Dropkick Murphys plot annual St. Patrick's Day-ish return to Orlando

The longevity of Shreya Ghoshal’s singing career in Bollywood — her first major playback role was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s iconic Devdas back in 2002 — is notable both for the number of blockbuster films her voice has been featured in, and for the consistency of said voice. The sonics of Bollywood films have dramatically transformed over the last two decades, as have the texture and tone of the song genres on their soundtracks; Ghoshal’s textured singing and wide vocal range has been a perfect fit throughout, whether she’s singing lush romantic ballads, devotional songs, nostalgia numbers, ghazals, or dancefloor-oriented pop. That has made her one of the most well-known talents in the industry and gives her plenty to choose from for her marathon live shows.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO