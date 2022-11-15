Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
An Update to Reg D, Including Definition of an Accredited Investor, is a Top Priority for the SEC: How Could This Impact Private Markets?
The Securities and Exchange Commission’s regulatory agenda during the current leadership has changed little since it was first revealed in 2021. One item that has been near the top of the list is Reg D “improvements,” including an update to the Accredited Investor definition. Regulation D or...
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Takes Administrative Action Against Wyoming based American CryptoFed DAO
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has commenced administrative proceedings against American CryptoFed DAO LLC. The company is based in Wyoming and was established under the state’s DAO law in July 2021. The Order, available here, outlines the interaction between American CryptoFed and the SEC. According to the SEC,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Senator Josh Hawley Sends letter to AG, SEC and CFTC Demanding Correspondence with Democrat Party Pertaining to FTX Failure
Senator Josh Hawley has sent a letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Rostin Behnam, demanding all correspondence between the three federal entities and the Democrat party. Following the bankruptcy of FTX – once the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Nationwide, Human API to Automate Data for Quicker Underwriting
Nationwide announced a partnership with Human API, a health data platform, to improve the life insurance buying experience “by maximizing the use of digital health data to accelerate the underwriting process.”. Human API’s Health Intelligence Platform “connects electronic health data from thousands of sources in the US, servicing millions...
crowdfundinsider.com
Trading Technologies Expands Risk Management Offering
Trading Technologies International, Inc., a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and KRM22 plc (AIM: KRM), the technology and software investment company that focuses on risk management for capital markets, announced that it is “making the KRM22 Risk Manager available to customers on the TT platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Truist Wealth Enhances Portfolio of Digital Investing Solutions
Truist Wealth has enhanced its digital investing capabilities with Truist Trade, a new self-directed investing solution that “allows clients to open select investment accounts and conduct online trading on their own.”. Joseph M. Thompson, chief wealth officer at Truist, said:. “Our digital investing solutions are designed to meet clients...
crowdfundinsider.com
Prosper Marketplace Secures $75M in Growth Capital
Prosper Marketplace, which claims to be the “first” peer-to-peer lending platform in the United States, announced the closing of a new $75 million financing “from a fund managed by Neuberger Berman.”. This capital enables Prosper “to meet strong consumer demand for its personal loan, credit card, home...
crowdfundinsider.com
Data Analytics: OneMarketData Upgrades OneTick Tick Analytics Platform
OneMarketData LLC, a “high-performance” enterprise-wide solution for tick data, analytics, and visualization, announced significant upgrades to its flagship OneTick Tick Analytics platform “along with the launch of OneTick Academy.”. The new offerings “enhance how clients can deploy tick analytics at scale to drive trading and surveillance programs...
crowdfundinsider.com
WeGift Finalizes £26M Series B as Demand for Digital Payouts Platform Increases
WeGift, which claims to be one of the industry leaders in digital payouts, announced the closing of a £26 million Series B, furthering its mission “to allow anyone to transfer any digital currency more freely across the globe.”. New investors “included Element Ventures, which led the round, along...
crowdfundinsider.com
Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls: Former Enron Fixer and New FTX CEO Hammers Incompetence at Failed Crypto Exchange
New FTX CEO John Ray has filed a declaration in support of Chapter 11 proceedings, completely slamming the utter incompetence of management in what was once the second-largest crypto exchange in the world. To quote the filing:. “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate...
crowdfundinsider.com
US Banking Community Members Launch PoC for Regulated Digital Asset Settlement Platform
Members of the U.S. banking community announced the launch of a proof of concept (PoC) project that will “explore the feasibility of an interoperable digital money platform known as the regulated liability network (RLN).”. Using distributed ledger technology, the proposed platform would “create innovation opportunities to improve financial settlements...
crowdfundinsider.com
Genesis Suspends Redemptions: “Abnormal withdrawal requests which have exceeded our current liquidity”
Genesis, an institutional-focused digital asset platform, has posted a series of Tweets revealing a strained platform following the collapse of FTX this past week. Genesis is part of the Digital Currency Group – one of the most prominent entities in the digital asset world. Genesis stated that “abnormal withdrawal...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech VC QED Invests in Proptech Firm Pashouses, First Investment in Indonesia
Fintech specialists, QED Investors, has backed its first company in Indonesia, a Proptech firm Pashouses. The VC firms led the $5 million pre-Series B round. Pashouses is an end-to-end transactional marketplace for buying and selling houses in Jakarta, from brokerage and renovation to staging and mortgage. QED notes that it...
crowdfundinsider.com
KKR Leads Series C Funding Round in Indonesia’s Digital Trust Provider Privy
KKR, a global investment firm, and Privy, a digital trust provider in Indonesia, announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR “will participate as the lead investor in the $48 million Series C funding round of Privy, with participation from existing investors MDI Ventures, GGV Capital and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi (TMI), and new investors including Singtel Innov8.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Fintech Banked Finalizes $15M Series A Extension
Banked Ltd, the London-based Fintech company building a next-gen global payment network, announced that it has raised over $15 million in a Series A extension round, “led by global software investor Insight Partners.”. The investment round was “supported by Citi and National Australia Bank Ventures, recognizing Banked’s traction and...
crowdfundinsider.com
House Committee on Financial Services Schedules Hearing on FTX Disaster
The House Committee on Financial Services has announced a hearing on the failure of FTX and its affiliated entities. The announcement was bipartisan in nature as the current Chair of the Committee, Maxine Waters, was joined by Ranking Member Patrick McHenry in announcing the hearing that is expected to take place next month.
crowdfundinsider.com
Another Report Indicates that Global Venture Capital, Private Equity Deals Have Declined Versus Year Prior
The reports keep rolling in, highlighting a slowing environment for private firms. Venture capital, along with private equity activity, has been in decline for some time now – a fact that should come as no surprise to anyone. Giga high inflation and the inevitable reaction by central banks attempting to crush rising prices means money has become much more expensive. Economies around the world have slowed with geopolitical strife, like the war in Ukraine not helping the situation.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Frollo Disables Screen-Scraping at More Banks in Support of Open Banking
Open Banking reportedly “powers 70% of new account connections” in the Frollo app. Frollo notes that they’re pleased to announce that they have “disabled screen-scraping for 20 more banks in [their] free money management app and instead will rely on Open Banking data for those banks.” Additionally, the team have “updated the app to make CDR account linking the default for any provider that supports it.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Payments: Varo Bank Now Offers Zelle
Varo Bank — which claims to be the first all-digital, nationally-chartered U.S. consumer built from the ground up techbank — announced that it will offer Zelle® in its mobile banking app. Zelle is described as “a safe way to send and receive money with friends, family, and...
Comments / 0