials in Kanawha County have approved funding for the demolition of nine buildings in the region. The Kanawha County Commission Regional Development Authority approved nine demolition grant. applications at a Regional Development Authority meeting held on Thursday, according to a news release from the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

WVDOH crews make emergency repairs to I-79 in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Interstate 79 received attention from road crews Wednesday after a hole was discovered in a bridge deck near Charleston. Workers responded to the southbound lanes of Interstate 79 by mile marker 0, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

New sheriff appointed in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — There’s a new sheriff in Roane County. Phillip Dever was appointed sheriff of the county Friday, according to the Roane County Clerk’s Office. Dever currently serves as bailiff. His first day as sheriff will be Dec. 1. He takes over for Brian...
wchstv.com

Slick roads causing multiple crashes across the area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first snow of the year has brought in reports of many vehicle crashes and delays across the region. A thin layer of snow has led to icy road conditions, leading to several wrecks in Kanawha County, including a three-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show announces 2023 schedule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show has announced the dates for the 35th annual event on Thursday. Members of the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association conducted a news conference to release details about the 2023 show, which is scheduled for Jan. 20-22 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Police: Man wanted for questioning in thefts outside Hurricane hotel

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police in Hurricane are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with thefts in a hotel parking lot. Several items were stolen from multiple vehicles at the Wingate by Wyndham along Hurricane Creek Road just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Hurricane Police Department.
HURRICANE, WV
wchstv.com

Second lawsuit filed in W.Va. helicopter crash that left 6 people dead

A second lawsuit has been filed in connection with a helicopter crash in Logan, West Virginia that killed six people in June. The lawsuit was filed in Logan County Circuit Court on Wednesday by Jason Collins, the son of one of the victims, Jack Collins. "Jack Collins was a wonderful...
LOGAN, WV
wchstv.com

Huntington Mall announces holiday hours

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Mall has released its holiday hours and announced that Santa has been at the mall hearing children’s Christmas wishes. Mall officials in a news release on Thursday said the following holiday hours will be observed:. Nov. 24, Thanksgiving, Closed. Nov. 25,...
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy