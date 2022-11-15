Read full article on original website
Which Texas Roadhouse Sister Restaurant Is Coming Soon to Texarkana?
Texarkana is getting a new restaurant and it's a popular pizza, burger, and beer sports restaurant. What is the name of this new restaurant? Well, it is called "Bubba 33" What in the world is Bubba's 33 all about?. Bubba's 33 was born in 2013 and was created by Kent...
5 Holiday Themed Things To Do In Texarkana This Weekend
"Mistletoe Market" and "The Season Of Lights" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Mistletoe Market. This annual event is a chance to see local arts and crafts and great food and activities for the kids and your pets. It is a weekend-long event.
These 12 Texarkana Restaurants Are Open For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just a week away and if you want to go out for your turkey day here are 12 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open on Thanksgiving for you to enjoy. I have no idea how Thanksgiving just snuck up on me. I guess with everything we are bombarded with. The holidays from Halloween right up to Christmas seem to get here in a big hurry.
Jolly Fun Christmas Parades In And Around the Texarkana Area
Everyone loves a parade, especially a Christmas parade with all the floats and lights and of course, Santa Claus. Now is the time to start planning for several parades in our area this holiday season that will be happening in just a couple of weeks. I have put together a...
Enjoy This Holiday Market Saturday at Gateway Farmers Market Texarkana
It's time to get serious about getting some Christmas shopping taken care of. There is no better way to celebrate the season of shopping than by buying locally. When Is the Gateway Farmers Market Holiday Market?. Get ready for the Gateway Farmers Market and their Holiday Market this Saturday, November...
Texarkana Will Love This New Frozen Custard Eatery Coming to Town
Have you noticed that big mound of dirt next to the new Panda Express on St. Michael Drive?. Well, get ready because work has already begun on the new Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Texarkana. Earlier this year a site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate, development of the property has been approved by the planning and zoning commission.
‘Genevieve Allen’ And More Great Bands To See In Texarkana
This chilly weekend is chocked full of great music with 12 different acts to see their weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. The 1923 Banna...
Love Johnny Cash? Don’t Miss This Exhibit in Texarkana For a Limited Time
Johnny Cash fans listen up! There is a very special exhibit that is showing in Texarkana. It's called '1968: A Folsom Redemption'. This is a great collection of photographs and memories of two journalists that covered behind the scenes of the concerts that Johnny Cash performed at Folsom State Prison.
Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial Year Is 2023, TXK150 The Planning Is On
Some Texans might remember our States sesquicentennial celebration, it happened back in 1986. Houston threw a big-ole-party at the San Jacinto Battleground under the monument, Willie Nelson played there, Louise Mandrell, Asleep At The Wheel and more. I was there too, live broadcasting from the event at the first radio station I ever worked for. Guess what Texarkana? Your turn is in 2023, and plans are being made.
Donations Needed for Free Thanksgiving Meal at Local Shelter
The Randy Sams Outreach Shelter will be offering a free Thanksgiving meal for the less fortunate and homeless from 11 AM to 1 PM on Thanksgiving Day in Texarkana at 402 Oak Street. However, the shelter is still in need of food donations in order to make sure that everybody...
38th Annual Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade Dec. 5
Christmas time is coming to Texarkana! The 38th Annual Main Street Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, December 5, at 7 pm in historic downtown Texarkana. This year's theme is All Aboard the T-Town Express Train, a celebration of trains. There will be dozens of lighted floats, marching bands, and entertainment lining the streets for one joyous holiday celebration.
Hope Police Need Your Help in Locating Missing Arkansas Teen
The Hope Police is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy. According to the Hope Police Facebook page, 16-year-old male teenager Sebastian Hernandez-Velazquez is missing. If you know or have seen Sebastian or know of any location where he may be, you are asked to contact the Hope...
Enjoy ‘Rudolph The Red-Nose Reindeer The Musical’ in Texarkana Nov. 18
What is your favorite TV Christmas special? If you're like me then hands down it would be the classic Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. I watch it every year and yes I know the lyrics to all the songs. Get ready because here's a special treat you don't want to miss. It's Rudolph The Red-Nose Reindeer The Musical and it's coming to the historic Perot Theatre in Texarkana.
Clay Shoot Benefits Caddo Area Council This Saturday, November 12
Texarkana-area Scouts are holding a Sporting Clays Shoot this Saturday at Rocky Creek Outdoors, there's still time to get signed up or even volunteer to help. Strap on the ear and eye protection and get ready for some fun busting clays while raising money for local Scouting programs through the Caddo Area Council.
Check Out The Free Zumba Class Saturday In Texarkana
The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department will have a free Zumba class on Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The "Zoomba In The Park" will be on Saturday from noon until 1 pm at Spring Lake Park 4303 North Park Road in Texarkana Texas. What exactly is Zoomba? This...
Creed Fisher Brings His Hilarious ‘Burrito Song’ To Texarkana
Take a trip back in time with the band from the "Pines Country Club" at Whiskey River Country in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Whiskey River...
Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating This Woman For Credit Card Theft
Texarkana Texas Police need your help in locating a woman who now has a felony warrant out for her arrest for credit card abuse. The thing is, these credit cards are not hers to abuse.TTPD posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jennifer Sines. According to the...
New Inclusive Playground to Open at Ashdown City Park
The Domtar Community Advisory Team, the City of Ashdown, and the Ashdown Community Foundation will be officially opening a new inclusive playground at the Ashdown City Park on Friday, November 18, at 1 p.m. Volunteers from the Domtar Community Advisory Team and representatives from the City of Ashdown will be...
Harvest To Distribute Food Relief To New Boston Wednesday Morning
Texas residents living in or around the New Boston area in Bowie County, if you need food relief help, Harvest Regional Food Bank will be at T&P Trail Head Park Wednesday morning. Who Is This For?. Harvest Regional Food Bank is planning this distribution of 400 emergency food boxes to...
‘Uncork Your Support’ November 17 In Texarkana
The United Way of Greater Texarkana will have its 8th annual "Uncork Your Support" fundraiser at Crossties in downtown Texarkana on November 17th from 6 until 9. The United Way had this to say about the 8th annual 'Uncork Your Support" event. Uncork Your Support tickets are in! Call our...
