Read full article on original website
Related
PS5 SSD deal drops 1TB model to lowest-ever price
The Adata XPG Gammix S70 1TB PS5 SSD is now cheaper than ever before
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Tab Extreme leaks with MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Android 13 and a 3K display
Google may have released Android 12L for larger devices and those with foldable displays, but there still is a shortage of high-end Android tablets. However, it seems that Lenovo has developed a new flagship tablet to follow on from the Tab P12 Pro that we reviewed earlier this year. The unreleased tablet has only appeared on the Google Play Console so far, but is generally an indication that a company intends to bring a device to market.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Samsung 980 PRO NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD with heatsink is now available on Amazon for up to 53 percent off
Labeled MZ-V8P1T0CW and MZ-V8P2T0CW, the 1 TB and 2 TB Samsung 980 PRO NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD with an integrated heatsink is listed by Samsung for US$179.99 and US$299.99, respectively. Amazon's price tags are quite different, since the 1 TB model has a list price of just US$129, and the 2 TB one usually goes for US$399.99. Thankfully, both are now discounted.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A54 renders reveal Galaxy S22 Ultra-esque camera modules and no 3.5 mm audio jack
Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A54 show its rear camera module with three protruding sensors. At the front, there's a 6.4-inch screen with a hole-punch selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy A54 is rumoured to get a long overdue camera upgrade and a marginally better battery. It should ideally get a new SoC as well, presumably the recently spotted Exynos 1380- a direct successor to the Exynos 1280 powering last year's Galaxy A53. Its innards notwithstanding, the Galaxy A54 will get a significant redesign, as revealed by 91mobiles.
notebookcheck.net
Specs for five Intel Raptor Lake-HX mobile CPUs leak out
Gaming Intel Laptop Leaks / Rumors Raptor Lake Workstation. Intel hinted that the mobile lineup of Raptor Lake CPUs is scheduled to launch by the end of 2022 and the top-of-the-line HX models could be included too, seeing that specs for an i9-13900HX, as well as an i7-13700HX already leaked out. It looks like Intel is to maintain a full HX stack for the Raptor Lake generation, as Twitter tipster OneRaichu recently chimed in with a list of upcoming Raptor Lake-HX models and some additional platform info including overclocking options.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
Phone Arena
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 – Apple's top class tablet comes at a dear price
Once again, Apple packs the performance of a mobile workstation into a passively cooled tablet and, thanks to a large number of accessories, enables numerous application possibilities. But the price of the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 has also increased significantly... Professionals who work on the go often have the...
electrek.co
Amazon takes heat for selling devices to hot-rod electric bikes for more speed
It’s a tale as old as time, humans finding ways to boost the speed of their rides. Cars get chipped. Motorcycles get aftermarket sprockets. Hell, back in the day horses probably got fed “the good carrots.” Now one of the latest forms of speed hacking has targeted electric bikes, and Amazon is getting raked over the coals for helping provide the goods to illegally hot-rod those e-bikes.
Cerebras Unveils Andromeda, a 13.5 Million Core AI Supercomputer that Delivers Near-Perfect Linear Scaling for Large Language Models
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) compute, today unveiled Andromeda, a 13.5 million core AI supercomputer, now available and being used for commercial and academic work. Built with a cluster of 16 Cerebras CS-2 systems and leveraging Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute at 16-bit half precision. It is the only AI supercomputer to ever demonstrate near-perfect linear scaling on large language model workloads relying on simple data parallelism alone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005138/en/ Andromeda, pictured with the doors on, is a 13.5 million core AI Supercomputer. Comprised of 16 Cerebras CS-2s, plus Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute (Photo: Business Wire)
notebookcheck.net
Morefine M600: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and DDR5 RAM mini-PC launches with multiple configuration options
Morefine has introduced the M600, one of many mini-PCs powered by AMD Ryzen 6000 APUs. Specifically, the Morefine M600 is available with the Ryzen 5 6600U, Ryzen 7 6800U, Ryzen 9 PRO 6950H or the Ryzen 9 6900HX, plus a choice of memory configurations. For reference, all APU choices but the Ryzen 5 6600U contain the Radeon 680M and its 12 RDNA 2-derived Compute Units (CUs). Instead, the Ryzen 5 6600U offers the nominally less powerful Radeon 660M, which still trumps its Vega-based predecessors.
notebookcheck.net
AiDot first-gen Matter-compatible smart RGBW LED bulbs go to pre-order
Accessory Business Launch Smart Home Software Smartphone. The season of extensive clicking around for gift ideas that almost inevitably devolves into digging for ideal familial smart-home tech upgrades is fast approaching for many of us. Accordingly, Google's new Matter standard may be yet another thing to take into account while diving into this particular rabbit hole in 2022.
notebookcheck.net
Obnoxious GeForce RTX 4080 scalper prices close in on double Nvidia's MSRP of US$1,199 on launch day
It appears the lack of stock of the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card on its launch day has already created a seller’s market for scalpers, who have taken to sites such as eBay to sell their particular SKUs. While there are quite a few units from Gigabyte and Nvidia (Founders Edition) listed for stomach-churning prices of around US$1,699.99-US$1,799.99, the premium cards from partners such as MSI and Asus have hit gut-punch levels that are well beyond US$2,000.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek reiterates plans to develop high-performance Kompanio SoCs for Windows on Arm laptops
The energy efficient Kompanio SoCs designed for Chromebooks and tablets proved to be profitable and MediaTek is now looking to scale these for high-power Windows on Arm applications. From what company executives are suggesting, MediaTek might choose to design the processing and graphics cores in house, similarly to what Apple is doing with the M processors.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Watch 70 shows up online
Smartwatch Wearable Accessory Android iOS Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Yesterday, Best Buy Canada has listed the unreleased Motorola Moto Watch 70 and the product pages (available in both French and English) are still online, so this is most likely a silent launch. Not available for purchase yet, this wearable with heart rate monitoring and other fitness tracking capabilities carries a price tag of C$99.99 (about US$75) and the model number MOSWZ70-PB.
notebookcheck.net
Forged 51Risc RTX 3070 TiM brings RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU to the desktop, US$67 cheaper than original RTX 3060 Ti FE MSRP
A small Chinese GPU maker, 51Risc, is now offering the RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU as a desktop PCIe card. The misleading branding, which says RTX 3070 TiM, actually compares to and is US$69 cheaper than the RTX 3060 Ti at MSRP. The RTX 3070 TiM sports largely the same specs as that of the RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU but with a 17.5 Gbps memory speed and a 220 W TDP.
The best laptops of 2022
Here are our picks for the best laptops you can buy right now, whether you need an all-arounder for everyday use, a versatile 2-in-1 or a powerful gaming laptop.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 draw closer to launch
Word of the OnePlus Pad first surfaced over a year ago, with the company filing a trademark for that name. Since then, word of what will be OnePlus's first-ever tablet has proven elusive, but it now appears the project is still in the works. As revealed by Max Jambor, the...
CAMM memory could be the successor to DIMM
Recap: A laptop Dell introduced earlier this year may have brought about the first real alternative to the ancient DIMM and SO-DIMM standards. While there was some initial controversy, Dell has defended its new Compression Attached Memory Module (CAMM) standard due to its connectivity, speed, and efficiency advantages. When Dell...
Comments / 0