Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
The Barrino who got away is reeled back in as new boys basketball coach at Shabazz
In the long, proud boys basketball history linking Newark Shabazz with the Barrino/Blackmon families, Nazzir Barrino is the one who got away. Though he grew up in the Brick City’s South Ward, Barrino did not attend Shabazz, like cousins Antonio and Alray Blackmon and Da’Shon Barrino, or like Nassir’s own father, Angelo Barrino. Nassir turned some ankles of kids who tried covering him as a playmaking grammar school point guard, and he broke some hearts back home when it was revealed he would attend Hudson Catholic for his freshman year in 2011-12.
Jersey Proud: NJ native could be starting goalkeeper in World Cup
A New Jersey native could be the starting goalkeeper for Team USA when the World Cup begins.
thephoto-news.com
Seven MW athletes sign letters of intent
In the lobby of Monroe Woodbury High School the Crusaders held a ceremony to honor their senior athletes as they signed letters of intent on Thursday, November 10. Director of Athletics Christopher Vero gave each of the eight athletes a special moment to be recognized by their friends, school administrators and their families.
No. 12 Caldwell vs. Westwood: North, Group 2 football semifinal preview
Westwood has been quite impressive by the numbers this season on the way to building an 11-0 record and winning the program’s sixth sectional title. Take, for example, the 3,030 rushing yards the Cardinals have amassed, or the staggering 36-5 margin of victory they have realized this season against those 11 opponents.
theobserver.com
Belleville hosting massive World Cup kickoff party
With a massive, outdoor TV screen, Belleville is prepared for hundreds, if not thousands, of people to join in a free World Cup watch party. Members of the media and the public are invited to attend as the town gathers at Belleville High School to watch on a huge screen as Ecuador takes on host country Qatar in the opening game of the World Cup, Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. sharp.
thesetonian.com
Seton Hall accused of contributing to flooding in local neighborhoods
Libre Jones and her husband moved to the Ivy Hill neighborhood in Newark — just steps from Seton Hall’s campus — in early 2021. While they couldn’t afford a home in South Orange, Ivy Hill offered proximity to the suburbs, a good school system, and a quiet, neighborly community.
Stepinac High School graduate fatally shot in the Bronx
A Stepinac High School graduate was fatally shot in the Bronx on Sunday.
Historic Bergen County Pizzeria Shutters
A popular Bergen County pizzeria is set to close after 25 years in business. Brooklyn's Pizzeria in Edgewater announced the closure on its website. The shop's flagship store opened in the early 1900s in Harlem, NY — its owner, Patsy Lancieri, among the first New Yorkers to use a coal-burning brick oven in the 1990s, the website reads.
Sea of blue: City pays final respects to Bayonne Police Capt. Paul Jamolawicz (PHOTOS)
For a few hours Thursday, it was as if time stopped in Bayonne. Bayonne law enforcement, first responders, city officials past and present, friends and family all converged at St. Vincent de Paul Church to pay their final respects to Paul T. Jamolawicz, a decorated Bayonne police captain who devoted his life to protecting the city.
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
theobserver.com
Belleville Historical Society expands to restore more memorials, monuments
This slideshow requires JavaScript. On Veterans Day, the Belleville Historical Society incorporated a new organization specifically dedicated to the cleaning and restoration of military and veteran memorials. During the past seven years, the society has cleaned and restored more than 50 memorials throughout North Jersey, ranging in size from modest stone markers, to elaborate bronze plaques to life-size statues.
New York City Football Club stadium to be built in Queens for $780M
New York City Football Club fans will no longer have to watch matches at Yankee Stadium because a brand new stadium is coming to Queens. The $780 million home for the club will have 25,000 seats.
WINNERS: Pair Of $50K Lottery Tickets Sold In Morris County
Winners — two lucky New Jersey lottery players in Morris County will take home $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing!. The first ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball was sold at Stop & Shop on Littleton Road in Morris Plains, lottery officials said. The winning...
N.J. hiker missing for days entered reservation, but didn’t leave, mayor says
Rescuers in Bergen County continued searching Thursday for a 41-year-old man who went missing last weekend while apparently hiking along the Ramapo River. Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah, was last seen Sunday morning hiking in the Ramapo Valley Reservation, authorities said. Mahwah Mayor Jim Wysocki told NJ Advance Media on Thursday...
UPDATE: Fire Ravages Home At NJ/NY Border
An early morning fire severely damaged an Upper Saddle River home near the New York State border on Friday. The fire broke out in the garage of the home on Rambling Brook Road in the northwest section of town -- barely 300 yards from the Rockland County line -- shortly before 6:30 a.m. Nov. 18, Police Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars
A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
Fire Rips Through Jersey Shore Home, Leaves Family Homeless
Fire destroyed a home in Jackson on Thursday, Nov. 17. It left a family homeless. The Red Cross was helping with clothing and food, according to The Lakewood Scoop. to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.
New Brunswick rapper reportedly saves teen girl trapped on E. Orange rooftop
Sunny Jorge is cosigned by Paterson native Fetty Wap.
'Shoot Him': Manhunt Continues For Strong-Arm Robbers Who Accosted Hasbrouck Heights Tenant
A Hasbrouck Heights garden apartment tenant told police he was robbed by two men who covered his mouth and yanked a bracelet from his wrist as he arrived home shortly before dawn. Officers from Hasbrouck Heights and Wood-Ridge responded to the call from the Skyline Apartments on Terrace Avenue shortly...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
BJ’s to open its newest club in New Jersey on Friday
BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 24th New Jersey location in Wayne on Friday, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club said on Wednesday, bringing the retailer's store count to 234 nationwide. “We couldn’t be happier to open our doors and begin welcoming members into our brand-new club,” said Frank Griscavage, Wayne's...
Comments / 0