Baton Rouge, LA

247Sports

LSU football vs UAB preview and predictions

It’s been clear from the beginning of the 2022 season that LSU had a group of fighters. Even in an opening loss to Florida State, Brian Kelly could see it. So the mission became much more about the habits of what it takes to win on a consistent basis and that’s finally come to fruition through the Tigers’ play over the last month of the season.
247Sports

A&M WR Jalen Preston talks about what he wants to do to LSU

The end to Texas A&M's 2022 season is just over a week away because the Aggies are not going to a bowl game given their sub .500 record. On the surface, A&M can only play the role of spoiler in their regular season against SEC West champion LSU. The Tigers are attempting to win their final two contests prior to the Southeastern Conference title game in order to maintain some hope of sneaking into the College Football Playoff with a win over SEC East winner Georgia.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly reveals LSU WR has been cleared to return, play against UAB

LSU is getting a boost on offense. Brian Kelly shared Thursday that Tigers WR Brian Thomas Jr. is set to return for Saturday’s game against UAB after being in concussion protocol. “Cleared the protocol. Practiced yesterday and practiced today, so he’ll play,” Kelly told reporters during his Thursday media...
NOLA.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's nonconference matchup with UAB on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with UAB on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. UAB can make this somewhat interesting. DeWayne McBride leads the country with 156 yards rushing per game, and the Blazers are tougher than their 5-5 record suggests with all five losses by one score. LSU will still win. It's on another level. It just might not get to the point where the Tigers can play their backups the entire second half.
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 12: How to bet UAB-LSU

The UAB Blazers (5-5, 3-4 in C-USA) will travel to face the LSU Tigers (8-2, 6-1 in SEC West) for a Week 12 non-conference college football matchup. The Blazers are coming off a Week 11 win over North Texas — a victory that ended their three-game losing streak. The...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
KPLC TV

Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
wbrz.com

Massive drag race taking off from Belle Rose raceway

BELLE ROSE - Not far from the capital city, the National Hot Rod Association is sponsoring the Cajun Classic National open at No Problem Raceway, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. More than three hundred racers from around the country will gather to set drag racing records. Cooter Hidalgo...
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
thelouisianaweekend.com

Katt Williams Is Coming to Baton Rouge for Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Comedy legend and actor Katt Williams will perform in Baton Rouge on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena. He will take the stage at 8:00pm and perform a brand-new show. Katt Williams has 20+ year career that...
brproud.com

Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
