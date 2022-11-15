Read full article on original website
LSU football vs UAB preview and predictions
It’s been clear from the beginning of the 2022 season that LSU had a group of fighters. Even in an opening loss to Florida State, Brian Kelly could see it. So the mission became much more about the habits of what it takes to win on a consistent basis and that’s finally come to fruition through the Tigers’ play over the last month of the season.
A&M WR Jalen Preston talks about what he wants to do to LSU
The end to Texas A&M's 2022 season is just over a week away because the Aggies are not going to a bowl game given their sub .500 record. On the surface, A&M can only play the role of spoiler in their regular season against SEC West champion LSU. The Tigers are attempting to win their final two contests prior to the Southeastern Conference title game in order to maintain some hope of sneaking into the College Football Playoff with a win over SEC East winner Georgia.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly reveals LSU WR has been cleared to return, play against UAB
LSU is getting a boost on offense. Brian Kelly shared Thursday that Tigers WR Brian Thomas Jr. is set to return for Saturday’s game against UAB after being in concussion protocol. “Cleared the protocol. Practiced yesterday and practiced today, so he’ll play,” Kelly told reporters during his Thursday media...
NOLA.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's nonconference matchup with UAB on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with UAB on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. UAB can make this somewhat interesting. DeWayne McBride leads the country with 156 yards rushing per game, and the Blazers are tougher than their 5-5 record suggests with all five losses by one score. LSU will still win. It's on another level. It just might not get to the point where the Tigers can play their backups the entire second half.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 12: How to bet UAB-LSU
The UAB Blazers (5-5, 3-4 in C-USA) will travel to face the LSU Tigers (8-2, 6-1 in SEC West) for a Week 12 non-conference college football matchup. The Blazers are coming off a Week 11 win over North Texas — a victory that ended their three-game losing streak. The...
LSU commit Tyree Adams expected to take official visit to Ole Miss soon
Four-star offensive lineman Tyree Adams tells Inside the Rebels that he plans to take his official visit to Ole Miss around the Egg Bowl football game. Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. If he doesn't make it to the Egg Bowl, he will take his official visit to Oxford in December.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
If SEC wants Tennessee football, LSU fans to not storm the field, target beer | Toppmeyer
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey plans to address the surge in field-stormings in the most American way: He’s formed a committee. Earlier this month, Sankey announced the formation of an “SEC Event Security Working Group” that will examine how to keep fans from pouring onto the field or court to celebrate victories. The working group’s recommendations will be presented for approval at the SEC’s 2023 spring meetings.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Turns out Brian Kelly is fitting in quite well in Baton Rouge
They laughed at Brian Kelly’s accent when the Massachusetts-born coach gave up the good life in South Bend, Ind., and signed a nine-figure deal to move to Baton Rouge and coach the LSU Tigers. The coach has only been in River City for a few months — barely time...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Sophie Daigle becomes UL's first-ever women's XC runner to qualify for NCAA championships
Sophie Daigle, a Donaldsonville native and former Ascension Catholic High School standout, clocked a personal-best time in the 6K and became the first Women's Cross Country runner in University of Louisiana at Lafayette history to qualify for the NCAA Championships. She finished third overall at the NCAA South Central Regional...
LSU Reveille
LSU set to oversee development of Louisiana Space Campus, central hub for space-related industries
LSU will be one of the major partners in the development of the Louisiana Space Campus, a central hub for space-related industrial developments in the state, according to Bob Fudickar, executive director of the National Center for Advanced Manufacturing. “The cool thing about the campus is that anything that is...
KPLC TV
Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
lafourchegazette.com
St. Mary School District suspends girls basketball team for 45 days after fight
The St. Mary Parish School District has suspended the Morgan City girls' basketball team for 45 days after a fight during their last game – a decision which will have ripple down impacts on local teams. The Lady Tigers played Jeanerette on Nov. 15 and won 38-25. The St....
wbrz.com
Massive drag race taking off from Belle Rose raceway
BELLE ROSE - Not far from the capital city, the National Hot Rod Association is sponsoring the Cajun Classic National open at No Problem Raceway, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. More than three hundred racers from around the country will gather to set drag racing records. Cooter Hidalgo...
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
theadvocate.com
From preachers to politicians, Baton Rouge's bridges have a fascinating history
Wherever the water runs high and wide, a bridge is required to connect with the other side. Though most certainly not high at this point in time, this is especially true for the mighty Mississippi. Here in Baton Rouge, just like the city's two capitol buildings and two governor's mansions,...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at convenience store in Louisiana
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A drawing was held for the Mega Millions on Tuesday, Nov. 15. One store in Ascension Parish sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for that drawing. Popingo’s #2 sold a winning ticket worth $500. That means the ticket buyer had a 1 in 38,792 chance of winning that amount in the […]
thelouisianaweekend.com
Katt Williams Is Coming to Baton Rouge for Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Comedy legend and actor Katt Williams will perform in Baton Rouge on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena. He will take the stage at 8:00pm and perform a brand-new show. Katt Williams has 20+ year career that...
brproud.com
Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
Lafayette’s burning bridge: Young people are leaving
One way of looking at the latest One Acadiana survey data: Lafayette’s quality of life is both too good and not good enough. That has me worried we may be too satisfied to respond to the trends threatening our future. Community revitalization expert Quint Studer was back in town...
