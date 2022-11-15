Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Billionaires, Millionaires And Rich AtlantansJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Woman Finds Out 1996 Jane Doe Is Her Twin SisterStill UnsolvedPowder Springs, GA
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Resources and food pantries for metro Atlanta as Thanksgiving approaches
ATLANTA — With Thanksgiving approaching, it's not uncommon to see lots of turkey giveaway events and other food drives meant to help struggling families enjoy a full holiday dinner. But with some families caught in a disruption of SNAP food assistance services in Georgia, there's also a growing need...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hundreds of kids in south Atlanta get free winter coats
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of kids in south Atlanta have something warm to wear this winter thanks to FedEx Cares and Operation Warm. “It’s really, really cold,” said one third grader. This a common complaint as temperatures drop into the 20s in metro Atlanta and...
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
wabe.org
Hosea Helps thousands of Atlanta residents in time for the holiday season
Lifelong Atlanta resident and renowned human rights activist Elisabeth Omilami knows firsthand that the value of a person’s heart does not lie within their pockets. As CEO of Hosea Helps, she comes across thousands of citizens throughout the state who have experienced professional and personal setbacks that have impacted their standards of living but have kept their high spirits intact.
atlantafi.com
This Atlanta Planet Fitness Is Giving Away Free Turkeys
Planet Fitness is continuing its holiday tradition of giving back to the community just days ahead of Thanksgiving. The West End location is giving away 500 free turkeys to community and club members. Planet Fitness is offering free turkeys on Tuesday, Nov. 22, starting at 11 a.m. until supplies last.
Hosea Helps hosts Thanksgiving food distribution event on Saturday
Atlanta -based Hosea Helps, which has been feeding metro residents for decades, will hold a drive-thru turkey and food d...
atlantanewsfirst.com
East Point to host turkey giveaways Nov. 19
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - East Point will host two turkey giveaways Nov. 19. East Point residents will be eligible for one free turkey per household with a valid ID. Both giveaways will begin at 10 a.m. while supplies last. The giveaways will be at East Point City Hall...
wabe.org
Fighting food hunger during the holiday season; More affordable housing options could soon be coming to Atlanta
Hunger is an ongoing issue in Georgia and across the nation. Nancy Roman, the president and CEO of Partnership for a Healthier America, discusses what her organization is doing to make sure families in need have food this holiday season. District 5 Council member Liliana Bakhtiari discusses newly proposed legislation...
wabe.org
The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation working to expand its investment in Atlanta’s historic Westside
The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is building on its commitment to Atlanta’s Westside with a new strategy and grants. Danny Shoy, the managing director for Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation’s Westside portfolio, says out of the 7,100 residents who live in the English Avenue and Vine City neighborhoods, approximately only 350 of them are homeowners.
DeKalb County hosting pre-Thanksgiving food giveaway
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend, just in time for Thanksgiving. ...
reporternewspapers.net
Unique adult day center resembling a 1950s town opens in Sandy Springs
Town Square, an innovative new adult day center, is now open in Sandy Springs. The center is the first of its kind in Georgia to offer experiential memory and cognitive care. Located at 8601 Dunwoody Place, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Town Square provides...
'They treat you like a low life' | Georgians fight to receive missing SNAP benefits
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Dozens of Georgians are asking for help as more families struggle to get their monthly food assistance benefits. For James McCall and his wife, Brandi McCall, their renewal paper work showed they applied for benefits on Sept. 17, and received approval this month. The McCalls make...
atlantanewsfirst.com
2K families receive free Thanksgiving meal in DeKalb County
LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s hard to believe, but we’re just one week away from Thanksgiving Day and now 2,000 families in Decatur are set with a turkey and all the fixings thanks to a local law firm and a Lithonia church. After hours of standing...
List: Central Georgia thanksgiving giveaways and events for 2022
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner!. Here are some events and giveaways in Macon to help you have the best holiday possible. When: Wednesday Nov. 23, starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until supplies run out. Where: There are 4 different locations you can go to...
Thanksgiving travel 2022: Best & worst times to drive, highways in Georgia with the heaviest traffic
ATLANTA — Are you wondering the best time to hit the road for your Thanksgiving travels? Are you starting from or traveling through Georgia?. The Georgia Department of Transportation is sharing the following information so travelers can be informed about the best and worst times to travel through metro Atlanta and other areas of Georgia:
atlantanewsfirst.com
2K families get free Thanksgiving meal in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re one week out from Thanksgiving and hundreds of families in Decatur are set with a turkey and all the fixings. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hosted a turkey giveaway today. The demand was so high cars started lining up at midnight. The...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Turkey giveaways planned for southeast DeKalb
City of Stonecrest and several DeKalb County businesses have scheduled separate turkey and food giveaways for area families ahead of Thanksgiving. Several local businesses are partnering to offer 2,200 turkeys to families on Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Lithonia.
wabe.org
'Atlanta's Savory Stories' explores the complicated history of Thanksgiving and tips for cooking at home
This month being November, Thanksgiving is, of course, foremost on our chefs’ minds. In WABE’s series “Atlanta’s Savory Stories,” our food contributors Akila McConnell and food historian and chef Asata Reid bring us histories and recommendations from Atlanta’s diverse culinary landscape. Reid and McConnell delivered a whole cornucopia of discussion topics from Thanksgiving culinary histories to recipe tips and personal favorites.
californianewswire.com
World of Illumination Returns to the Atlanta Metro Area for Third Consecutive Year of Holiday Magic
MARIETTA, Ga., Nov 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
Comments / 0