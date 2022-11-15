Read full article on original website
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Streamline operations with a menu refresh
Labor challenges have been top of mind for operators lately—and alongside those challenges, there’s been no slow in consumer demand for innovative, delicious menu choices, so operators have had to get creative. Offering top-selling, craveable options is a must to stay competitive, but with labor crunches, restaurants are looking to ingredient solutions to reduce back-of-house stress.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
See the National Restaurant Association's What’s Hot 2023 Culinary Forecast
More than 500 professional chefs were surveyed on 110 menu items and industry trends in 11 categories to identify What’s Hot for 2023. Results show that consumers are hungry for restaurant experiences, are not tethered to conventional meal times, and their craving for international foods and flavors continues to evolve.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
PepsiCo wants to help restaurants start ghost kitchens
Food giant PepsiCo raised some eyebrows last year when it announced it was starting a virtual restaurant. The one-month popup Pep’s Place, launched in partnership with Famous Dave’s, had a beverage-first menu that paired Pepsi drinks with food items. The move seemed curious at the time. But its...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
How Amy Alarcon gave Popeyes the edge in the chicken sandwich wars
After Popeyes off-the-charts success with its fried chicken sandwich, Amy Alarcon and her culinary team spent four years perfecting the cooking technique and flavor profile of the just-launched Blackened Chicken Sandwich. In between, she developed a new and improved chicken nugget and a number of seasonal LTOs. Amy Alarcon. Throughout...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
By popular demand, Arby’s Wagyu Steakhouse Burger returns for a limited time
Arby’s is bringing back its Wagyu Steakhouse Burger for a limited time starting Monday. When the premium burger first hit the menu this past summer, it sold out six weeks early—three times faster than anticipated. Now Atlanta-based Arby’s is returning the LTO nationwide to give disappointed fans another taste.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Denny’s new T-shirts come with free breakfast for a year
Lots of restaurant brands sell shirts now. But only one sells a shirt that gives you free food. That would be Denny’s, which is getting in on the Black Friday madness with a $5.99 T-shirt that gives the wearer a free meal every day for a year. The chain is calling it “the first wearable breakfast subscription.”
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Focus Brands hires Brendan Berg as SVP of operations
Focus Brands, the parent of Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon and five other brands, has hired former Church’s Chicken exec Brendan Berg as SVP of restaurant operations. He will be in charge of operations across Focus’ restaurant concepts with an emphasis on improving efficiency, profitability and the guest experience.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Taco Bell loads up Nacho Fries for an extended stay on the menu
Taco Bell brought back its uber-popular Nacho Fries in October and is now extending their run for a limited time with two new iterations. Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries take notes from Taco Bell’s Grilled Cheese Burrito. They feature a base of the fries topped with grilled marinated steak, warm nacho cheese sauce and a drizzle of creamy chipotle sauce, finished off with a blend of mozzarella, cheddar and pepper jack cheese. The pile of ingredients is then grilled to melt the cheese and turn it golden brown.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
These are some of the fastest-growing restaurant tech companies
Restaurant automation may be nearing a ‘tipping point’. With big labor threats looming, widespread adoption of things like voice bots could begin as early as next year, according to an analysis by Cowen. This popup may be the toughest restaurant reservation in West Hollywood. Forget about celebrity hangouts and...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
This popup may be the toughest restaurant reservation in West Hollywood
Restaurant automation may be nearing a ‘tipping point’. With big labor threats looming, widespread adoption of things like voice bots could begin as early as next year, according to an analysis by Cowen. These are some of the fastest-growing restaurant tech companies. Popmenu, Olo and more landed on a...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Tock founder Nick Kokonas is leaving the company
Restaurateur Nick Kokonas is leaving Tock, the reservations platform he co-founded in 2014 and sold last year to website-builder Squarespace for $400 million. Matthew Tucker, the former president and COO of online ordering provider Olo, will be Tock’s new chief, Squarespace announced Tuesday. Tucker retired from Olo in January after nine years there.
