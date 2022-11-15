Read full article on original website
Related
How To Select The Right Size Of Christmas Tree For Your Space
Finding the right Christmas tree for your home is more challenging than it sounds. We've got expert tips to help you choose a perfect-sized tree.
CNET
Freeze-Proof Plants: 10 Flowers That Can Weather a Snowstorm
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Green shoots and new leaves are the truest signs of spring. Missing out on those after a long winter would be a true shame. You can avoid...
CNET
Don't Kill Your Plants This Winter. Here's How to Save Them
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Plants are finicky creatures -- too much or too little water or sunlight can make leaves curl up and dry out overnight. Add in winter frosts and it's a recipe for disaster, unless you've specifically bought freeze-proof plants that can survive outdoors in the snow.
Avocado farmer explains secret why you can't grow Hass avocado trees from Hass seeds
This article originally appeared on 07.06.21 Have you ever seen anyone put an avocado pit in water to grow an avocado tree? I've seen lots of people try, but only a few succeed. My mom has a tiny avocado tree growing in her living room that she managed to grow from the pit of a Hass avocado she ate. It's small but thriving, and I've often wondered if it will ever grow actual avocados. As it turns out, it could—but they won't be Hass avocados.
Should You Cut Your Hydrangeas Back In The Fall?
The first rule of deadheading hydrangeas is to only do it when necessary. While some guidelines are different, find out how to best navigate this process.
Raking Your Leaves This Fall? Do This Instead.
Good news: You may not need to rake all your leaves this fall. But you’ll still need to do some lawn maintenance. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 10.5 million tons of leaves end up in landfills yearly. But leaves are filled with nutrients and also provide a habitat for insects and small animals that could both help your yard and help feed the wildlife around it.
The Best Plants to Grow in November
Did you miss the chance to plant your shrubs this summer? Do it now, it's probably better! Here's a list of plants to grow in November.
Terrace, lawn or courtyard, there’s an apple tree to fit every plot. So plant one now
I get such a thrill when I see a heavily laden tree ripe with rosy apples. I think of the apples given away, bottled into sauce or made into pies. I think of the blackbirds that so love a rotten fallen apple. I think of the worms, wasps, maggots and microbes that take the rotting flesh back into the soil. I think of the ladybirds that will shelter over winter in the craggy edges of the tree’s bark, and the mistle thrush that will wipe the sticky mistletoe berries off its beak and thus deposit them into hollows where long-gone branches grew. I think of the mason bees and hoverflies that will pollinate the blossom in spring, and of the many moulds, rusts and strange fungi that will inhabit worlds I cannot see over the surface of the tree, both above and below.
fox56news.com
How to make your home smell good
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing kills the mood in a space like foul odors, but traditional odor control methods like sprays and plug-ins contain perfumes, fixatives and other ingredients which may not be your cup of tea if you prioritize natural products free from synthetic fragrances.
Pike Nurseries Recommends Superhero Shrubs and Trees for Fall Planting
Fall planting is in full swing, and Pike Nurseries has advice and top recommendations for hardy plants, perfect for the cool weather season. Planting these tough trees and shrubs in the crisp fall months provides the ideal amount of time for strong, healthy root systems to develop for prime flowers and foliage next spring.
Woman Makes a “Snowy” Christmas Tree With the Help of Baby’s Breath
We are going to be doing this ASAP!
Fall’s the best time to prep garden soil for new plants
If you’re planning a new bed for perennials, groundcovers, shrubs or trees to plant next spring, the path to success starts with a good foundation. It’s easier to improve soil before plants are in place, so the time to do so is now. Before beginning, remove weeds from...
The Daily South
12 Large And Medium Crepe Myrtle Trees For Big Impact
Few trees have the attention-grabbing impact of a large crepe myrtle. In summer, their massive displays of color can arch walkways or provide cooling shade. Fall transforms the display into warm tones with orange, red, or yellow leaves. Winter brings stately trunks with elegant peeling bark that reveal rich shades of tan, cinnamon, or chocolate brown beneath. But for the best impact, it's important to work with a variety that best fits your space. While dwarf and semi-dwarf types exist for smaller spaces, large and medium-sized crape myrtles will flourish with sufficient space and full sun. Here are the varieties of large and medium crape myrtles to consider for your Southern garden.
Can I Trim Bare Trees in the Winter?
I pruned my own trees as long as I could until I realized that, even on a ladder, I couldn’t quite reach the one branch I really wanted to cut off. Following the age-old wisdom of better safe than sorry, I hired an arborist the next time my trees needed to be pruned. At his suggestion, we waited until winter to do most of it.
rmef.org
Research: Trees Overtaking Historic Grass, Sagebrush Landscapes
The data is astounding, and it’s bad news for wildlife and ranchers alike. New research shows encroaching woody species like juniper and pinyon continue to choke out historic grasslands and sage-steppe rangelands at an alarming rate. How bad is it? Scientists mapped changes in vegetation cover from 1990 to 2019 and determined producers lost 332 million tons of forage production on U.S. rangelands, which equates to the total grass production of North Dakota over that same time period. Translated to dollars and cents, that’s a loss in production valued at $4.1 to $5.6 billion!
Does Your Living Room Furniture Need To Match?
When decorating, most homeowners have a question: Does the living room furniture have to match to be aesthetically pleasing? Here's what you need to know.
The Holidays Came Early! Shop the Best Artificial Christmas Trees on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
Prices start at just $30.
dayton247now.com
Stretching Your Dollar: Christmas Tree savings
(WKEF) - From travel to budget and even decorations, everything is costing more this holiday season. Megan O'Rourke shares some ways to save on a Christmas staple.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Coffee grounds and mowing among 'secrets' to keep your grass green this winter
Proud homeowners are being urged to keep on top of garden maintenance this winter to keep their grass looking green and healthy. The outdoor experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have revealed the secret ways to make your garden stand out from the crowd with its pristine grass. Winter weather can create a...
vinlove.net
Satisfying trees help mountainous people collect billions of money, once planted and harvested for 30 years
For people in the mountainous district of Tuong Duong (Nghe An), the meter is considered a tree out of poverty. With the income of hundreds of millions of dong per year for farmers, the meter becomes a key crop in local economic development. From mid-October of the solar calendar, farmers...
House Digest
New York, NY
67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0