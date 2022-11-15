Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Louisville FB: Evans, Jordan Need Big Game vs. NC State
Louisville is set to face off against NC State this Saturday at 3:30 PM EST for their last ACC matchup in the regular season. The ACC announced on Wednesday that due to the cancellation of the Coastal Carolina-Virginia game, the Louisville vs. NC State matchup has been moved from the ACC Network to ACC’s Regional Sports Networks, which can be watched via the Bally Sports App.
How to watch No. 12 Indiana basketball take on Xavier on Friday night
No. 12 Indiana basketball battles Xavier on the road in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Friday evening. See how to tune in and watch the Hoosiers play. There is so much promise and hope surrounding the Indiana basketball program this season, especially with their highest ranking in the AP polls since 2016-17 and returning superstar, Trayce Jackson-Davis.
ESPN
Wilson leads No. 6 Kansas against Southern Utah after 25-point outing
Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas hosts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Jalen Wilson scored 25 points in Kansas' 69-64 win over the Duke Blue Devils. Kansas went 34-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jayhawks averaged...
CBS Sports
How to watch Kansas vs. Southern Utah: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
After a three-game homestand, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will be on the road. They will take on the #6 Kansas Jayhawks at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Allen Fieldhouse. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. Everything came up roses for Southern...
adastraradio.com
KU Duo Named to Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List
LOS ANGELES – The Kansas duo of Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar were named to the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List Tuesday. KU is one of nine schools with multiple players on the 50-member list. The Kansas pair is vying to become the third...
What Jerome Tang is saying ahead of Kansas State vs. Kansas City & appearance in the Cayman Islands Classic
This is what Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang is saying ahead of the Wildcats' upcoming game against Kansas City and the Cayman Islands Classic. On his thoughts about the Cal win after reviewing the film…. “I thought defensively we were very good the first 20 minutes except for maybe...
Royals broadcaster Steve Physioc retires
Kansas City Royals broadcast Steve Physioc announced his retirement after a 43-year broadcasting career.
Tyreek Hill shouts out former Chiefs teammate as best receiver in NFL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The debate about who the best wide receiver in the NFL is, is never ending, but when FOX Sports posed the questions on Twitter, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took the time to shoutout his teammates, as well as one from his former team. The best WR in the NFL […]
KU Sports
Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences
If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
Former Royals player, lifelong fan react to the stadium relocation
Reactions from the community are varied following the announcement that Kansas City Royals will leave Kauffman Stadium and start looking for an alternative location.
jimmycsays.com
Who would pay for a new downtown stadium, and would John Sherman move the Royals if his proposed abandonment of Kauffman Stadium is spurned?
After a year of anteing up tidbits and teasers, Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman has shoved all his chips to center table. It’s a huge bet that Kansas City and Jackson County will come up with the bulk of $2 billion to finance a new downtown baseball stadium, to be ready by the time the Royals’ lease of Kauffman Stadium expires in 2031.
kcur.org
Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction
The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
kansascitymag.com
Yes, Kansas cops can pull you over in Missouri — busting myths about policing the state line
It starts with knowing where the Missouri-Kansas line actually is. “Part of the state line is literally right down the middle of State Line road, but as you get further south, the state line is actually on the Missouri side of State Line road,” says Sgt. Jacob Becchina of the KCMO police. Generally, cops are responsible for accidents or infractions in their own state.
bluevalleypost.com
Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park
The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
KC Downtown Council: Royals fans will have easy access to new stadium
Kansas City's Downtown Council says baseball fans will have easy access to a new Kansas City Royals stadium, wherever it is located.
Popular barbecue restaurant in Liberty is closing
Liberty's Jousting Pigs BBQ announces it will close on November 27, but plans to keep locations at The Legends and inside Arrowhead open.
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
KCTV 5
Royals preliminary plan for a $2 billion downtown stadium
Matted poodle mix gets new lease on life: ‘He felt like a brand new man’. KC Pet Project staff members didn’t even know what kind of dog Lenny was when he walked through their doors. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The authorities have released bodycam video of a...
QSR magazine
El Pollo Loco Signs 8-Unit Deal in Kansas City
El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announced today it has signed an eight restaurant franchise agreement to develop the Kansas City area, as well as other parts of Kansas and Missouri over the next 10 years. The agreement has been signed with new franchisee...
Wichita Eagle
Man out on bond in fatal Chiefs game hit-and-run arrested in Kansas highway shooting
A 19-year-old charged in a fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium last year has been arrested and accused of shooting at a vehicle with at least six passengers in Linn County, Kansas, earlier this month. Thomas Weyer of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on eight felony charges Nov. 2, more than...
FanSided
295K+
Followers
569K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0