The reports keep rolling in, highlighting a slowing environment for private firms. Venture capital, along with private equity activity, has been in decline for some time now – a fact that should come as no surprise to anyone. Giga high inflation and the inevitable reaction by central banks attempting to crush rising prices means money has become much more expensive. Economies around the world have slowed with geopolitical strife, like the war in Ukraine not helping the situation.

10 HOURS AGO