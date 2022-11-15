Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll has one issue with Seahawks’ game in Germany
Pete Carroll is one of several prominent NFL figures who have expressed concern over the condition of playing surfaces this season, and he was not happy with the field in Germany, either. Players had a difficult time keeping their footing during Sunday’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay...
Packers fans boo Aaron Rodgers off the field in loss to Titans: Best memes and tweets
Packers fans were not happy with Aaron Rodgers, their offense or their season after losing to the Titans on Thursday Night Football. Sunday’s win over the Cowboys was supposed to be the turning point for the Packers. The offense looked lively. The team looked ready to make a push for the playoffs.
Ron Rivera gives surprising answer on Commanders’ QB dilemma
The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid a a perfect season with their upset win on Monday night. The win propelled Ron Rivera’s group to just a half-game out of a playoff spot, and gives Rivera a decision to make about the QB position with Carson Wentz eligible to come off injured reserve.
Oregon WR blatantly admits he faked injury in Washington loss
Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson openly admitted to faking an injury against Washington while also revealing Bo Nix’s injury status. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning needs to have a long chat with wide receiver Kris Hutson about how to talk to the media. It’s pretty clear he has no clue.
Eagles thin out Chiefs’ free agent options for defensive line help
The Kansas City Chiefs showed an interest in adding talent to the defensive line, but the Philadelphia Eagles have been thinning their choices. There’s no way of knowing if the Kansas City Chiefs were ever going to come around to shopping in the defensive line aisle of the NFL free agency store (we had to carry that analogy all the way through). What is known at this point is that the pickings are even slimmer than they were a week ago thanks to the recent signings by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Running back Thad Franklin transferring and who could be next for Miami football
Running back Thad Franklin announced via Instagram he will enter the transfer portal at the end of the season following his Miami football teammate Gilbert Frierson who announced earlier this week. Several reports emerged earlier this week that Franklin was frustrated with his reps in practice this week. Don Chaney...
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes lose major offensive weapon for 4 games
The Kansas City Chiefs face a significant setback with the news that wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on injured reserve. Kansas City Chiefs fans and players alike have been celebrating the recent arrival of Kadarius Toney, a former New York Giants wide receiver sent to KC in a trade that Travis Kelce is still trying to wrap his mind around.
KING-5
Even in an off week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says a break from football isn't in his DNA
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks have arguably been the biggest surprise in the NFL this season. They’re on top of the NFC West with a record of 6-4, and as they hit their bye week, they've earned a mini vacation. Head coach Pete Carroll told KING 5 this...
Alabama Football: Gameday viewing, betting and score prediction
Saturday will be breakfast in T-Town as Alabama Football gets an early start in its next-to-last home game of the season. The 8-2, Crimson Tide will face the 7-3, ASUN, Austin Peay Governors. The SEC Network has the game, with its broadcast team of Mike Morgan, Dave Steckel and Lauren...
3 former Braves who could come back this offseason
The Atlanta Braves don’t have many holes to fill in free agency for 2023 but there are some former players who could return and help the roster. There are certainly some big-ticket items that the Atlanta Braves will be focused on in free agency ahead of the 2023 MLB season. Retaining Dansby Swanson or potentially replacing him with the likes of Trea Turner is likely the top order of business. Then this is also a team that could be in the market for Jacob deGrom or another top arm on the market.
FanSided
