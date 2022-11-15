ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top five most expensive homes sold in Atascadero the week of Nov. 6

A house in Atascadero that sold for $873,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the past two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $510,000, $392 per square foot.
ATASCADERO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sale closed in San Luis Obispo: $2.9 million for a condominium

A condominium built in 1979 located in the 3000 block of Rockview Place in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 1,028-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 28, 2022. The $2,900,000 purchase price works out to $2,821 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 3,839-square-foot lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/07 – 11/13/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 07, 2022. 04:15— Snappaiti Tlanezi...
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Skimming Devices Found in Lompoc Bank ATMs

Lompoc Police are advising Bank of America customers to check their bank accounts closely after two skimming devices were discovered in ATMs at a Lompoc bank this week. On Wednesday, November 16, bank officials informed the Lompoc Police Department that two skimming devices had been found in their on-site ATMs at the Bank of America located at 1409 North H Street, Suite 110, in Lompoc. Lompoc Police officers were dispatched to the scene and collected the devices. An investigation is ongoing, but Lompoc Police say they don’t know how long the skimmers were in the ATMs or who may have been affected.
LOMPOC, CA
calcoastnews.com

Barbecue sparks fire at home in San Luis Obispo

Firefighters extinguished a blaze before it could cause significant damage to a San Luis Obispo home on Sunday. At about 12:40 p.m., a barbecue smoker was left unattended and sitting too close to combustible materials and vegetation, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. A spark then caused a fire at the home located on San Carlos Drive.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

