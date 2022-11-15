Taco Bell brought back its uber-popular Nacho Fries in October and is now extending their run for a limited time with two new iterations. Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries take notes from Taco Bell’s Grilled Cheese Burrito. They feature a base of the fries topped with grilled marinated steak, warm nacho cheese sauce and a drizzle of creamy chipotle sauce, finished off with a blend of mozzarella, cheddar and pepper jack cheese. The pile of ingredients is then grilled to melt the cheese and turn it golden brown.

