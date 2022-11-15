Kismet Bagels, which began as an idea during Covid-19 and then became an online popup shop in 2020, opened its first brick & mortar location in Fishtown in April of this year. Now, husband-and-wife owners Jacob and Alexandra Cohen are expanding their footprint in Philadelphia. With their bialy stall already in the works at the Reading Terminal Market, eyeing a December opening, the entrepreneurs are also preparing to open their second brick & mortar – this one located at 1700 Sansom Street in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse neighborhood for a December opening as well.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO