Sioux City, IA

Sioux City North hosts MRAC's first girls wrestling tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — History has been made in the metro, with the Missouri River Conference's very first girls wrestling tournament that was held Thursday, Nov. 17 at Sioux City North High School. North High hosted Sioux City East, Sioux City West, SB-L, Le Mars and a consolidated Council...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Longtime florist, Petal Pusher, closing after 25 years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A long-time local florist says her business is amidst a significant change. Petal Pusher in North Sioux City will be leaving its current home on South Derby Lane and no longer have a retail business after December 1st. The owner says after 25 years the loss of her lease is actually a blessing in disguise.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Sergeant Bluff construction company owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The owner of a Sergeant Bluff, Iowa construction firm pleaded guilty on November 16th to tax evasion for evading payment of his company’s employment taxes. According to court documents and statements made in court, 62-year-old Kevin Alexander, of Sioux City, owned K&L Construction, Inc.,...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Judge does not approve three charges for armed robbery suspect

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Woodbury County judge is not approving some of the charges against the man charged with three armed robberies in the area. The judge removed two counts of "Possession of a Firearm by a Felon" and the count of "3rd Degree Kidnapping" against Kevon Spratt for various technical reasons.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA

