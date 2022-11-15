Read full article on original website
Sioux City North hosts MRAC's first girls wrestling tournament
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — History has been made in the metro, with the Missouri River Conference's very first girls wrestling tournament that was held Thursday, Nov. 17 at Sioux City North High School. North High hosted Sioux City East, Sioux City West, SB-L, Le Mars and a consolidated Council...
Remsen St. Mary's returns to the top of 8-Player football with a state title victory
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Remsen St. Mary's defeated WACO by a score of 38-16 to win the 2022 IHSAA 8-Player state championship. Brenden Fisch led the way for the Hawks with 20 carries for 134 rushing yards. Fisch scored four times on the ground and also recorded one receiving...
New exhibit featuring Iowa artist on display at Sioux City Art Center
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Art Center is welcoming a new exhibit from an Iowa artist. "Sojourn," an exhibit by Des Moines-based artist Larassa Kabel, is now being featured at the Sioux City Art Center thanks to a grant from the Iowa Arts Council. Kabel uses painting,...
Longtime florist, Petal Pusher, closing after 25 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A long-time local florist says her business is amidst a significant change. Petal Pusher in North Sioux City will be leaving its current home on South Derby Lane and no longer have a retail business after December 1st. The owner says after 25 years the loss of her lease is actually a blessing in disguise.
Sergeant Bluff construction company owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The owner of a Sergeant Bluff, Iowa construction firm pleaded guilty on November 16th to tax evasion for evading payment of his company’s employment taxes. According to court documents and statements made in court, 62-year-old Kevin Alexander, of Sioux City, owned K&L Construction, Inc.,...
Judge does not approve three charges for armed robbery suspect
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Woodbury County judge is not approving some of the charges against the man charged with three armed robberies in the area. The judge removed two counts of "Possession of a Firearm by a Felon" and the count of "3rd Degree Kidnapping" against Kevon Spratt for various technical reasons.
