Jay Farney
Jay Dean Farney, 98, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Leisure Homestead, Stafford. Born September 3, 1924 at Arlington, Kansas he was the son of Joe A. and Nona Gregg Farney. He was a graduate of Langdon High School. He was a veteran of WW II serving with the US Navy. In 1989 he retired as an insurance salesman for Kansas Farmer’s Service. Jay enjoyed playing golf, he was an active member of the Stafford Lyons Club and served on the Board of Directors for Premium Life Insurance Co.
Terry Lee Story
Terry L. Story, 51, passed away on November 11, 2022 at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born March 7, 1971 in Hutchinson, KS, to Ralph E. and Patricia L. (Ryan) Story. Terry was a 1989 graduate of Hutchinson High School. On September 23, 2006 he married Heather Williams in Hutchinson, KS. Terry worked for the Peels family as a warehouse supervisor. He enjoyed classic cars, motorcycles and renaissance.
Johnnie Lee Cheeks, Jr.
Johnnie “Junebug” Lee Cheeks, Jr. entered the Gates of Glory on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born June 27, 1958, in Great Bend, Kansas to Johnnie Cheeks, Sr. and Virginia Lee (Robinson) Cheeks. Johnnie attended Larned High School, Larned, KS. After graduating,...
Barbara Hill
Barbara Hill passed away November 11, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born November 20, 1947, in Ponca City, OK, to Charlie and Virginia Musser. Barbara grew up in Ponca City, OK, Wichita Falls, TX, and Salina. She married Dennis Hogan, in Salina; they later divorced. Barbara and...
Lee I. White
Lee Irvin White, 92, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022, at The Cedars, McPherson. He was born on January 4, 1930, the son of Walter and Dorothy White. Lee joined the Army on April 21, 1950, and honorably served in the Korean War. After completing...
Steve Ashcraft
Stephen Michael Ashcraft, 76, was freed from the grasp of dementia and was restored by his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home. He was born at Grace Hospital in Hutchinson, KS, on May 3, 1946, to Vernon William and Virginia Blanche Carmichael Ashcraft. Steve attended Mitchell...
Hutchinson Community Blood Drives Nov. 28-30
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community blood drives will begin Monday, November 28 at First Presbyterian Church located at 201 E. Sherman Hutchinson, KS, and conclude on November 30th. The 3-day blood drives will help ensure new moms, premature babies, cancer patients, and accident victims have access to safe, lifesaving blood. The Red Cross provides about 40% of the nation’s blood supply. This year’s goal for the annual drive is to collect 287 units.
Anderson Concerto Winner to Perform with Hutchinson Symphony in December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Symphony Orchestra has announced Josue Coy Dick as the winner of the 2022 Anderson Concerto competition. He will be playing the First movement of the Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor with the Symphony at the upcoming Dreams of Christmas. Dick grew up...
Vernice Lucille Brubaker
Vernice Lucille Brubaker, 91, of McPherson, Kansas passed away at 12:41 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in McPherson, Kansas. Vernice was born in Seattle, Washington on August 31, 1931, a daughter of Myrtle (Mohler) and Victor Wilhelm. Vernice attended LaVerne College, LaVerne, California where she received her teaching degree. She...
Several Kansas Communities to Benefit from Foundation for Rural Service Grants
KANSAS – Several Kansas communities, including Galva, Sterling and McPherson, have been named 2022 grant recipients by the Foundation for Rural Service. In all, 31 grants were announced totaling $142,000. In partnership with Mutual Telephone, Kids Cove in Sterling will receive $5,000 to purchase a robotics package to provide...
Health Coaching Now Offered at McPherson Center for Health
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson Center for Health announces a new service through the Hess Fitness Center. The facility now offers individual health coaching. Krysti Bergcamp, fitness assistant at the center for over 4 years, has recently earned a Certification in Health Coaching through the American Council of Exercise (ACE), a nationally recognized program that properly credentials exercise and health professionals. According to ACE, a health coach plays a crucial role in the fight against chronic, inactivity-related diseases.
The Great American Smokeout is Thursday, November 17
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout.® on November 17, 2022, is an opportunity for those who smoke or use tobacco to consider quitting, not only for one day, but for a lifetime. Those who participate will be joining thousands of others across the country in taking an important step towards living their best smokefree life. Visit with the Reno County Health Department in downtown Hutchinson on November 17th during the Third Thursday event near Avenue A Park. Learn about KanQuit!, My Life My Quit, the Resist Program and make a pledge for a healthy lifestyle change on the Pledge Board. There will be free cider and cocoa at the table.
Naming Meeting for Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative’s 7th Neighborhood is Tuesday Evening
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative is meeting on Tuesday, November 14, at 5:30 p.m. at The Zone, 805 E. Ave. B, to discuss possible names for its newest featured neighborhood. Previously agreed upon, official boundaries for the neighborhood will stretch from K-61 west to Walnut Street,...
Hutchinson Fire Crews Work Residential Fire Tuesday Evening that Temporarily Closed N. Plum St.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Tuesday evening, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the 10,000 block of N. Plum St for a report of a structure fire. First arriving units reported a single-story home at 10,006 N. Plum with heavy smoke showing from the rear. Occupants on the scene informed crews...
Hutchinson City Council Notes: Security Cameras Approved for 2 Hutchinson Parks
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In an effort to address vandalism issues, security cameras will soon be installed at two Hutchinson parks. The Hutchinson City Council Tuesday approved the placing of cameras and related wi-fi capability at specific locations in Avenue A and Rivers Banks Orchard Park, which have both seen numerous vandalisms.
McPherson City Commission Notes: Purchase of New Police Tactical Vehicle Approved
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday approved a letter of intent to purchase a LENCO Bearcat tactical vehicle in Partnership with the McPherson County Sheriff’s Department. The purchase of the just over $300 thousand unit will be done through a five-year lease-purchase agreement, with an annual cost...
Grossner Announced as Next Head Football Coach for the Swedes
Lindsborg, Kan. (bethanyswedes.com) – The Bethany College Department of Athletics is pleased to announce that Mike Grossner has been named the next head football coach of the Bethany College Swedes Football Team. Grossner succeeds Interim Head Football Coach Vincent Grigsby who stepped in to lead the Swedes this year.
Warrior Men Split at Tabor Classic
HILLSBORO, Kan.-The Sterling men’s basketball team took the familiar trip to Hillsboro, Kan. to the Tabor College Classic for a couple of non-conference games. Sterling went 1-1 over the weekend getting a win over Randall University, 85-69, and lost to Hastings College, 84-74, who remains undefeated on the season.
Lady Warriors Take Two at Benedictine
ATCHISON, Kan.-The Sterling College Lady Warriors had the opportunity to play another weekend tournament against some of the best in the region. (RV) Benedictine College and Baker University had a total of one loss between them coming into the weekend. By the end of the weekend, Sterling added two losses to their opponent’s combined total.
Taya Wilson Named KCAC Offensive Player of the Week
WICHITA, Kan. — Taya Wilson of No. 13 Sterling College and Taylor Jackson of Friends University have earned the KCAC Women’s Basketball Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from Nov. 7-13 by a vote of conference sports information directors.
