FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Pete Carroll has one issue with Seahawks’ game in Germany

Pete Carroll is one of several prominent NFL figures who have expressed concern over the condition of playing surfaces this season, and he was not happy with the field in Germany, either. Players had a difficult time keeping their footing during Sunday’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Eagles thin out Chiefs’ free agent options for defensive line help

The Kansas City Chiefs showed an interest in adding talent to the defensive line, but the Philadelphia Eagles have been thinning their choices. There’s no way of knowing if the Kansas City Chiefs were ever going to come around to shopping in the defensive line aisle of the NFL free agency store (we had to carry that analogy all the way through). What is known at this point is that the pickings are even slimmer than they were a week ago thanks to the recent signings by the Philadelphia Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes lose major offensive weapon for 4 games

The Kansas City Chiefs face a significant setback with the news that wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on injured reserve. Kansas City Chiefs fans and players alike have been celebrating the recent arrival of Kadarius Toney, a former New York Giants wide receiver sent to KC in a trade that Travis Kelce is still trying to wrap his mind around.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

3 former Braves who could come back this offseason

The Atlanta Braves don’t have many holes to fill in free agency for 2023 but there are some former players who could return and help the roster. There are certainly some big-ticket items that the Atlanta Braves will be focused on in free agency ahead of the 2023 MLB season. Retaining Dansby Swanson or potentially replacing him with the likes of Trea Turner is likely the top order of business. Then this is also a team that could be in the market for Jacob deGrom or another top arm on the market.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

