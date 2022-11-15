ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dilworth Park’s Deck the Hall Light Show is Back to Light Up City Hall For the Holiday Season

Beginning Monday, November 21, the west façade of Philadelphia’s historic City Hall comes to life for the 6th year with the return of the Deck the Hall Light Show presented by Independence Blue Cross in Dilworth Park. Every evening through New Year’s Day, the historical architecture of City Hall will be illuminated with the creative work of Philadelphia-based, art and design studio Klip Collective.
Fishtown’s Kismet Bagels Are Opening a New Location in Rittenhouse and Reading Terminal This December

Kismet Bagels, which began as an idea during Covid-19 and then became an online popup shop in 2020, opened its first brick & mortar location in Fishtown in April of this year. Now, husband-and-wife owners Jacob and Alexandra Cohen are expanding their footprint in Philadelphia. With their bialy stall already in the works at the Reading Terminal Market, eyeing a December opening, the entrepreneurs are also preparing to open their second brick & mortar – this one located at 1700 Sansom Street in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse neighborhood for a December opening as well.
