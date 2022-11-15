First look: Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts odds and lines

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) travel to meet the Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) for a Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Eagles vs. Colts odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Eagles are looking to bounce back from their 1st loss of the season, falling 32-21 to the visiting Washington Commanders on Monday night as 11-point favorites. In that game, WR A.J. Brown rolled his ankle, although he did say he expects to be fine.

The Colts turned back to QB Matt Ryan in the much-publicized debut of Jeff Saturday as coach. Indianapolis went to Las Vegas as 4.5-point underdogs and topped the Raiders 25-20.

Eagles at Colts odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 11:29 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Eagles -300 (bet $300 to win $100) | Colts +250 (bet $100 to win $250)

Eagles -300 (bet $300 to win $100) | Colts +250 (bet $100 to win $250) Against the spread (ATS): Eagles -6.5 (-110) | Colts +6.5 (-110)

Eagles -6.5 (-110) | Colts +6.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 44 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2022 betting stats

ML : Eagles 8-1 | Colts 4-5-1

: Eagles 8-1 | Colts 4-5-1 ATS : Eagles 5-4 | Colts 4-6

: Eagles 5-4 | Colts 4-6 O/U: Eagles 6-3 | Colts 2-8

Eagles at Colts head-to-head

These teams last met in Philadelphia on Sept. 23, 2018, and the Eagles came away with a 20-16 win as the Under cashed. The Colts covered that game, and in 3 of the previous 4 meetings between the 2 sides. But the Eagles have won 3 straight in the series and the Over is 3-1 in the last 4 meetings.

