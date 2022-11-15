Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Car slams into Omaha building, sends bricks flying
OMAHA, Neb. — A driver slammed into an Omaha building, sending bricks flying early Friday morning. Omaha police posted a picture of the crash near Saddle Creek and Poppleton Avenue around 7:15 a.m. They said all lanes on Saddle Creek were open. Officials said one person was transported to...
WOWT
Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man working on a vehicle in his garage in south Omaha was killed when the vehicle pinned him against the structure. Emergency personnel responded to incident at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near 39th and Y streets. An Omaha Police spokesman told 6 News the death...
KETV.com
Family grieving loss of Omaha man electrocuted on the job
OMAHA, Neb. — A family is grieving the loss of 31-year-old Raymond Sexton Jr. after he was electrocuted on the job. According to a police report, witnesses told police Sexton accidentally touched a power line on Nov. 1. He was on the job for the company Autographix — they...
KETV.com
One person transported to hospital with CPR in progress after crash in Omaha on Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is being transported to the hospital with CPR in progress after a crash involving a semi-truck in Omaha on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash occurred near the Storz Expressway and Sorensen Parkway intersection around 3:08 p.m., authorities said. Authorities at the scene...
klkntv.com
Mother-son duo arrested in ongoing narcotics investigation, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mother and her teenage son were arrested on Thursday in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation, Lincoln Police say. Around 2:30 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and LPD SWAT Team delivered a search warrant to a home near 30th and U Streets.
North Platte Telegraph
19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting
A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets. Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said. Omaha...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man who died after being pinned between vehicle, garage door
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the man who died after being pinned between a vehicle and garage door on Wednesday. Harold Hannon, 66, died in the incident, which occurred near South 40th and Y streets around 4:50 p.m. Authorities have not said how Hannon became pinned. Previous...
WOWT
Former Omaha bar owner pleads guilty to obstruction
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former bar owner changed his plea in court Thursday to guilty. Chad McMahon changed his plea and was fined $400 for one count of misdemeanor obstruction. Omaha Police had been investigating six underage customers who were served alcohol — one of them getting into a...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Teen died after losing control of car on interstate ramp
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A Bellevue teen died after losing control of his car on an interstate ramp, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez, 16, was driving his 2004 Pontiac GTO eastbound on the I, L, Q to I-80 East ramp. (Ramp A on map above)
1011now.com
SUV stolen after man leaves it running to warm up in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a vehicle was stolen after a man left it running to warm up. Tuesday morning, around 7:13 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence near 12th & Pawnee Streets, south of Van Dorn Street, to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man’s vehicle stolen in one of the first warm-up thefts of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man’s vehicle was stolen on Tuesday when he left it running in his driveway to warm up, Lincoln Police say. While waiting for his GMC Envoy to warm up around 7:10 a.m., the man went back inside his home near 12th and Pawnee Streets. When he went back outside, his vehicle was gone.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigates afternoon shooting that left one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a shooting that resulted in a homicide Wednesday afternoon. The Omaha Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 2700 N 48th St. Omaha Police Department said officers responded to a shooting that happened just...
KETV.com
One person dies after car pins them against garage door
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after being pinned between a vehicle and garage door in Omaha, according to authorities. Omaha police responded to the incident near South 40th and Y streets around 4:50 p.m. The person was initially reported to be in extremely critical condition, but authorities...
KETV.com
Driver in fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha sentenced to prison for DUI motor vehicle homicide
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The driver in afatal accident on Interstate 80 earlier this year was sentenced to prison Wednesday in Douglas County court. Joaquin Dimayuga-Alvarado will serve a minimum of 12 years to a maximum of 16 years for felony DUI motor vehicle homicide in relation to a deadly crash in January.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to police. The shooting occurred around 3:05 p.m. near N. 49th and Miami streets, law enforcement said. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victim as Sincere Brooks, 19. Neighbors...
iheart.com
Police Identify Omaha Homicide Victim
Omaha Police this morning release the name of a homicide victim as the investigation continues. Officers responded to a shooting scene near 49th and Miami Streets shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday where they found 19-year old Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Omaha Fire Department medics declared the...
Omaha Police investigate after 16-year-old dies in crash late Tuesday
Omaha Police are investigating after a 16-year-old died in a crash late Tuesday. The unrestrained driver was declared dead at the scene by Omaha Fire Department medics.
doniphanherald.com
Drunken driver sentenced to prison for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha
OMAHA — Timothy Flaherty, 76, had taken a retirement job driving blood samples from hospitals and doctor’s offices to Physicians Laboratory Services in Omaha — all so he could continue to provide for his family. Retired after three decades of working at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in...
WOWT
Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
1011now.com
1.5 pounds of meth and guns found inside Lincoln home following narcotics investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men are facing charges after roughly 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine was found in a home involved in a narcotics investigation. Wednesday night, at 8:35 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force contacted 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull in a vehicle in front of a residence near 13th & Washington.
