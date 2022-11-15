Being the district attorney in one of the country's largest cities is a tough job. It's even more challenging when the city experiences record-breaking homicides, carjackings, and other violent crimes, and the policies the district attorney's offices implemented contributed to the surge. Such is the case in Philadelphia with Soros-backed, radical left-wing District Attorney Larry Krasner. However, on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled state House had enough and voted to impeach Krasner. It will be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly 30 years.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO