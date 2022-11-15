ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, OK

Oklahoma man sentenced to 40 years – victim shot in the head for refusing to deny previous assault

By Sheila Stogsdill
fourstateshomepage.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 11

Brian Stansbury
2d ago

Very disturbing. How did the victim survive shot to the head? He should get life in prison.

Reply
5
Hardtime72
1d ago

was the suspended sentence the judges idea or the DA's. give us some insight so we can know who not to return to office

Reply
2
 

Comments / 0

