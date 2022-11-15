ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WXIA 11 Alive

Resources and food pantries for metro Atlanta as Thanksgiving approaches

ATLANTA — With Thanksgiving approaching, it's not uncommon to see lots of turkey giveaway events and other food drives meant to help struggling families enjoy a full holiday dinner. But with some families caught in a disruption of SNAP food assistance services in Georgia, there's also a growing need...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hundreds of kids in south Atlanta get free winter coats

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of kids in south Atlanta have something warm to wear this winter thanks to FedEx Cares and Operation Warm. “It’s really, really cold,” said one third grader. This a common complaint as temperatures drop into the 20s in metro Atlanta and...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Hosea Helps thousands of Atlanta residents in time for the holiday season

Lifelong Atlanta resident and renowned human rights activist Elisabeth Omilami knows firsthand that the value of a person’s heart does not lie within their pockets. As CEO of Hosea Helps, she comes across thousands of citizens throughout the state who have experienced professional and personal setbacks that have impacted their standards of living but have kept their high spirits intact.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

This Atlanta Planet Fitness Is Giving Away Free Turkeys

Planet Fitness is continuing its holiday tradition of giving back to the community just days ahead of Thanksgiving. The West End location is giving away 500 free turkeys to community and club members. Planet Fitness is offering free turkeys on Tuesday, Nov. 22, starting at 11 a.m. until supplies last.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

East Point to host turkey giveaways Nov. 19

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - East Point will host two turkey giveaways Nov. 19. East Point residents will be eligible for one free turkey per household with a valid ID. Both giveaways will begin at 10 a.m. while supplies last. The giveaways will be at East Point City Hall...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation working to expand its investment in Atlanta’s historic Westside

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is building on its commitment to Atlanta’s Westside with a new strategy and grants. Danny Shoy, the managing director for Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation’s Westside portfolio, says out of the 7,100 residents who live in the English Avenue and Vine City neighborhoods, approximately only 350 of them are homeowners.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

2K families receive free Thanksgiving meal in DeKalb County

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s hard to believe, but we’re just one week away from Thanksgiving Day and now 2,000 families in Decatur are set with a turkey and all the fixings thanks to a local law firm and a Lithonia church. After hours of standing...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

2K families get free Thanksgiving meal in Lithonia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re one week out from Thanksgiving and hundreds of families in Decatur are set with a turkey and all the fixings. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hosted a turkey giveaway today. The demand was so high cars started lining up at midnight. The...
DECATUR, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Turkey giveaways planned for southeast DeKalb

City of Stonecrest and several DeKalb County businesses have scheduled separate turkey and food giveaways for area families ahead of Thanksgiving. Several local businesses are partnering to offer 2,200 turkeys to families on Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Lithonia.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

'Atlanta's Savory Stories' explores the complicated history of Thanksgiving and tips for cooking at home

This month being November, Thanksgiving is, of course, foremost on our chefs’ minds. In WABE’s series “Atlanta’s Savory Stories,” our food contributors Akila McConnell and food historian and chef Asata Reid bring us histories and recommendations from Atlanta’s diverse culinary landscape. Reid and McConnell delivered a whole cornucopia of discussion topics from Thanksgiving culinary histories to recipe tips and personal favorites.
ATLANTA, GA
californianewswire.com

World of Illumination Returns to the Atlanta Metro Area for Third Consecutive Year of Holiday Magic

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
MARIETTA, GA

