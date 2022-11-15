Read full article on original website
SOTU: Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey
President Obama is set to deliver his final State of the Union address tonight. Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey joins us to discuss what we can expect and how a divided congress may fare in Obama's final year.
Washington Examiner
'Day of reckoning' as Pennsylvania Republicans impeach 'woke' Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner
Being the district attorney in one of the country's largest cities is a tough job. It's even more challenging when the city experiences record-breaking homicides, carjackings, and other violent crimes, and the policies the district attorney's offices implemented contributed to the surge. Such is the case in Philadelphia with Soros-backed, radical left-wing District Attorney Larry Krasner. However, on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled state House had enough and voted to impeach Krasner. It will be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly 30 years.
Have Democrats flipped the Pennsylvania House? The latest on the deciding races
Attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots.
WGAL
Democrats win control of PA House after incumbent Republican concedes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democrats haven't had control of the Pennsylvania House in more than a decade, but it appears they have won a very slim majority over Republicans. Republican State Representative Todd Stephens of Montgomery County conceded on Thursday evening to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato. The win gives Democrats...
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania lawmakers in GOP-led effort: 'Crisis of crime'
Pennsylvania lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, largely along party lines.
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pa. House; trial to come at later date
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has been impeached by the Pennsylvania House 107-85. A trial will be held in the state Senate at a later date.
Phillymag.com
Absolutely Hold Larry Krasner Accountable, But Not by Impeaching Him
Legislators in Harrisburg are wasting time they should be spending finding real solutions to the city's gun-violence crisis. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Albert Einstein is often quoted as saying that if he were given...
Trump's prospects in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he will run for reelection in 2024 “in order to make America great and glorious again.”. The announcement comes after Republicans’ lackluster performance in the midterms, especially among candidates Trump endorsed, including Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.
Chester County Farmer of the Year Award Presented to Kennett Square Man
Image via The Daily Local News. The Chester County Commissioners and Chester County Agricultural Development Council have presented the 2022 Chester County Farmer of the Year award to Jamie Hicks of Kennett Square, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News.
Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Delaware County, Pa.
NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone won $3 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a statement.The winner spent $30 on a $3 Million Extreme Tripler ticket and won the top prize.The ticket was sold at Davis' Trading Post on West Winona Avenue. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
lebtown.com
GOP candidate selected by voters as Frank Ryan’s successor in state House
The GOP has held onto Frank Ryan’s seat in the state House of Representatives. Ryan, a Republican, represented the 101st legislative district for three terms, but announced early this year that he would not seek a fourth. Two candidates – Republican John Schlegel and Democrat Catherine “Cavi” Miller – both hoped to win his seat in the midterm election on Nov. 8.
Attention, Employers! New Overtime Regulations Will Soon Be Here. Are You Ready?
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor have gone back and forth regarding overtime regulations, and specifically how much a salaried employee must be paid in order to be exempt.
Pa. Attorney General intervenes in Delaware County Memorial Hospital dispute
On Tuesday, the AG's office asked a judge to hold the hospital's owner-- Prospect Media Holdings-- in contempt in connection with the recent closure of the hospital.
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
Image via Borough of Kennett Square. A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com.
WGAL
Pennsylvania election results being studied
Results from last week's election are being studied. Democrats defied midterm election history to win the two biggest statewide races in Pennsylvania. "Midterm turnout was higher even than 2018, which was the highest for midterm in a century," said Berwood Yost, the director of Franklin & Marshall College's election polling.
Project W Scholarship Grants to Aid P.I.T. Women Nursing Students
The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has received a $12,000 grant from Project W that will provide academic scholarships to women nursing students at P.I.T. who are living in Delaware County. Project W is “a women’s giving circle that harnesses the power of collective giving to address the...
WGAL
Student found dead at York College
YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
delawarevalleynews.com
Attorney General: Male Charged With Faking Election Signatures
PHILADELPHIA – Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrest of Rasheen Crews, a Philadelphia political consultant, for charges related to forging signatures on nomination petitions to get his clients on the ballot for the 2019 Democratic primary races in Philadelphia. “In advance of the 2023 municipal elections, this...
pahomepage.com
3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County
A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. 3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster …. A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County.
Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs
DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
