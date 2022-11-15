ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Car slams into Omaha building, sends bricks flying

OMAHA, Neb. — A driver slammed into an Omaha building, sending bricks flying early Friday morning. Omaha police posted a picture of the crash near Saddle Creek and Poppleton Avenue around 7:15 a.m. They said all lanes on Saddle Creek were open. Officials said one person was transported to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man working on a vehicle in his garage in south Omaha was killed when the vehicle pinned him against the structure. Emergency personnel responded to incident at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near 39th and Y streets. An Omaha Police spokesman told 6 News the death...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Family grieving loss of Omaha man electrocuted on the job

OMAHA, Neb. — A family is grieving the loss of 31-year-old Raymond Sexton Jr. after he was electrocuted on the job. According to a police report, witnesses told police Sexton accidentally touched a power line on Nov. 1. He was on the job for the company Autographix — they...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting

A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets. Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Former Omaha bar owner pleads guilty to obstruction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former bar owner changed his plea in court Thursday to guilty. Chad McMahon changed his plea and was fined $400 for one count of misdemeanor obstruction. Omaha Police had been investigating six underage customers who were served alcohol — one of them getting into a...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Teen died after losing control of car on interstate ramp

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A Bellevue teen died after losing control of his car on an interstate ramp, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez, 16, was driving his 2004 Pontiac GTO eastbound on the I, L, Q to I-80 East ramp. (Ramp A on map above)
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

SUV stolen after man leaves it running to warm up in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a vehicle was stolen after a man left it running to warm up. Tuesday morning, around 7:13 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence near 12th & Pawnee Streets, south of Van Dorn Street, to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD investigates afternoon shooting that left one dead

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a shooting that resulted in a homicide Wednesday afternoon. The Omaha Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 2700 N 48th St. Omaha Police Department said officers responded to a shooting that happened just...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person dies after car pins them against garage door

OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after being pinned between a vehicle and garage door in Omaha, according to authorities. Omaha police responded to the incident near South 40th and Y streets around 4:50 p.m. The person was initially reported to be in extremely critical condition, but authorities...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to police. The shooting occurred around 3:05 p.m. near N. 49th and Miami streets, law enforcement said. In a news release Thursday morning, police identified the victim as Sincere Brooks, 19. Neighbors...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Police Identify Omaha Homicide Victim

Omaha Police this morning release the name of a homicide victim as the investigation continues. Officers responded to a shooting scene near 49th and Miami Streets shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday where they found 19-year old Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Omaha Fire Department medics declared the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man arrested after 3-year-old found in burning car

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When an Omaha man’s car caught fire, his keys were locked inside. That’s not the shocking part. In a bizarre and sad story that unfolded Sunday night on Saddle Creek Road and California Street in Midtown, a car was stopped on the road. There was a lot of smoke. Someone called 9-1-1.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

1.5 pounds of meth and guns found inside Lincoln home following narcotics investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men are facing charges after roughly 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine was found in a home involved in a narcotics investigation. Wednesday night, at 8:35 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force contacted 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull in a vehicle in front of a residence near 13th & Washington.
LINCOLN, NE

