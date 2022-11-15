ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Abilene area Toys 4 Tots program begins accepting donations

By Jayshaun Jones
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 3 days ago

The holidays are just around the corner, and so is the time for kids to start making their wish lists and trying to be nice instead of naughty. But there are a lot of children who are good all year long and who still end up with less than some kids who aren’t. Plenty of children who are no less deserving than their peers nonetheless don’t receive the same kind of Christmas as those around them because their families are less fortunate than many others.

But there are ways to remedy that and the Abilene area Toys 4 Tots program is one of them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Dickinson County Historical Society to host Old Fashioned Christmas Dec. 3 and 4

Live music, a living nativity, children’s crafts, visits with Santa, and a Christmas bazaar are among the highlights of the Dickinson County Historical Society’s “Old Fashioned Christmas” on Saturday, December 3, 2022 and Sunday, December 4, 2022. The event will be held from 4 -8 pm both days at the Heritage Center, 412 S. Campbell St, Abilene, Kansas.
ABILENE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Ft. Riley apache helicopter instructor pilot purchases Abilene golf course

Last Thursday, Evan and Annette Wilson sold the property containing the local golf course in Abilene to Brian Slaughter, who plans on keeping and adding to the course and fitness options. With a bevy of plans for the property, Slaughter said he aims to open the golf course in the spring or early summer of 2023, with renovations to the course beginning in the spring. The fitness area will remain open. The business is titled Abilene Golf and Fitness, LLC.
ABILENE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Heart of America concert returns to Abilene

The 32nd Heart of America concert returns to Abilene with a free show at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Abilene High School. The band consists of about 70 music teachers from the area, college professors and students and usually a couple of high musicians. They perform under the direction of Steve Patterson, retired director of the National Guard Band in Topeka.
ABILENE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Obituary: Sherry L. Leister

Sherry L. Leister, 60 of Abilene passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born November 9, 1962 in Emporia, Kansas. She married Scott Leister June 29, 2002 in Emporia. Sherry worked at IBP Meat Plant in Emporia for 10 years and also worked for the Russell Stover’s as a machine operator. Sherry is survived by her mother, Charmein Bowers and father Henry Pine. Her husband, Scott Leister of Abilene. Daughters: Jolina Boland; Tara Waymire and Savannah Leister all of Abilene and step-daughter, Charlotte Leister and step-son Justin Leister all of Abilene. Siblings, Damien Pine, Deanna Stallbaumer, Joey Pilotti (Gina) and half brother, Eric Night, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family has chosen cremation. A Memorial Service for Sherry will be 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 18, 2022 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene. Family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-8 P.M., at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be given to Hospice of Dickinson County or St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
ABILENE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Rothchild leaving city for county finance director, Johnson will be new city finance director

Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, has accepted the position of finance director at Dickinson County. Leann Johnson, municipal court clerk and office manager for the Abilene Police Department, will replace Rothchild as the city’s finance director. “I always like to better myself and find more challenges,” Johnson said. “I’m...
ABILENE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Anna Margaret Reed Burns

Anna Margaret Reed Burns went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 84 years old. She is survived by her friend, partner and care taker Wayne Thompson and family. Anna was born August 18, 1938 in Alliance, Nebraska to Marjorie (Self) and Everett Mann. She was raised in Guide Rock, Nebraska. She was married to Don Reed in 1963 raising 6 children: Melody (Lloyd); Daniel; David (Tami); Judy (Joe); Alta (Jay) and Hope (Ralph). She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Enterprise, Kansas since 1975. Her husband of 46 years died in November of 2010. Anna married Don Burns in 2011. They were very happy for 3 years. He passed away in 2013. She is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kasey, Jody (Kraig), Don (Stephanie), Krystal, Isaac, Kellen (Merinda), Landon, Ashland (Kyle) and Nate. Great-grandchildren: Jalen, Mia, Dax and many more nieces, nephews and step children and great step-children. Funeral services for Anna will be 1:00 P.M., Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Enterprise. Burial will follow at the Prairiedale Cemetery in Talmage. Family will receive friends Monday from noon until service time at the church. The family suggests memorials be given to the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Enterprise. Memorials may be left at the church or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
ENTERPRISE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene, KS
873
Followers
37
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Comments / 0

Community Policy