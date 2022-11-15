Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Homes deteriorating in a Kanawha County neighborhood due to constant flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood in Kanawha County floods every time it rains, causing major infrastructure problems for both roads and houses. Brenda Carter has lived on Virginia Avenue just outside St. Albans city limits for nearly 30 years. "I'm getting holes and ditches and cracks in...
wchstv.com
Kanawha commission serves notice to trucking company, driver involved in Paint Creek spill
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Commission has served a notice asking for remediation plan from the trucking company and driver involved in a crash that caused a chemical to spill into Paint Creek. A notice of violation was served to Dennis West and Gillard and West...
wchstv.com
Funding approved for the demolition of nine Kanawha County properties
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Officials in Kanawha County have approved funding for the demolition of nine buildings in the region. The Kanawha County Commission Regional Development Authority approved nine demolition grant. applications at a Regional Development Authority meeting held on Thursday, according to a news release from the...
wchstv.com
Governor announces plans to renovate two West Virginia Turnpike travel plazas
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced plans Friday to renovate two travel plazas along the West Virginia Turnpike. The plan calls for travel plazas at Beckley and Bluestone to be demolished and rebuilt beginning Feb. 1, 2023, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
wchstv.com
Mason County working to meet infrastructure demands from economic growth
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It has been a big year for economic development news in Mason County with a Nucor steel mill in the works and Frontieras North America announcing Mason as the home for its first FASForm plant. However with that growth comes the need for infrastructure...
wchstv.com
WVDOH crews make emergency repairs to I-79 in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Interstate 79 received attention from road crews Wednesday after a hole was discovered in a bridge deck near Charleston. Workers responded to the southbound lanes of Interstate 79 by mile marker 0, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation. The...
wchstv.com
'I don't know how to fix it'; Official says flood area private, residents' responsibility
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood in St. Albans near Ohio Avenue that has been struggling with flooding problems every time it rains was left with more questions than answers following a recent meeting. Local church member Don Fraley, Kanawha County flood plan manager Bruce White and the...
wchstv.com
Tractor-trailer crash closes I-64 eastbound for hours in Putnam County; one person injured
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was injured and multiple lanes of Interstate 64 were closed early Friday morning after a tractor-trailer crash in Putnam County. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. near eastbound mile marker 43, dispatchers said. The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
wchstv.com
New sheriff appointed in Roane County
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — There’s a new sheriff in Roane County. Phillip Dever was appointed sheriff of the county Friday, according to the Roane County Clerk’s Office. Dever currently serves as bailiff. His first day as sheriff will be Dec. 1. He takes over for Brian...
wchstv.com
Slick roads causing multiple crashes across the area
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first snow of the year has brought in reports of many vehicle crashes and delays across the region. A thin layer of snow has led to icy road conditions, leading to several wrecks in Kanawha County, including a three-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes.
wchstv.com
Coal waste extraction company to locate in Southern West Virginia, governor says
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A coal waste extraction company is expected to locate a site in Southern West Virginia that would generate up to 100 jobs, the state’s governor announced Thursday. Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to locate in Wyoming County as part of a $60...
wchstv.com
Cabell County law enforcement, recovery agencies receive $3.4 million in federal grants
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Law enforcement and city officials gathered in Huntington Thursday to review plans for $3.4 million in federal grant money that was awarded to them. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson met with members of the Huntington Police Department, the...
wchstv.com
Semi takes turn too sharp, strikes building in Ravenswood, police chief says
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ravenswood police said a semi struck a building after a driver took a turn too sharp. The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Walnut and Washington, Ravenswood Police Chief Lance Morrison said. Photos from the scene show a corner of the...
wchstv.com
West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show announces 2023 schedule
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show has announced the dates for the 35th annual event on Thursday. Members of the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association conducted a news conference to release details about the 2023 show, which is scheduled for Jan. 20-22 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
wchstv.com
Meet Kylo: Therapy dog placed in Mingo County's Lenore PK-8 School
LENORE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mingo County Schools welcomed a new staff member this week. The four-legged therapist is a black lab named Kylo, the latest K9 to be assigned to West Virginia schools in the state’s Friends With Paws program. Students and staff at Lenore PK-8 had the...
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Lengthy drug investigation leads to several arrests in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several people were arrested in a drug raid in Mingo County that resulted from a lengthy investigation. Law enforcement at the scene said they hoped to make more arrests overnight. Several agencies, including the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Mingo County Sheriff’s...
wchstv.com
Police: Man wanted for questioning in thefts outside Hurricane hotel
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police in Hurricane are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with thefts in a hotel parking lot. Several items were stolen from multiple vehicles at the Wingate by Wyndham along Hurricane Creek Road just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Hurricane Police Department.
wchstv.com
Second lawsuit filed in W.Va. helicopter crash that left 6 people dead
A second lawsuit has been filed in connection with a helicopter crash in Logan, West Virginia that killed six people in June. The lawsuit was filed in Logan County Circuit Court on Wednesday by Jason Collins, the son of one of the victims, Jack Collins. "Jack Collins was a wonderful...
wchstv.com
Huntington Mall announces holiday hours
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Mall has released its holiday hours and announced that Santa has been at the mall hearing children’s Christmas wishes. Mall officials in a news release on Thursday said the following holiday hours will be observed:. Nov. 24, Thanksgiving, Closed. Nov. 25,...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Woman charged with attempted murder in Raleigh County stabbing
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was charged with attempted murder in a stabbing earlier this week in Raleigh County, deputies said. Angela Hubbard, 39, is accused of stabbing David Hubbard multiple times Tuesday at a home along Canterbury Drive in Beckley, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0