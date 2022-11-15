Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 6?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 32 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $556,953, $333 per square foot.
Interactive map shows average home values for every SLO County community, Santa Maria
Los Olivos, Cayucos and Pismo Beach have some of the most expensive real estate in the region.
This Paso Robles restaurant is one of the Top 100 brunch spots in California, Yelp says
In addition to classics such as eggs benedict and avocado toast, the restaurant’s menu features bacon breakfast pizza and s’mores French toast.
5-story development would bring 105 units of affordable housing to downtown SLO
The Planning Commission just approved the project along a full city block of upper Monterey Street.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top five most expensive homes sold in Atascadero the week of Nov. 6
A house in Atascadero that sold for $873,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the past two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $510,000, $392 per square foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sale closed in San Luis Obispo: $2.9 million for a condominium
A condominium built in 1979 located in the 3000 block of Rockview Place in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 1,028-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 28, 2022. The $2,900,000 purchase price works out to $2,821 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 3,839-square-foot lot.
Looking Back to 1936: Businessmen blame traffic enforcement for loss of tourist trade
Posted: 6:30 am, November 18, 2022 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. Businessmen ask end of safety drive; say tourist trade forced elsewhere. Whether Paso Robles should discontinue its present “safety drive” was discussed pro and con, during what was probably the liveliest meeting of the City Council in several years, Monday evening.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Atascadero: what were the changes in real estate prices the week of Nov. 6?
The median price per square foot for a home in Atascadero in the last two weeks was $373. That’s $86 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Cambria, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $651.
Paso Robles Police arrest logs for Nov. 7-13
On Nov. 7, Carson Baylor Phillips, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Creston Rd. for St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Nov. 7, Grace Ann Leblanc, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400...
Red Light Roundup 11/07 – 11/13/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 07, 2022. 04:15— Snappaiti Tlanezi...
Free roaming cats make themselves at home along the Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free roaming cats make themselves at home along the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County prepares for food drive this weekend
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County prepares for food drive this weekend The post Foodbank of Santa Barbara County prepares for food drive this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Morro Bay residents voice questions, concerns about battery storage proposal
A Texas-based energy company now wants to tear down the Morro Bay Power Plant and replace it with a 600 mega-watt battery storage facility. It would be the largest facility of its kind in the world.
Emergency services respond to gas leak in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire, Sheriff's and a hazmat team determined the hazardous gas leak at 3800 Telephone Road low level. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's evacuation of the area were canceled. The post Emergency services respond to gas leak in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Skimming Devices Found in Lompoc Bank ATMs
Lompoc Police are advising Bank of America customers to check their bank accounts closely after two skimming devices were discovered in ATMs at a Lompoc bank this week. On Wednesday, November 16, bank officials informed the Lompoc Police Department that two skimming devices had been found in their on-site ATMs at the Bank of America located at 1409 North H Street, Suite 110, in Lompoc. Lompoc Police officers were dispatched to the scene and collected the devices. An investigation is ongoing, but Lompoc Police say they don’t know how long the skimmers were in the ATMs or who may have been affected.
SLO hospital sees early surge of sick kids with RSV: ‘It’s time to be very vigilant’
Local doctors say cases of the virus are emerging earlier and with more intensity than in previous years.
calcoastnews.com
Barbecue sparks fire at home in San Luis Obispo
Firefighters extinguished a blaze before it could cause significant damage to a San Luis Obispo home on Sunday. At about 12:40 p.m., a barbecue smoker was left unattended and sitting too close to combustible materials and vegetation, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. A spark then caused a fire at the home located on San Carlos Drive.
Toxic chemical detected in SLO groundwater 40 years ago. Now city wants to clean it up
SLO’s wells detected pollution in the 1980s from a chemical associated with dry cleaning and industrial operations.
Gov. Newsom froze $1 billion in homeless aid. Will it hurt SLO County service providers?
The freeze on funds could impact local programs, leaders said.
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic through San Luis Obispo
A crash on Highway 101 was slowing southbound traffic through San Luis Obispo during the Thursday evening commute.
